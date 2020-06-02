Warren Buffett recently sold all of his airline holdings namely; Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), and Southwest (LUV). I can understand selling the major carriers as historically these companies have been saddled with the whole host of legacy issues. However, I was surprised to find that he didn't even consider/decide to hold on to Southwest. I wanted to do a deep dive and find out why as well as see if there is an opportunity to invest here. The stock is currently down 40% from its March highs. I think air travel will resume at some point in the future. So did Buffett make a mistake or is he anticipating more losses to come for the industry?

The bullish case for Southwest

Among the airline companies, I believe that Southwest is the most well run. The company has superb management and has been able to be profitable in a difficult industry. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Airlines once said; "Do you know how to be a millionaire. Start by being a billionaire and launch a new airline!".

In order to see how well-run Southwest is compared to its peers, we will use a measurement called Return on Invested Capital. ("ROIC"). This measure is similar to return on assets with the exception that it uses invested capital as opposed to assets. This is because the standard practice in the airline industry is to own a large portion of their airplane fleet on a leased basis.

The airline industry is one of the most capital-intensive, tying up vast amounts of capital in aircraft, spare parts, and facilities. Despite that, airline senior managers tend to rely on operating margin to gauge profits-an approach that does not account for these extensive capital costs. This lack of focus on how assets are employed helps to explain why the airline industry has-with the exception of the last few years of record profits-consistently failed to cover its cost of capital

Creating an Airline Management Strategy to Include ROIC

Comparing Southwest with its peers JetBlue (JBLU) and Alaska Airlines (ALK) we can see that Southwest has a much higher return on invested capital. In 2019, Southwest had a return on invested capital of 17.8% and 18.1 percent for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. This included some impact due to the coronavirus but not the full brunt of it.

Company ROIC 2019 Southwest 17.8% JetBlue 9.5% Alaska Airlines 12.2% Delta 16.2%

Note: That I didn't include United Airlines and American Airlines as these companies do not present their ROIC.

In terms of other metrics, pre-coronavirus the company has been doing well with EBITDA margins around 20%. Revenue has been growing at a healthy pace and that combined with the company able to maintain a high EBITDA margin shows management's capability in growing the business.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Currently, due to the lockdown, all airlines are currently grounded. A lot of the majors are on the verge of bankruptcy with United being the first domino to fall. Despite the situation, it seems as though Southwest has enough liquidity to weather the initial downturn. The company has cash and short-term investments of $9.3 billion, with leverage of 47 percent (roughly $4.3 billion in debt). The company is set to receive in June another $1.6 billion in cash as part of the CARES act, a portion of which is in direct payroll support.

I believe air travel will gradually return at some point now. I also believe that the major airlines would still be here 5 years from now. However, I do not believe that equity holders are safe should any of these companies go into bankruptcy. We've seen these play out before when equity holders are wiped out during the bankruptcy and restructuring process.

I believe the return of air travel roll-out will be slow and come in gradual "phases". From the looks of it, domestic travel will be the first to return. A lot of international borders remain closed to tourists, including the US, and may remain close for the foreseeable future. As mentioned by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "But this is a great time for people to explore America".

Southwest gets the majority of its revenue from domestic flights as the company has few international routes. This means that the company has a chance to be among the first airlines to get their fleet up and running. This is different from the experiences of the majors whose international flights make up a significant portion of their revenue. For example in 2019, international flights made up 28% of Delta's revenue ($11.8 billion vs. total revenue of $42.2 billion).

Overall, I think if you were to invest in an airline stock Southwest is the best choice. It has the most efficient operations as shown by having the highest return on invested capital at 17.8% in 2019. Much better than JetBlue's at 9.5%. It also has largely domestic flights, unlike Delta, so it will be among the first to be up and running. It also is not a budget airline like Alaska Airlines, therefore the company would not need to cram a ton of people in the plane and could do social distancing within the flights.

Southwest Investor Presentation May 2020

Category 4 headwind from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has permanently changed the industry and I want to go through this in more detail. First of all, I don't think travel will bounce back anytime soon even if restrictions are lifted. After 9/11, air travel was dramatically down for close to 5 years. The fear of flying was so great that even hardened business travelers refused to fly.

Businessmen would opt to do audio or video conferences and this was during a time when the technology wasn't as good as it is now. Given that virtually all of the office work is being done from home now, this would mean that businesses would question the very need for business travel. Now I don't think business travel will disappear anytime soon completely but I expect companies to reduce their travel budgets to reflect the new normal. The shift in attitude with regard to virtual work and meetings.

Not to mention that if a long recession hits, companies will make spending cuts. With video conferencing available, I see substantial cuts to the travel budget. This affects consumer travel as well. The current economic environment ensures that there would be few domestic tourists. With unemployment currently at levels unseen in the modern era, there is a possibility US consumers would cut down on discretionary spending.

April 2020 unemployment

How will competition evolve in the industry

Given the current environment, it will be interesting to see how competitive dynamics play out in the next few months. If one of the major carriers declares bankruptcy, will the routes that it services, desirable routes that it services be up for grabs. Given Southwest's ample liquidity, it certainly could make a play for the flight route rights/assets.

The flip side of the coin is that even if an airline goes bankrupt, the capacity isn't necessarily taken out of the market. Unless we are talking about turning planes into scrap metal, the most likely scenario is that industry supply would remain constant overall with those assets just shifting to new owners. Given that the amount of assets is constant and that demand would be lower, we could be seeing pricing wars pop up. Remember that keeping a plane grounded actually costs airlines such as Southwest money. Southwest right now is burning through $30 -$35 million per day in cash as its planes remain grounded. While this is lower than the $60 -$65 million per day initial projections, cash burn is still a major concern. I can imagine the other airlines are in a similar situation. Thus, airlines may all offer cheaper flights just to get these planes up in the air.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, using traditional measures such as the P/E ratio is difficult. Looking at Southwest's P/E ratio using 2019 earnings we can see that the company is extremely cheap trading at just 5x earnings. Using this valuation method though assumes that earnings would continue at this level in the long term. We still don't know what the after-effects of this crisis would be on the travel industry. Air travel would always be there, but it can be a dramatically smaller industry or growth can stall for the next 10 years or overcapacity and intense competition can erode margins. It's hard to say how this will turn out. I like Southwest's management and like I've said, they have somehow made it work. It's just that they are not in a good situation industry-wide.

For the purposes of valuation, I consider the entire airline industry to be "in distress". The airlines are operating now but basically needed a bail-out from the federal government to survive. In situations of distressed asset investing I usually look at the company's book value per share. This is because right now a new entrant can come in and buy all these assets if there is an imminent wave of bankruptcies or downsizing. For Southwest, I would attach an additional premium of 25-50% due to management efficiency and brand recognition. Currently, the book value of Southwest is $17.84 per share. Applying the premium gives me a share price target of $22.30 - $26.76. At the price of $28.87, the company is above my target range indicating that it is not really "cheap". In this case, I think Buffett made the right call to sell his position. Southwest is an avoid for me due to unfavorable industry conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.