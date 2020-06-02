One segment of Trisura is growing very fast and has already become a source of 30%+ annual appreciation.

Invest with Insiders

Besides envy-causing returns, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is known for spawning new entities - be it subsidiaries, subsidiaries of subsidiaries, private equity stubs, funds, or just affiliated companies. BAM always benefits from this activity but sometimes a passer-by can claim a small piece. Just such an opportunity happened to make itself available in June 2017 when Trisura Group (OTCPK:TRRSF or TSU on TSX) was spun off from BAM.

Half a year earlier in BAM's Q4 2016 letter to shareholders, Bruce Flatt, BAM's CEO, mentioned Trisura favorably and made the following remark:

"For your interest, the senior management team generally intends to keep our shares (some select people for various reasons may not), and in the management partnership where we pool a number of our Brookfield shares we may provide financial support to Trisura Group, if necessary, and as a result may in the future have a greater interest in Trisura Group."

At the time of this announcement, BAM was running a small insurance business within its corporate group and not much was known about it. Why did they decide to spin it off in 2017? I can offer only my guess. BAM might have been ready to use insurance business similar to how other investors (Berkshire, Markel, Fairfax) are using it: as a source of inexpensive or free float that can be profitably invested (please see "Wonderful Transformations of Insurance Float" for details). However, BAM's main strategy of generating management fees on third-party capital succeeded to such an extent that there was no need to pursue insurance business as an alternative. A tiny insurance company would benefit from being run independently as compared with being neglected within a sprawling conglomerate on a different path.

This spin-off seemed an opportunity to me. Relying on my understanding of BAM and information available, I plunged in with a modest bet. So far, IRR is north of 30% annually compounded over 3 years. In 2017, I could not anticipate exact reasons for Trisura's success, even though BAM, without doubt, knew the strategy Trisura would pursue.

About Trisura

Trisura consists of 3 segments with completely different strategies and consolidated statements are not a good starting point. In this section, we will review two plain vanilla segments and leave miracles for later.

The least important segment (Trisura International) is a reinsurance company domiciled in Bermuda. It ceased writing third-party business in 2008 and has been primarily in run-off mode since. Only at the end of 2019, Trisura started writing new policies but they are not material yet. I will skip details about this operation and without much ado, we can assume its value to be equal to its book value of $18,510 at Q120 (all numbers are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise except for per share numbers which are in Canadian dollars).

The second segment (Trisura Guarantee or Trisura Canada) is a profitable and growing Canadian specialty insurance operation. Its combined ratios in 2017, 2018, 2019 were correspondingly 89%, 86%, and 88% with ROE of 13.7%, 19.1%, and 19.1%. Gross premium written (GPW) grew from $146,598 to $184,239. Its book value at Q120 was $77,932.

The simplest method to value such an operation is to assume that an average insurer with ROE of 10% is roughly worth its book value. By this measure, Trisura Canada with its high ROE should be worth 1.9 times its book value or $148,071.

Let us sum up the trivial parts:

Trisura International - $18M

Trisura Canada - $148M

Corporate (debt and other net liabilities) - negative $25M

All together: $141M

Whatever impreciseness we have committed so far will pale in comparison to what will follow.

The Miracle in Oklahoma

When Trisura was spun-off, Trisura Canada and Trisura International was all the company could brag about. Initially, it did not have a proper information system (it was supplied by Brookfield), its investment operations were rudimentary and the ownership structure was convoluted. Trisura mostly fixed its birthmarks within the next couple of years, but the biggest achievement was starting of US operations headquartered in Oklahoma. Initially, it was literally a one-person shop busy with receiving licenses and securing other arrangements required for the US underwriting.

By Q1 2018, the necessary paperwork was mostly finished and the company started implementing its grand plan. It consisted of running fronting property and casualty operations (called Trisura Specialty or Trisura US) funded by independent reinsurance companies and, starting in Q4 2019, its own Trisura International. At first, Trisura US was licensed as an excess and surplus lines insurer in Oklahoma with the ability to write business on a non-admitted basis in all 50 states. At the end of 2019, for a nominal amount, Trisura closed a small acquisition of a shell underwriter with licenses for admitted business in 14 states and currently is in the process of applying for licenses in the remaining states.

In theory, the fronting business is rather simple. A fronting insurer uses its license to write a policy that is immediately ceded in full or almost in full to the third-party reinsurer (or some other form of alternative reinsurance capital) in exchange for a ceding (or "fronting") fee which is typically 5-6% of the gross premium. All underwriting risks are being transferred this way and the fronting insurer keeps risk-free fees. Provided the fronting insurer has secured the commitment of the willing and substantial reinsurance capital, the business may be quite lucrative. However, there are plenty of conflicting issues to be negotiated between the fronting insurer and the captives with most essential of them to be centered around the use of capital (collateral, how much, in what form), cash flow management, claims handling, counsel appointment, ratings, local regulatory issues varying from state to state and so on. These issues, especially the expensive collateral, make changing fronting carriers for reinsurance capital quite challenging. In other words, the fronting business is long-term in nature and "sticky". Once the relationship between the fronting insurer and the well-capitalized captive is established, the operation can grow smoothly.

I will present a slide from Q1 2020 Supplementary to give you a feeling for Trisura US rapid advance. Item 6.2 in this slide describes Trisura US.

Can Trisura US maintain this dazzling growth? Here is a quote from the 2019 Annual Report (page 23):

"In the US, the excess and surplus insurance industry is more fragmented than the standard marketplace. It is estimated that the top ten players capture just under 40% of market share, with the top 25 players averaging one to two percent market share positions. An estimated $50 billion of excess and surplus insurance direct premiums were written in 2018, exhibiting significant growth compared to the broader P&C industry, expanding by 11%. From 2000 until 2018, the average combined ratio for excess and surplus markets was 96.9% versus 101.9% for the P&C industry. Our US business is fully operational and demonstrating scale and profitability. It is licensed as a domestic excess and surplus lines insurer in Oklahoma operating as a non-admitted surplus lines insurer in all states. We recently added 14 admitted licenses which will support our growth trajectory. It is our belief that conditions are favorable for the continued growth of our US platform, which operates as a hybrid fronting carrier using a fee-based business model. Our focus is to source high-quality business opportunities by partnering with a core base of established and well-managed program administrators. From our experience to date these program administrators welcome our new capacity as there is currently a lack of fronting carriers and the products and arrangements currently offered to them by the existing market do not always meet the needs of their business and clients. Furthermore, we continue to benefit from a strong supply of highly-rated international reinsurance capacity keen to partner with us to gain exposure to this business, allowing us to cede the majority of the risk on policies to these reinsurers on commercially favorable terms. This belief has been supported by our experience in the market through 2018 and 2019. We are confident that this platform will generate attractive, stable fee income while maintaining a small risk position, right-sizing underwriting risk, and aligning our interests with our program distribution partners and capacity providers. Our US business is already the largest component of GPW, and as we continue to grow, we expect that it will become a significant contributor to profitability."

I am familiar with two other public fronting businesses: Admiral Group (ADM.L) in the UK and Markel's (MKL) Program Services, formerly part of State National. Both operations are much bigger than Trisura US, still growing and very successful.

Trisura US and Markel's Program Services

To develop a better insight regarding Trisura US, we can use the public information about Program Services in the next table. Please note that the fronting insurer books only earned fronting fees as revenues (similar to net premiums earned for traditional insurers).

USD, M GPW Revenues EBIT EBIT margin EBIT/GPW 2019 $ 2,346 $ 109 $ 89 82% 3.8% 2018 $ 2,064 $ 96 $ 71 74% 3.5%

Source: Markel's 2019 10-K. Purchase accounting related amortization is added back to pretax income to calculate EBIT. EBIT excludes investment income that Markel reports separately

For comparison, Trisura US' operating margin in Q1 2020 (without investment income to make it comparable to Markel) was 31%. The table provides us with an important point of reference: as long as Trisura can scale up its fronting business to, say, Markel's USD $2B+ of GPW, we can use a 3.5-3.8% ratio to roughly estimate its operating profit. Investment income will not be accounted for but this is just a rounding error for our estimates.

Program Services are managed separately from Markel's other operations and in fact, are competing with them. The table below lists reinsurers that underwrote the fronting business.

Reinsurance Group Reinsurance Recoverable, USD thousands Fairfax Financial Group $240,708 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 222,244 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 177,019 Lloyd's of London 171,306 Munich Re Group 158,406 EXOR S.p.A 150,993 Alleghany Corporation 123,637 Swiss Re Group 113,014 Liberty Mutual Holding Company 99,046 Everest Re Group 95,990 Reinsurance recoverable for ten largest reinsurers with A+/A A.M. Best Ratings 1,552,363 Total reinsurance recoverable $2,522,992

Source: Markel's 2019 10-K.

Based on reinsurance recoverable, none of the reinsurers is overcommitted to Program Services. In contrast, UK's Admiral Group has historically relied primarily on Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY) funding (today Munich Re underwrites about 40% of the UK auto insurance - Admiral's main business). So, the fronting insurer can cultivate a particularly close relationship with one or a few partners as opposed to spreading funding between multiple groups. This model is somewhat easier to implement as it facilitates long-term planning particularly important in growth mode.

For Markel, such a model is hardly available since the company is a significant reinsurer in its own right. If an international reinsurer decides to enter a particular segment of the US market, with all other things being equal, it is more likely to partner with a non-competing company. This situation actually forces Markel to manage its Program Services independently from the rest of the company but, of course, this solution goes only so far. Being a non-competitor to reinsurers, Trisura has a competitive advantage against Markel in this segment.

The Major Shareholder

Based on Mr. Flatt's words in the Introduction, Trisura was expected to become important for Partners Value Investments LP (PVI, trading on TSX under the ticker PVF.UN), the management partnership that owns BAM, BIP, BPY, BBU and Trisura (list of Investments). About 90% of its units are owned, directly or indirectly, by former and current BAM officers and directors. Brian Lawson, a long-time CFO of BAM, is currently the PVI's CEO.

PVI's dominating investment is BAM. At the end of 2019, PVI owned BAM shares worth about $5B, and Trisura shares worth about $51M.

During Trisura's 3 years of existence, PVI has been highly supportive. In particular:

David Clare, the Trisura's current President and CEO, was a Vice President of PVI prior to that.

In September 2019, Trisura raised about $46M through the combination of public and private placements. The counterparty in the private placement was PVI that supplied about 20% of the total capital raised.

On May 11, 2020, in a similar way, Trisura raised another $60M with PVI supplying $7.5M of it. The company announced that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, supporting the growth of its fronting platform.

The second placement was executed at $46.85 per share, not very different from the current share price of about $50. PVI definitely knows much more about Trisura than retail investors and its willingness to underwrite at about $47 is a very bullish sign. PVI is clearly counting on significant growth in the share price.

After the recent secondary offering, Trisura should have about 10.1M shares with PVI holding about 1.8M of them or close to 18%. At $50 per share, PVI's current Trisura holdings are worth about $90M. PVI seems hopeful Trisura investment will become material for PVI exactly as Mr. Flatt indicated. Otherwise, why bother?

What is "material"? Perhaps, it is something close to 10% of BAM holdings or about $500M vs. $90M currently. In other words, PVI plans on Trisura shares appreciating several hundred percents. At the current appreciation rate (about 34% annualized) the shares will double in 2 years and quadruple in 4 years.

Evaluation Attempt

Let us make a naïve attempt to value Trisura directly. If Trisura US keeps growing GPW at their current rate (about 30% quarterly based on Q120) for a couple of years, their annualized GPW will be $2.3B ($483 of annualized GPW today times 2.2 times 2.2) not very different from Markel's Program Services. Now we can use a 3.5% ratio from the table to determine EBIT of $82M. Using a multiple of 10 represents a very conservative choice here (EBIT for Trisura calculated this way is equal to its pretax income without investment income) and it will immediately produce $820M value in 2 years. We can discount it to the present value using, say, 10% discount rate (I know it is subject to debate but please look at interest rates around you), and that will calculate today's value of about $678M.Together with $141M from other segments, it will produce $819M of current Trisura value, or about $81 per share (even using 10.1M shares after the recent offering that happened in Q220 while we are using results of Q120).

We can play with scenarios, multiples, and rates producing wildly different results but still have a set of 3 main arguments:

The insider (PVI) thinks that Trisura shares at about $50 are currently cheap (otherwise PVI would not underwrite at $47) and hopeful for growth of few hundred percents (otherwise Trisura is immaterial for PVI) Trisura US is currently growing GPW at about 120% per year and 2 more years of such growth will make the current price a bargain based on our direct calculations. This growth is not unrealistic due to the large and fragmented market, support by a well-capitalized major owner, existing (probably close) relationships with funding reinsurers, just acquired (or in the process of being acquired) admitted licenses in all 50 states and competitive advantages against the existing fronting competitor.

Non-Routine Disclosure

If we forget about speculations of the previous section, I am, in fact, describing a small and expensive by traditional metrics company. While some arguments justify this investment, I consider it as highly risky. Plenty of things can happen that will make the investment in Trisura a failure with irrecoverable loss of capital.

