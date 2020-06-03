The new tensions between the US and China could create problems for the red metal.

Over the past two decades, the copper market changed dramatically. Before 2005, the price of the red metal did not trade above $1.6065 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Futures began trading in the early 1970s, and the price range was from 44.9 cents to $1.6065. At the end of 1999, copper was at just over 85 cents per pound.

Economic growth in China caused a significant rise in the price of the base metal that trades on the COMEX in the futures market and the London Metals Exchange in forwards. Over the past dozen years, copper futures have traded as low as $1.2475 and as high as $4.6495. At the beginning of June, the price was around the $2.47 level on the nearby July futures contract.

The United States Copper Fund (CPER) is an ETF product, and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return product (JJC) is an ETN. Both track the price of the base metal that reflects the overall health and well-being of the global economy with particular emphasis on China.

Copper is sitting near the middle of its 2020 trading range

The continuous copper futures contract on COMEX reached a high of $2.8860 in January and a low of $2.0595 in mid-March.

The midpoint for 2020 stands at $2.47275 per pound. The nearby futures contract was trading at $2.4865 on June 1, in the middle of the range for this year. Price momentum has been rising and was heading towards overbought territory on the weekly chart. Relative strength was at just over a neutral reading.

The total number of open long and short positions reached a high for 2020 in early January at 287,209 contracts. The low came in early May 161,571 contracts. At 181,509 on June 1, the metric remains a lot closer to the low than the high for this year. Many market participants are on the sidelines because of the global pandemic.

Weekly historical volatility at 17.83% has declined from over 37% in mid-May.

Optimism at the start of 2020 led to pessimism in March

Copper reached its high for this year during the week of January 13 at $2.8860 per pound. That same week, the US and China signed the “phase one” trade agreement in Washington, DC. As a proxy for the Chinese economy, the deal that calmed the trade war was welcome news. The optimism lifted the price of copper to the highest level since April 2019. At the same time, COVID-19 was wreaking havoc in Wuhan province, China. By the end of February, the virus had spread around the globe, leaving a trail of sickness and death.

Copper’s low came in mid-March when markets across all asset classes fell like stones. Crude oil, stocks, and most other asset prices declined in the most significant risk-off event since the 2008 global financial crisis. While the nearby copper futures price fell to a low of just under $2.06 per pound, the July contract reached $1.9795 per pound. Copper had not ventured below $2 since February 2016. Optimism at the start of the year turned to pessimism in March. At the beginning of June, copper is sitting at the midpoint of its trading range. The chances of a comprehensive trade deal with China have declined, and relations between the two countries are worse than at the height of the trade war in 2019.

The new tensions between the US and China could create problems for the red metal

On Friday, May 29, US President Trump delivered a harsh message to the Chinese leadership. The Chinese were less than forthcoming with the rest of the world as coronavirus appeared in Wuhan province. At first, the World Health Organization said that it could not be spread by human to human contact after consultation with Chinese officials. At the same time, the Chinese government restricted travel from Wuhan to other parts of China but allowed foreign trips.

At the end of last week, President Trump ended the US relationship with the WHO. At the same time, he said that China violated its “promises” to the United States. In Hong Kong, protests over new Chinese laws in the interest of “national security” led to President Trump’s accusation that China is violating its treaty obligations with the UK. He said that the Chinese leadership is breaking its word on autonomy for Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the recent wave of civil unrest in the United States prompted retaliatory comments from China as it warned the US to stay out of its domestic business.

The rhetoric between Washington and Beijing in June 2020 includes many more issues than trade. Copper has not voiced an opinion on the current situation as it sits at a pivot point.

Stocks have moved higher- Stimulus could be rocket fuel for the red metal

Stockpiles of copper on both the London Metals Exchange and the COMEX have moved higher over the past months.

As the chart shows, copper inventories on the LME more than doubled since late January moving from just over 120,000 metric tons to 255,725 tons as of June 1.

The chart shows that stocks in COMEX warehouses have almost doubled over the past two months. The rose from below 34,000 to 61,608 tons as of May 29.

The significant rise in stockpiles on the two exchanges is not a supportive factor for the price of copper. However, the metal’s price recovered with the stock market and other commodities since the risk-off lows in many markets in March and April.

Central banks and governments have injected unprecedented levels of liquidity and stimulus into markets over the past months. From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a total of $530 billion to fund stimulus, which was a record. In May, the Treasury borrowed over five times that amount at $3 trillion. Given the pandemic’s impact on the US economy, and the worst period of civil unrest since the 1960s, we are likely to see even more stimulus borrowing. In 2008, the price of copper dropped sharply during the risk-off period, and the impact of stimulus sent the red metal to a new high by 2011.

As the chart illustrates, copper fell from a record high of $4.2160 in 2008 to a low of $1.2475 that same year. By 2011, the price rose to a new and higher high at $4.6495 per pound. A secular bull market in commodities fueled by central bank stimulus took the price of the base metal to its highest price in history.

Comparing the performance of a copper ETF and ETN product

If 2008-2011 is a historical example for the coming months and years, buying copper could offer significant rewards. The most direct route for a risk position in the metal is via the futures that trade on COMEX or the forwards on the LME. Two products offer market participants an alternative.

The United States Copper Fund (CPER) is an ETF product. CPER’s fund summary and top holdings include:

CPER has net assets of only $8.06 million, trades an average of 15,060 shares each day, and charges an 0.80% expense ratio.

The price of nearby copper futures on the continuous COMEX chart rose from $2.0595 in March to a high of $2.4975 on June 1 or 21.3%.

CPER moved from a low of $12.87 to a high of $15.79 or 22.7% since March as the ETF outperformed the continuous futures contract.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return product (JJC) has slightly higher net assets of $11.2 million and trades an average of 5,054 shares each day. JJC charges a low 0.45% expense ratio.

Since mid-March, JJC rose from $32.02 to a high of $39.18 per share or 22.4% as it marginally underperformed CPER and outperformed the continuous copper contract on COMEX.

JJC is an ETN product, which means that it involves the additional credit risk of the issuer, while CPER contains the risk of the assets that replicate the price of copper. Both products have limited liquidity, which causes bid-offer spreads to be wider than products with higher net asset levels and more shares trading each day. Both do an excellent job replicating the price action in the copper market but are each more appropriate for medium-term investment than short-term trading risk positions.

Copper is a barometer of global and Chinese economic growth. If 2020 turns out to be like 2008, when it comes to the impact of the stimulus, the price of the nonferrous metal could be heading a lot higher over the coming years.

