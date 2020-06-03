Insiders went on a buying spree in March, scooping up hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shares. I have decided to join them.

The dividend has been suspended for now, but I estimate that buyers at the current price could enjoy a 5%+ yield-on-cost by 2021, if/when the dividend is fully reinstated.

Even so, A&B still has hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of non-CRE assets such as land and a paving business that it plans to sell to focus on CRE.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Investment Thesis

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) is a real estate investment trust and the largest owner of grocery- and pharmacy-anchored retail centers in the state of Hawaii. The REIT owns 22 shopping centers, 10 industrial facilities, four office properties, and 154 acres of ground leases. A&B's core assets (real estate) comprise approximately 75% of its total assets, with its non-core assets comprised of renewable energy facilities, 28,000 acres of land, and a wholly owned paving business.

Though A&B is a 150-year-old company, it only converted to a REIT structure in 2017. Since then, it has been gradually monetizing (selling off) its non-core, non-CRE assets in order to focus on being Hawaii's premier real estate company. Sooner or later, that will mean selling or spinning off the construction/paving business as well.

For dividend growth investors such as myself, there is some bad news. It's probably best to rip the bandaid off right away: A&B has already suspended its dividend due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 situation. The company will continue to pay out 100% of taxable income in order to retain its REIT status, but management was unable to project what that amount would be as of the end of Q1.

So why buy A&B stock now? Well, as the cheesy saying goes, "It's always darkest before the dawn." To put it differently, the stock price has been adequately punished, the bad news is already priced in, and some slivers of sunrise (recovery) can be in the distance. I believe investors will (eventually) be rewarded with a robust income stream by buying at the current stock price.

Image Source

The Company

A&B came into existence as an enterprise when two friends by the surnames of "Alexander" and "Baldwin" went in together to purchase land for the purpose of raising sugar cane. The first asset of the company was a sugar plantation, but it went on to become much more. In the last several decades, A&B has steadily evolved from a large, diversified Hawaiian conglomerate to an ever more simplified real estate company.

Today, A&B is the fourth largest private owner of land in the state of Hawaii, with 28,000 acres. This is a land area slightly larger than the size of the Bronx in New York City. If all of this land was on Maui (which it is not; it's actually spread out across the islands), it would make up 6% of the island. Some of this is agricultural land, while some is raw land available for development (such as the Kukui'ula country club neighborhood on Kaua'i). In Q1, A&B sold a little bit of this land and has more in escrow for potential sale in the near future.

The Land Operations and Materials & Construction segments of the business are much more cyclical and unpredictable. It was weakness in these two segments that led to the drop in net income from $9 million in Q1 2019 to $6.2 million in Q1 2020, though this was partially offset by growth in the CRE segment. Grace Pacific, the construction/paving business, has unfortunately not been profitable in recent years, but management has taken steps to lower costs and increase the project backlog in hopes of making that business profitable this year.

Of course, with 75% of assets as real estate, which report low net income due to depreciation, funds from operations might be a better metric to use to measure A&B's profitability. In Q1 2020, FFO per share of $0.22 came in only slightly below Q1 2019's $0.23. And consolidated EBITDA was down only 2.2% from Q1 2019's $27.6 million to Q1 2020's $27.0 million.

As far as the CRE portfolio goes, A&B's assets are primarily essential and need-driven shopping centers anchored by grocery stores and/or pharmacies. Only a few properties rely significantly on tourist dollars, although tourism plays a large role in the health of the Hawaiian economy. Ground leases, another conservative form of real estate in which defaults can result in taking possession of the improvements (buildings) on the property, make up 15%, while office and industrial fill out the remainder.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

One interesting tidbit from the Q1 conference call is that management is very interested in industrial as a potential growth area for its CRE portfolio going forward. Though 2/3rds of the portfolio is in grocery-anchored shopping centers, management is well aware of the growing need for last-mile distribution centers. Industrial leasing was a large part of A&B's strong leasing activity during Q1, as we'll get to shortly.

As the company monetizes non-core assets, it is using the proceeds either to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt or transferring them into core (real estate) assets. Hence we find the double-digit YoY increases in CRE revenue and NOI, due to acquisitions in 2019.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

But real estate growth isn't due only to acquisitions. Leasing spreads (the difference between rents on expiring leases and new leases for the same space) rose 10.6% (with 200,000 SF of space leased during the quarter), and A&B enjoys high occupancy of 94.7%, which increased 1.8 points YoY. What's more, same-store cash NOI also rose 3.7% YoY.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

As for rent collection (a topic on all REIT investors' minds as of late), A&B had collected 62% of ABR by the end of April. The retail segment collected 57%, which falls roughly in line with (or slightly higher than) other high-end shopping center REITs. Compare this, for instance, to Federal Realty Trust (FRT) with its 53% of April rent collected.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Interestingly, A&B collected only 85% of rent from ground leases. While for some of these, it might have been the best case scenario to simply work with the building landlord on a deferral, it would certainly be a pleasant surprise to see A&B take possession of some real estate for free. I doubt that will happen, as some of these few ground leases were for properties leased to tenants deemed "nonessential," but it would be nice to see A&B get some free real estate.

What's more, management stated on the conference call that they actually proactively offered rent deferrals to some of their more "at-risk" tenants, especially the local, non-essential retailers. This was surprising to hear, as most of the (net lease) retail REITs that I have researched recently expected rent to be paid unless tenants came to them with rent relief requests.

What about the debt situation? Unfortunately, A&B does carry a significant debt load right now. At 7.5x net debt to EBITDA and 50% debt to capitalization, it's safe to say that the debt burden is large, especially since the company proactively drew $120 million from its credit line in Q1 in order to increase liquidity. Without that extra $120 million from its credit line, net debt to EBITDA would be a somewhat more modest 6.4x.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

The good news, as CFO Brett Brown covered on the Q1 conference call, is that A&B already paid its one loan maturing in 2020 during the first quarter. And the company has "only two small mortgage loans maturing in 2021, totaling $14.6 million." Compare that to total liquidity at the end of Q1 of $348.9 million, which includes $131.6 million in cash and $217.3 million remaining on the credit facility.

Conclusion

As of June 1st, Hawaii had only 652 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the third lowest number of any state behind only Montana and Alaska. On the conference call, management made note of Hawaii's swift work at flattening the curve of infections. This is important, as it allows the state to at least open more widely for local residents.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Broadly speaking, an investment in Alexander & Baldwin is an investment in Hawaii and the Hawaiian economy. If one believes that the coronavirus pandemic will prevent tourists from returning to the island state in force anytime soon, then Hawaii's economy will be hobbled and A&B might see low to no growth.

But if you believe, as I do, that Hawaii will continue to draw large numbers of tourists from the mainland and overseas once some semblance of normalcy returns, then A&B looks far too cheap to ignore. If one were to annualize Q1's FFO, then A&B would be trading at 13.1x FFO. Based on forward FFO estimates from analysts, A&B trades at a 14.2x multiple. If the company reinstated its previous dividend of $0.19 per quarter, the dividend yield would sit at 6.6%. Even assuming the dividend returns at $0.15 per quarter, that would still render a 5.2% yield.

What's more, that's a 5%+ dividend yield that should require very little in the way of equity issuance in the foreseeable future, as A&B has hundreds of millions of dollars worth of land and other non-core assets that it can sell to raise capital for real estate acquisitions. Once it does, FFO should rise significantly - and without the dilutive effects of equity raises. And though the leverage ratio is high, near-term debt maturities are few and manageable.

What's more, insiders have shown considerable confidence in the company's future prospects by purchasing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of A&B stock recently. This is significant for a stock with a market cap of only around $825 million.

Source: Open Insider

I love to see this kind of alignment of interests between management and shareholders. I only wish I'd been paying enough attention to buy shares when they were buying most heavily around the $9.60-10.80 level.

Admittedly, A&B is a bit more speculative than my average dividend growth pick. It's unclear what amount of payout shareholders can expect in 2020, or even in 2021. And it's also unclear what kind of dividend growth can be expected thereafter. Hopefully management will clarify these matters in the Q2 conference call. But as for me, I like the idea of owning this portfolio of Hawaiian real estate - along with management - too much to pass up the opportunity.

I view shares as a buy down in these depressed levels below $12. At that price, based on 2020's estimated FFO, A&B would trade at 14.3x FFO, which would be quite low compared to other high-end shopping center REITs, industrial REITs, or REITs that primarily own ground leases. Compare, for instance, to Federal Realty Trust, which trades at 15.6x FFO; the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS), which currently trades at a weighted average 23.57x FFO; and Safehold, Inc. (SAFE), a ground lease REIT, which trades at an astonishing 39.2x FFO.

A&B, currently trading at 14.2x FFO, looks quite cheap in comparison.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.