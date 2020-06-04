Reality Check: The Mall REIT Apocalypse Is Really Here

We believe that several mall REITs will either delist and/or merge, and that the potential for a private-equity participant is likely.

The retail apocalypse isn’t knocking at our door anymore, it’s breaking it down.

It took an unprecedented pandemic to speed up the music. Now, in the game of mall-REIT musical chairs, the game is just about over.

Two months ago, I published “The Retail Apocalypse Is Knocking at Our Door” – a hard-hitting look at which mall real estate investment trusts could possibly make it, and which ones were probably going to fail faster than expected thanks to the pandemic-inspired shutdowns.

Now in June, it’s not a “probably” anymore. The way I see it, those failures are definites. Unless we see absolute miracles in the retail business, there’s no way around that unfortunate conclusion.

There’s been too many negatives since April 1 – when the article was published – that are immediately impacting retailers in ways that will have irreparable mid-term effects.

I’d mention long-term effects, but that would be expecting a “long-term” for them.

Depending on the state, some malls have been shut down for three months or more now. And every day they remain that way is another nail in the coffin.

Look no further than earnings season for proof of that. For weeks there, all we heard was data about the REIT sector’s rent collections.

Some of them performed phenomenally in this regard, all things considered. Others did better than expected, and certain groups did exactly as expected...

Which was abysmal.

Obviously, mall REITs fall into that latter category. How could they not?

It’s enough for me to conclude that the retail apocalypse isn’t knocking at our door anymore. It’s breaking it down.

Where Retail Goeth, So Goeth Malls

According to CNBC, J.C. Penney is going “to kick off store closing sales in June.” In fact, it:

“… plans to file a store closing procedure motion on June 4 for a hearing set to take place on June 11, at which point some sales will begin, Kirkland & Ellis attorney Joshua Sussberg said Thursday. “And then on July 1, a smaller, second phase of store closing sales will commence…”

The historic yet horribly troubled retailer’s sales are down 39% year over year. Sussberg says trends are improving as states start to reopen. But even so…

Ouch!

There’s more painful mall-related news from CNBC too. Whereas Nordstrom remains confident about its larger financial position despite a 40% fall in fiscal first quarter net sales:

“Department store operators Neiman Marcus… and Sage Stores have all filed for bankruptcy protection during the crisis. Macy’s is selling $1.3 billion of new debt to raise additional liquidity.”

Meanwhile, smaller – but still significant – mall staple Abercrombie & Fitch reported a 34% drop in its sales for the first quarter.

There’s good reason to quote CNBC one more time in this piece considering how:

“A new analysis by commercial real estate services firm CoStar found that 14 of the 20 largest mall tenants are either apparel retailers or department store chains. Names on the list include bankrupted Forever 21 and L Brands’ Victoria’s Secret, which announced this week it plans to close 250 stores in 2020, with more closures on the way. “Department store operators Macy’s and J.C. Penney take up the largest share of mall space in the U.S., according to CoStar’s analysis, or 6.2% and 6% of space, respectively.”

Not to state the obvious, but that’s not good. At all.

Worse and Worse News for Mall REITs

I wish I didn’t have to heap bad news on top of bad news. But that’s just how it’s going these days with mall REITs. And it’s best to be prepared today knowing what to avoid owning before tomorrow comes around.

So let’s face the facts: The riots right now aren’t helping retailers’ situation.

That’s not meant to be a political statement. It’s just the truth when the Philadelphia area’s King of Prussia Mall – owned by Simon Property Group (SPG) – got trashed.

Source

Upper Merion Township officials said on Sunday that, the night before, the place “erupted into chaos as hundreds of people descended on the mall to loot and destroy property.”

As of this writing, exactly how much damage done is unknown. Though CBS Philly added that “windows were also smashed at the AT&T store on Route 202 and Allendale Road.” Likewise, there “appears to be damage to other storefronts, including the Macy’s.”

Over in Arizona, there was a sadly similar scene at the Scottsdale Fashion Square. KTAR News says, “Police estimated that damages and theft resulted in the loss of millions of dollars. The mall was closed Sunday, and no timetable was given for its reopening.”

It had just reopened from the shutdowns the weekend before.

Source

Then there was the Tampa Bay Times in Florida, which reported how, “people looted and burned down businesses.” That included “a Champs Sports store near University mall” that was utterly unsalvageable.

Retailers also got hit in D.C., New York City, Philadelphia proper – including another mall – Boston, Chicago…

It’s hit after hit after hit for many of these places, almost like they just can’t win.

It Was Great While It Lasted

Malls REITs have lost about 48% in market capitalization since Jan. 1. That’s worse than hotel REITs, which lost about 40% during the same time period.

Combined, retail REITs in general have lost 40%, or $65 billion, in market capitalization vs. all equity REITs that have lost 18%, or $22 billion. As illustrated below, dividend yields for mall and shopping centers specifically have practically doubled since January 2020 :

Source: Nareit

Now, as the saying goes, what goes up usually comes back down. And so it has happened, with so many of these REITs either cutting or suspending their dividends as a direct result of COVID-19. This has been true for:

Tanger (SKT)

(SKT) Washington Prime (WPG)

(WPG) Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)

(PEI) Macerich (MAC).

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

And Seritage (SRG) and CBL Properties (CBL) had already made such moves before the shutdowns. This leaves three holdouts:

Simon Property (SPG)

(SPG) Taubman Centers (TCO)

(TCO) Brookfield Property (BPYU).

As you can see above, Brookfield has a payout ratio above 100%. Even so, I recently wrote that I was:

“… UPGRADING BPY/BPR to a Strong Spec Buy (was Spec Buy) recognizing that this REIT deserves to be upgraded to first class. Although the payout ratio will be tight for a quarter or two, it appears that there is adequate liquidity to maintain the dividend. I can now buy some of the top trophy assets in the world at a deep discount.”

So there’s that sliver of sunshine to hold onto. Though there’s a whole lot more dark, dreary clouds that go with it.

They’re Not Looking Good

Now let’s take a closer look at the mall REIT sector based on market capitalization:

Many of them aren’t considered highly productive based on their overall tenant composition and sales per square foot. And, given the enhanced store closure rate today – which has been elevated, of course, by COVID-19 – many of these lower-quality malls will become further stressed as credit metrics tighten.

Below you’ll see how CBL, PEI, and WPG are all experiencing severe credit downgrades as a result. Moody's has downgraded Washington Prime to Caa1 and CBL's corporate family rating to Ca.

In short, their existence as viable publicly-traded assets is becoming less likely.

On May 4, WPG received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that its minimum average closing price wasn’t meeting the continued listing standard. The company now has until Jan. 1, 2021, to regain compliance. (One option is a potential reverse stock split.)

Source: Yahoo Finance

The news hasn’t gotten any better since. Based on the larger sector’s latest rent reports, it appears mall REITs will be experiencing unprecedented turmoil this quarter.

In April, the average collection rate was 23%. And MAC and CBL have since provided updates for May, bringing in more of the same.

As illustrated below, malls generated the worst rent collection – by far – compared with the other major property sectors:

We put together the chart below using 2020 and 2021 analyst estimates. As you can see, funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for this year average -32.4%, and next year it’s still -3.8%.

Source: FAST Graphs / iREIT

Tick, Tock, Tick Tock...

As readers know, we’ve covered the mall REIT sector extensively with recent articles on the following names:

Given their collective painful outlook, we’re maintaining underweight guidance. Our only recommendations currently are through Speculative Buys with SPG and BPYU.

Over the next few weeks and months, we believe there will be continued pressure put on retailers. And that will put added pressure on mall REITs.

Furthermore, we expect more than one to either delist and/or merge. The potential for a private equity participant is likely.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) already has a healthy hook in the sector via its $2 billion loan to SRG. Given the prospects for consolidation, it’s likely there will be other well-capitalized private equity players ready to take advantage of the value creation opportunities.

Like it or not, that could very well be the best-case scenario available.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, BPYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.