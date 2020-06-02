FOUR is growing quickly, making a turn toward net profitability, is generating free cash flow and the IPO appears fairly priced.

The firm provides payment processing, merchant acquisition, POS and related financial services to businesses in the United States.

Shift4 Payments has filed to raise a combined $400 million in an IPO and concurrent private placement.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) has filed to raise a combined $400 million in an IPO and concurrent private placement.

The company provides payment processing and related gateway, merchant acquisition and POS solutions.

FOUR is generating strong revenue growth, is turning toward net breakeven and producing free cash flow while operating in an industry with very favorable growth trends, so I'm positive about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Shift4 was founded to create an integrated payments platform serving businesses located primarily in the United States.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman, who was previously founder of Draken International, an air services provider.

Below is a brief overview video of an interview with CEO Isaacman:

The company’s primary offerings include:

End-to-end payment processing

Merchant acquisition

Omni-channel gateway

350 integrations

Fixed and mobile POS solutions

Security and risk management tools

Reporting and analytics

Shift4 has received at least $148 million from investors including private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company acquires customers solely through a partner distribution system.

Shift4 sells through well-developed partner programs of ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and VARs (Value Added Resellers).The firm served 66,000 merchants during the first quarter of 2020.

Advertising & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Advertising & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.7% 2019 0.9% 2018 1.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The Advertising & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Advertising & Marketing spend, was very high 34.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Advertising & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 34.2 2019 27.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for payment processing services is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued growth in the number of merchants seeking integrated payment processing solutions and the entrance of new market participants with new technology offerings.

Major competitive vendors include:

PayPal (PYPL)

Global Payments (GPN)

Square (SQ)

Wirecard

Visa (V)

Jack Henry & Associates

Paysafe Group

Naspers Limited

Management says its system not only provides payment processing but integrates with a large number of third party 'commerce enabling' software to offer a more seamless set of solutions.

Financial Performance

Shift4’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Stable gross profit but decreasing gross margin

A swing to operating profit

Positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 199,400,000 28.6% 2019 $ 731,400,000 30.5% 2018 $ 560,600,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 44,500,000 15.3% 2019 $ 179,000,000 19.0% 2018 $ 150,400,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 22.32% 2019 24.47% 2018 26.83% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 8,500,000 4.3% 2019 $ (6,100,000) -0.8% 2018 $ (7,300,000) -1.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (5,200,000) 2019 $ (58,100,000) 2018 $ (49,900,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,700,000 2019 $ 26,700,000 2018 $ 25,500,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Shift4 had $70.2 million in cash and $833.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $18.4 million.

IPO Details

FOUR intends to sell 15 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Rook Holdings, an entity controlled by the company founder and CEO, has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $100.0 million in a concurrent private placement at a price equal to the public offering price. This is a positive signal of ‘support’ for the IPO by the founder and CEO.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and the Class B shareholders, private equity firm Searchlight Capital and company founder and CEO Isaacman, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.65%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

repay existing indebtedness in an amount up to approximately $285.0 million, which will include repayment of the Second Lien Term Loan Facility and the Revolving Credit Facility and partial repayment of the First Lien Credit Facility; and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Wolfe Capital Markets And Advisory, Citizens Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Telsey Advisory Group.

Commentary

FOUR is seeking public investment to pay down debt.

This is typical for a private equity-owned company at IPO and a negative since the IPO’s proceeds won’t be available for unencumbered expansion plans.

The firm’s financials indicate a company that is growing revenue quickly, has swung to positive operating income and is producing cash flow from operations as well as free cash flow.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are tiny as the firm acquires customers through third party relationships.

The market opportunity for an integrated payment provider in the United States is large but competitive.

As a comparable-based valuation, the IPO appears reasonably priced versus the price for GPN’s shares, although the two firms are different in scope and growth rate.

The founder and CEO’s plan to purchase $100 million of company stock in a concurrent private placement is a strong and unusual signal of commitment to the firm and its valuation.

Even though it is using the IPO proceeds to pay down debt, FOUR is not your typical private equity-owned IPO candidate.

The company is growing reasonably quickly, the IPO appears reasonably priced and the founder and CEO is increasing his ownership as a vote of confidence in its prospects.

Given the effects of the Covid19 pandemic, my expectation is that the digital payments industry will produce higher than expected growth rates in the years ahead, as consumers in the U.S. switch to online ordering at an increasing rate.

FOUR is well positioned to reap the benefits of this accelerating trend to online payment processing.

Since the firm is producing strong growth and other financial metrics, is turning toward net breakeven and producing free cash flow while operating in an industry with very favorable growth trends, I'm positive about the IPO at its proposed price.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 4, 2020.

