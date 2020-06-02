With a solid Q1 result from SpartanNash (SPTN), I still expect the EPS for the year to be over $3, as described in my previous article. With the resultant leverage ratio improving due to both the debt reduction and the EBITDA increase, SPTN's share price should increase further, potentially more than doubling from the current level. Even when COVID-19 impact dissipates and the grocery spending declines to some extent, the lower debt and interest expense will make SPTN a safer bet than in the last couple of years.

I originally looked at SPTN while writing my recent article on United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) and looking at several other food distributors, out of which SPTN appeared the best-positioned to benefit from the increased grocery demand from COVID-19. While I still find UNFI to have a better potential to benefit from the increased grocery demand and deleveraging, SpartanNash is a good pick too.

SpartanNash's Business

SpartanNash participates in several activities related to groceries and packaged consumer goods. It distributes groceries (including to grocery stores, military commissaries and food service) and operates chains of stores, some with gas stations. SPTN's grocery distribution is primarily in Midwest region. If we compare SpartanNash with UNFI, it is about 1/3 by revenue and gross profit, but has a lower debt level.

SpartanNash has grown by acquisitions, such as acquiring Martin's chain of grocery stores. Other notable item is its military supply business that has been losing money recently, even in Q1 with the COVID-19 tailwind. Unlike UNFI, who exited the military supply business, SPTN is trying to turn the segment around.

Recent Financial Performance

In the last few years, financial results deteriorated, resulting in the share price erosion from $40 in January 2017 to under $10 in August 2019. Some of the deterioration was transient in nature, caused by natural disasters, pension plan exits, higher than expected healthcare expenses and unprofitable Fresh Cut business. Last year, the GAAP net income was only $5.742MM or $0.16 per share. The company guided to $1.12-1.20 adjusted EPS for FY20. Then, starting in March, the COVID-19-driven stocking up and steady elevated demand increased both sales and profits.

There are other minor details I already alluded to, such as the recent persistent losses in the military segment, the divestiture of Fresh Cut, the effect on the food service distribution from COVID-19 and the lower profit from selling fuel. But those pale in comparison with the big positive impact from the COVID-19 and increased grocery demand.

Increased Demand from COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, starting in March and continuing, the demand for groceries, cleaning supplies and the like increased. First, there was the initial spike due to stocking up on essentials, cleaning supplies and loading up the pantries. Now we are in the steady-state stage of the increased demand. As an indication of this demand overall (in SPTN's Q2), grocery spending was up 27% YoY in the week ended May 3rd. At the same time online grocery demand is up in May 24% month over month again, after being up 37% in April. Online grocery sales are up from $1.2B in August to $6.6B in May. SPTN saw benefits from both the grocery store demand and the online grocery shopping.

As it pertains to SPTN's Q2:

Yeah. So, through the first five weeks of Q2, we're just under 23% positive comps at Retail. And again, it's been driven by the basket size, continues to be over 45% positive. And although, we were 30% - 29.7% in distribution, we're still running very strong in distribution. Not quite 29.7%, but pretty close to it. We're north of the number that we reported just now on the retail in Q2. So, continues to be strong there as well. ... So, our e-commerce numbers were really very, very encouraging. So, if you go back pre-COVID-19, the 10 weeks to start the year - let me back up a bit. We have 84 of our 155 locations that have an e-commerce solution. I don't know the exact number, but it's probably 70% of volume. I'm not sure exactly that number, but it's the bigger stores. Some of these smaller rural towns, one-store towns, we don't have the option there, but we were doing 2.2% of the volume in those stores in our e-commerce platform. And then, when we get to the six weeks of COVID-19 where it hit, that went up to 5% of the volume in those stores. And through the first five weeks of Q2, we're just short 7% of the volume being done on our e-commerce platform.

Source: Dennis Eidson, Interim President and Chief Executive Office, Q1 Conference Call

It is certain that people will be eating less in restaurants and cafeterias (at work or school) for the time being, and more at home, resulting in increased demand, benefiting SPTN. In addition, the recession will likely last for a while, also contributing to people eating more at home and in increased demand for private label products. Grocery stores and distributors are benefiting, as can be seen from both SPTN's and UNFI's quarterly results.

The private brand, I think you're right, is a bit of a harbinger. As we look at those numbers, and they were rolling off at 60%, they were stunning. Part of that as product from national CPGs was running short or being reallocated or was unavailable and we had a private label alternative. We benefited from that consumer trial on private brand. The good news is, as we surveyed our customers about that private brand when they made that switch and they tried it, like, 90% of the customers said that they gave our private brand either a good or an excellent rating, and the intention to repurchase was strong. So, yes, it may be talking about a little bit of stress in the consumer. It maybe is about availability. But still I think it's a positive for us going forward.

Source: Q1 Conference Call

As can be seen from the recent quarterly results, grocery stores and distributors are benefiting to a greater extent than the sale percentage increase would indicate due to the leverage of fixed cost components, i.e. interest expenses, leases and depreciation. Even with additional costs of COVID-19, such as greater expenses for extra disinfection, $2/hr salary increases and bonuses, etc., the positive impact to the bottom line is great. And while the $6-8MM expense in Q1 was concentrated in the last 6 weeks of the quarter, in Q2 the company projected the same cost to be spread throughout the entire quarter by, for example, bringing some cleaning and disinfecting activities in-house:

But one thing that I would share that we have been doing is that, as an example, some of the costs that we're incurring right now that we've utilized outside services, we plan to bring inhouse from a sanitization standpoint and have purchased the equipment or have the equipment on order. And so, we think as we get later into the year that we'll be bringing some of those costs down significantly because the procurement of equipment and doing it on a weekly basis internally, maybe 75% to 80% less than paying a third party to do it right now.

Source: Mark Shamber - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Q1 Conference Call

In addition, lower diesel fuel costs will benefit SPTN as well since the company doesn't hedge the fuel costs. Plus, the interest rate on their debt is not hedged and in their updated guidance they contemplate ~$20MM in interest expenses for the year, in comparison to $34.5MM last year. Another item to note is they benefit from the higher food inflation, which increased 2.6% in one month, or 4.1% for 12 months so far, for "food at home" category. They carry over $600MM of inventory, which obviously appreciates with inflation.

While they were having difficulties passing higher inflation to consumers in some specific categories of the retail segment, such as meat and dairy, eventually the spikes in inflation will moderate:

Although as I now talking about Food Distribution, I would say that the inflation rate in meat doubled in retail from the first quarter to period five. The challenge is that when we look at meat from a Food Distribution standpoint, it nearly tripled from the first quarter. So, the first quarter, we are running probably about a little bit north of 6.25% for meat. And for the fifth period, due to a lot of the plant closures and some of the shortages, we saw inflation of almost 17% within the meat category. And so, for distribution, we saw a significant uptick where we're at just under 5% for inflation. We think that the meat inflation that we're seeing will ease off and come back over the next few periods. But certainly for period five, there was that additional pressure and, obviously, that's eating into the margins a little bit on the retail side.

Source: Mark Shamber - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Q1 Conference Call

When Restaurants Reopen, Traffic is Low

At least some of the increased grocery demand was due to restaurant closures. Can we expect consumers to flock back to restaurants upon their reopening? Not according to the data from the states where restaurants reopened.

Source: Mishtalk, data from OpenTable

Benefits and Challenges of Having Retail Grocery Stores

On one hand, SpartanNash benefits both on the distribution side as well as on the retail side with improved results in both in Q1 and likely beyond. On the other hand, there is more risk in terms of passing through high inflation to the consumer as well as from riots and looting as is evidenced in the recent looting of a Cub Foods, Target and Autozone stores in Minneapolis.

Federal Reserve Rate Cuts and the CARES Act

SPTN should benefit from both the interest rate cuts in Q1 via lower interest expenses and from the CARES act via increased deductibility of interest expenses, potential for tax loss carrybacks to prior years (at a higher, 35% tax rate) and faster depreciation of improvements. The exact amount is hard to pin down and I assume it to be at least $2MM. One indication is the expected GAAP tax rate of 14-18%.

Net Income and EPS

After the Q1 results were released, the company updated its FY20 guidance from $1.12-1.20 adjusted EPS to $1.85-2. However, the guidance assumes no COVID-19 impact in Q3-Q4. Certainly, the virus will not just magically disappear. And for Q2 they projected an increase of 70-100% in comparison to last year's $0.33 or $0.56-0.66. In other words, they only include $0.52-0.77 for H2 whereas last year it was $0.53.

What will the result be if the virus does not disappear at the end of Q2? Let's look at some historical numbers first. Numbers are in thousands, "GAAP Net" in as-reported GAAP net income and FCF N is normalized free cash flow, taking CapEx into account and excluding asset sales or growth CapEx.

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Average OCF 180,200 171,700 52,840 154,500 219,500 139,000 152,957 D&A 90,600 84,200 84,400 79,200 84,900 88,500 85,300 CapEx 75,000 72,000 71,000 73,400 79,400 90,000 76,800 FCF N 105,200 99,700 (18,160) 81,100 140,100 49,000 76,157 GAAP Net 5,800 33,500 (52,800) 56,800 62,700 58,600 27,433

Source: Author's calculations using data from SPTN's SEC filings

After the Q1 buybacks, the current share count stands at 35,680,866. Looking at the numbers from the table above, the normalized FCF has been averaging over $2 per share in the last 6 years with the last two years getting closer to $3. The disparity between GAAP EPS and normalized FCF is driven by a difference between D&A and CapEx, LIFO accounting and a recent improvement in working capital. LIFO accounting, in particular, decreases GAAP earnings in comparison with the cash flow.

Running Some Numbers

I calculated a very conservative "normalized" EPS for FY19 from raw numbers, excluding truly one-time items and ended up with $0.73. Note that this is significantly lower than both the FY19 adjusted EPS and the original, pre-COVID-19, FY20 guidance. Using this number as a most conservative basis for my other calculation provides a margin of safety.

I took the same numbers and modeled a very modest 17% increase in revenue (even though, as I already mentioned, in the first 5 weeks of Q2 SPTN has been running 23% higher in retail and 25-28% higher in distribution comparing to last year), COGS and therefore gross margin. Then I assumed a 9% SG&A increase, even though the Q1 increase was slightly lower and the company intends to reduce it as I mentioned above.

I also applied a $14.5MM improvement for the lower interest rates, taking into account the updated guidance from the company of ~$20MM of interest expense this year, and no tax improvement for the CARES act. Assuming the company-provided adjusted tax rate of 24%, even though for reporting purposes it will be a lower ~14%, the result was the adjusted conservative EPS of $3.36. I will assume no benefit to FCF from the FILO or the difference of D&A and CapEx, since CapEx and D&A are projected to be virtually the same this year and FILO benefit to FCF will likely be smaller than one-time charges.

As you see from the above even using conservative projections, the expected earnings and free cash flow are likely over $110MM or $3 per share. And while the dividend has been running at $0.80 per year, some of the remaining cash will likely go into debt reduction. As a side note, if I model a 20% increase in revenue, the EPS goes to $4.15.

Bottom Line

SpartanNash has been benefiting from the COVID-19-driven elevated demand for groceries and will continue to do so for at least a few quarters. While I like UNFI and believe there is a greater potential in UNFI, SpartanNash is a good value as well and a good addition to a diversified portfolio that benefits, rather than suffers, from COVID-19. I expect the adjusted EPS of over $3 in FY20 and corresponding continued debt reduction, warranting the share price of $40-50, assuming a P/E ratio of 13-17, on the modest end of the historical range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPTN, UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. I believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute my judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. I have no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.