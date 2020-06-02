I take a closer look at the data and share my thoughts in this article.

According to the company, ATB-346 'met the primary endpoint' in this study. However, the stock closed at C$0.58 (25% down from the previous close at C$0.77).

On Monday June 1, Antibe Therapeutics announced the top-line data from the phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study of their lead drug candidate ATB-346.

The News

For anyone who is new to the story of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTCQB:ATBPF), here is the SA news item that summarizes the announcement:

From a quick reading, the price action seems odd, given that the data appears positive.

Was the sell-off simply 'sell-on-the-news' volatility, which probably will recover eventually? (see below)

In other words, the sell-off could be a correction of the speculative run before the news, which is not uncommon for a clinical stage, micro-cap company like Antibe.

(Source: ATBPF All-time-chart up-to 2020-06-01)

As it is probably futile to guess what caused the sell-off, allow me instead to turn and take a closer look at the trial and the data.

A Closer Look

In the CEO's letter to the shareholders (June 29, 2019), this trial was described in the following terms:

Our Phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study for ATB-346 remains on track for a top-line data read-out this summer; the study is well underway with all 35 clinical sites actively enrolling patients. The study is designed to validate the effectiveness of ATB-346 in reducing osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain and establish the lowest effective dose. Specifically, the study includes three doses of ATB-346 that will be individually assessed for superiority versus placebo. With a total of 360 patients, the study powers both the high dose (250 mg) and middle dose (200 mg) for statistical significance which will provide more robust efficacy data that can be leveraged as we engage global partners. Importantly, this is the final Phase 2 study for ATB-346 and represents a major development milestone and inflection point for Antibe if one of the doses meets the primary endpoint. [emphasis mine]

For simplicity, I only want to note the first and the last highlighted items here. I'll discuss the middle two (on effectiveness and the lowest effective dose) in greater detail later.

The first one of the highlighted items has to do with the timeline.

It is self-evident that the readout was delayed from summer 2019 to summer 2020, for reasons probably out of the control of the company.

On the last item, even when the two higher doses were reported to have met their primary end point, this [phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study], contrary to what the CEO stated in his June 2019 letter, will not be the final phase 2 study for ATB-346, as the company 'is planning a pivotal Phase 2/3 randomized, controlled trial with an adaptive design...'

Effectiveness (Efficacy)

To put the current phase 2B trial efficacy end point in context, here are few relevant items to consider.

1. The summary from the clinicaltrial.gov site:

The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of a 14-day dosing regimen of ATB-346 at doses of 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg compared to placebo in reducing osteoarthritis knee pain as measured by changes in the post-treatment WOMAC subscale pain score relative to each patient's pretreatment baseline WOMAC assessment."

2. From Antibe's May 2020 Presentation, a part of slide 13:

3. From the announcement of the phase 2A efficacy study completed in 2016, the source of data in the graph above:

The patients recorded their level of pain one day prior to starting treatment and again on days 4 and 10 of treatment. The “WOMAC pain scale” was used as the measure of beneficial effect, since it is the gold standard in arthritis clinical trials. “There is a large body of evidence showing that market-leading arthritis drugs like celecoxib and naproxen, taken twice daily for a week or more, typically reduce WOMAC pain scores by ~4 units, with no material improvement beyond that level with continued treatment,” remarked John Wallace, Antibe’s Chief Scientific Officer. “In this trial, a once daily dose of ATB-346 produced a reduction of the WOMAC pain score of 4.3 units on day 4, increasing to 7.6 units on day 10, with a very high level of statistical significance in comparison to baseline pain (p<0.001)."

Given that the mean WOMAC pain score reduction is the stated primary end point, and has been reported in 2016 phase 2A study, its omission in the current topline data seems to me a cause for concern, as seen below:

ATB-346 demonstrated superiority to placebo at doses of 250 mg (p-value of 0.01) and 200 mg (p-value of 0.007). Similar efficacy was observed between these doses, suggesting that the upper range of the dose-response curve has been reached."

Although the company mentioned two additional WOMAC sub-scales (of stiffness and DPDA or difficulty performing daily activities), again there was no actual WOMAC scores for the treatment/placebo arms, only the p values of the differences.

It is puzzling to me why the topline results for this phase 2B trial do not include the actual WOMAC scores of all the arms in the studies, as was reported for the phase 2A trial in 2016.

The Lowest Effective Dose

According to the CEO's description of the trial in 2019 (shown above), one of the two main goals of this phase 2B trial was to establish the lowest effective dose.

In other words, the topline data as reported indicated that the trial has failed in accomplishing one of its two main goals: namely to establish the lowest effective dose.

From the top-line data announcement:

The 150 mg dose of ATB-346, although not powered for statistical significance, demonstrated more potency than expected and the lowest effective dose is still to be established." [emphasis mine]

It seems to me something is odd:

1. Why test 150 mg dose at all, if the arm was not powered to show a statistically valid result;

2. Why, when the CEO stated in 2019 that the achievement of the primary end point by any one of the higher doses, would be sufficient; does another trial involving multiple doses now seem to be required.

Furthermore, the statement from the CMO seems to me problematic:

Given the robust upper portion of the dose-response curve, we anticipate lower doses will be effective and further optimize the safety profile of ATB-346.”

One cannot use 'upper portion' data to 'anticipate' the effectiveness of lower doses, which is why one conducts a dose-ranging, efficacy trial. Each dose is studied for its own efficacy.

Also the talk of 'further optimize the safety profile of ATB-346' seem troubling to me.

Simply put, does Antibe now (after the phase 2B trial results) think that the safety profile of ATB 346 (in 250 mg or 200 mg dose) needs to be further optimized?

Finance and IND meeting

In their latest quarterly report, "Antibe reported a cash balance of $6.6 million at December 31, 2019. Subsequently, the Company has raised $2.6 million from the exercising of warrants".

Also from the same report:

The Company is scheduled to meet the FDA for a Pre-Investigational New Drug (“IND”) meeting for ATB-346 in four weeks. This meeting will inform the IND filing with the FDA, which will ultimately allow for Phase 3 testing of ATB-346 in the USA."

That was in February 2020.

I presume that the then scheduled IND meeting was delayed, but hopefully will be re-scheduled to take place in due time.

Final Thoughts

From the perspective of accomplishing its stated goals (efficacy and establishing the lowest effective dose), Antibe's phase 2B trial may not have been a clear success (or positive), as the headline suggested.

WOMAC data is not disclosed and the lowest effective dose is not established.

Perhaps this highlights the significant risk of playing the speculative (trading) games.

For investors with a long-term prospective, please be prudent with your own risk/reward assessment.

Investing in Antibe or any drug developer is a long process, which is very cost-intensive and usually full of delays and setbacks.

For now, I don't think that this setback is a deal-breaker for a bullish thesis on Antibe. However, I would consider it as a strong reminder that in these highly-speculative investments (e.g. clinical stage biotech stocks), only use money that one is prepared to lose.

