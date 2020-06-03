HP Inc. (HPQ), the PC and printer maker, has been stuck in a rut all year. Investors rightly sold off the stock in anticipation of a severe slowdown in HP's business this year, but even as the broader market recovered in April and May, HP has failed to find footing, with its shares hovering around the ~$15 mark. Frustrated by signals from management at a timeline for a turnaround, as well as a lack of clarity of HP's buyback program (earlier this year, HP had committed to buying back $15 billion of its shares over several years, which right now represents nearly three-quarters of HP's market cap). After rebuffing Xerox's offer for HP at $24/share, investors are doubtful that HP shares can ever return to those levels.

I have long been a bull on HP, but after seeing the company's latest results, I have more of a mixed stance. Some of the positives I saw in HP still remain true, including:

Deep value. At current share prices near ~$15, HP trades at a 6.5x P/E versus Wall Street's consensus FY21 EPS of $2.34 (per Yahoo Finance). Even though HP has long traded at a discount to the broader market thanks to the (possibly true) perception that it's a legacy business in decline, HP has typically trended around ~8-10x P/E.

Generous capital returns. HP just declared a $0.1762 dividend per share, which translates to a 4.6% annualized yield. That's a pretty generous holding incentive for patient incentives, plus the aforementioned buybacks that still require further detail.

However, some cracks have also begun to show in the story in the company's latest results, which saw revenues decline -11% y/y - the first negative performance in years. Meanwhile, pro forma EPS fell slightly to $0.51 in the quarter - beating Wall Street's $0.44 estimate, but slipping from $0.53 in the year-ago quarter (had HP not been diligently buying back shares, earnings deterioration would have been worse).

Figure 1. HP Inc. revenue trends Source: HP Q2 earnings deck

Diving into the details of these results raised some key questions. Namely, these are:

PC units. Initially the thesis was that work-from-home would stimulate heavy demand for Notebooks, and while this was true, increased notebook demand was widely insuffcient to counteract declines in desktop.

Is printing in perpetual decline? We use more print and paper when we're in the office, and in the post-coronavirus world, many employees may never return to that office (thanks to a combination of layoffs, voluntary buybacks, and permanent work-from-home arrangements)

Weaker fundamentals and a lack of clarity on when, if ever, we can expect normalization will continue to put downward pressure on HP shares going forward. While I still believe HP is cheap enough to invest in, I don't think the stock can deliver outsized returns in the near-term, at least until we begin to see fundamentals turn around. I'm downgrading my stance on HP to neutral and will take a wait-and-see approach.

Pressure on PCs

In my prior article, I raised the hope that despite challenging macroeconomic/coronavirus conditions, HP would be able to boost sales of PCs as office workers upgraded their gear to work from home (many with credits provided by the office). This, however, turned out to be less true than I hoped - take a look at HP's PC results below:

Figure 1. HP PC results

Source: HP Q2 earnings deck

In the second quarter, PC revenues declined -7% y/y, or -6% y/y on a constant currency basis. While it was true that the shift to work-from-home generated some growth in notebooks (which saw units grow +5% y/y), it seems that the average selling price of these notebooks trended down, as total notebook revenue was flat. Moreover, this was not nearly enough to offset declines in desktop (revenues down -17% y/y) or commercial (down -7% y/y).

It also seems that HP has slightly lost market share in PCs. HP has long traded between the #1 and #2 slots with neck-and-neck rivals Lenovo and Dell, but after being #1 for much of 2019, HP so far this year has slipped back down to #2, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. CRN, a computer industry publication, has noted that both Lenovo and Dell have seen growth in shipments in the first calendar quarter of the year, while HP's has fallen (which is confirmed by HP's results above). Lenovo, in particular, has seen the strongest surge thanks to an improvement in distribution to SMB retailers.

Printing may never see glory days again

The concerns to HP's PC division, however, are small compared to the risks faced by the printing business. As most longtime HP investors know, HP's printing division has historically delivered only one-third of the company's revenue, but two-thirds of its operating profits. This perennially margin-rich printing business, however, is now under threat by the emptying of offices.

While most of the market has risen in April and May on the hopes that a post-coronavirus world would bring in some degree of normalization, some of the negative impacts to the corporate office may be here to stay. With layoffs widespread (including and especially among high-salaried tech workers at companies like Airbnb and Uber (UBER)), and with many companies announcing A) some of their existing employees could continue working home forever and B) they would begin hiring for remote positions, overstuffed corporate offices that use a lot of ink may be a thing of the past.

HP's second-quarter results gave us a frightening glimpse of what that world could look like. Printing revenues fell -18% y/y on a constant currency basis in Q2 (decelerating twelve points from -6% y/y growth in Q1), while Printing's prized operating margin also fell 320bps to 13.2%, down from 16.4% in the year-ago quarter. Year-to-date, meanwhile, Printing's operating profits of $1.3 billion have fallen -22% y/y:

Figure 3. HP Printing results Source: HP Q2 earnings deck

There's one silver lining here: some of the revenue weakness this quarter may be due to supply chain-related issues. Per CFO Steve Fieler's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Before I get into the details by business, let me expand on Enrique’s remarks regarding the supply chain impacts. I'll cover three points. First, as expected we experienced manufacturing disruptions early in the quarter due to the China factory closures. This impacted both Personal Systems and Print. This created a backend loaded supply quarter, and a higher Personal Systems backlog entering Q3. For reference, we recorded roughly 50% of our PS revenue in month three, which is historically high. Second, later in the quarter, we began to see manufacturing disruption in Southeast Asia, which directly impacted our Print business, both hardware and supplies, and we’re monitoring any impact to PS component suppliers. Our Print manufacturing capacity returned to normalized levels in early May. So the supply disruption should primarily impact the first part of Q3. Third, logistics were challenging. We have certain challenges delivering to our end customers and countries with full lockdown such as India and in general our logistics costs were elevated. All together, Q2 was a complicated supply chain quarter that our teams are highly experienced to manage through short-term disruptions."

So of the -18% y/y revenue decline this quarter, a portion can be attributed to late shipments that only normalized in May (Q3). Hopefully, HP's "baseline" demand decline is something better than -18% y/y, but regardless we can't be blind to the fact that a drain in office populations will sap demand for print, as the ink that consumers at home isn't nearly enough to replace corporate demand.

Key takeaways

HP is cheap, but it's also cheap for a reason. While I still remain comfortable holding onto a small HP position and collecting the token dividend, I don't think HP is capable of delivering multi-bagger returns thanks to the immense long-term pressures on its business, specifically on the Printing side. In the long term, if office populations do shrink permanently, then so does HP's biggest source of profit margin. HP's cheap valuation today is a reflection of the very real possibility of a shrunken-down company in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.