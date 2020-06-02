Intel (INTC) has declared that it intends to reclaim the crown of semiconductor process leadership that it lost to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). However, it's doubtful that Intel can even achieve parity with TSMC, let alone superiority. In this article, I explain why.

Source: Intel Manufacturing Day 2017, Stacy Smith Presentation

Intel's new candor regarding process leadership

One thing I'll give the new regime of CEO Bob Swan credit for is a refreshing candor about Intel's loss of process leadership. It was not always so.

As late as Intel's September 2017 Technology and Manufacturing Day, Intel still claimed to have a 3 year lead on its competition:

Source: Intel Manufacturing Day 2017, Stacy Smith Presentation

In fact, by that time Intel's lead had already shrunk effectively to zero. TSMC's 10 nm process had already been in volume production for a few months, building Apple's (AAPL) A11 Bionic SOC used in the iPhone X.

Intel made a big deal about transistor density, saying it was a better metric than process node designations. It should be noted that Intel's transistor densities are based on a synthetic metric that Intel proposed. Actual densities vary based on chip design. But by Intel's own estimates, TSMC's 10 nm process achieved higher transistor density than Intel's 14 nm process:

Source: Intel Manufacturing Day 2017, Mark Bohr Presentation

I'm pointing this out because claims of process superiority cannot be based merely on pretty viewgraphs if there is no meaningful volume production taking place. What counts is what can profitably be put into production, not what can be produced only on a limited or experimental basis. This is a point I'll return to later in the article.

Intel would not have volume production on its 10 nm node until 2019. For all practical purposes, TSMC had already exceeded the transistor density of Intel's leading edge production node, 14 nm, by late 2017, as I pointed out in early 2018.

Fast forward to 2020, and the sands have shifted considerably under Intel's feet. Sure, Intel has 10 nm in production, but it's still only for relatively small mobile computing chips. In the meantime, TSMC has had its 7 nm process in production since the middle of 2018, when it started producing the A12 Bionic for Apple's iPhone XS.

TSMC's 7 nm process has about the same transistor density as Intel's 10 nm process, about 100 million transistors per square millimeter, but that doesn't mean that Intel has achieved process parity with TSMC.

There are two reasons for my saying this. The first is that TSMC's 7 nm process can be scaled up for much larger chips, including Nvidia's (NVDA) massive Ampere A100 which contains 54 billion transistors and has a surface area of 826 square millimeters.

The second is that TSMC has raised the bar yet again with its 5 nm process, which is in volume production for the next iPhone release in September.

Intel has acknowledged that it has fallen behind, and CFO George Davis was quite candid about the state of the 10 nm process at a recent Morgan Stanley conference in March:

As we said back at our analyst day in May of 19: Look, this isn't just going to be the best node that Intel has ever had. It's going to be less productive than 14nm, less productive than 22nm, but we're excited about the improvements that we're seeing and we expect to start the 7nm period with a much better profile of performance over that starting at the end of 2021.

On recapturing process leadership, he said:

So we bring a lot of capability to the table for our customers, in addition to the CPU, and we feel like we're starting to see the acceleration on the process side that we have been talking about to get back to parity in the 7nm generation and regain leadership in the 5nm generation.

Can Intel catch TSMC?

At Intel's 2019 Investor Meeting in May, Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala laid out the roadmap for Intel's manufacturing processes:

Source: Intel 2019 Investor Meeting, Renduchintala Presentation.

The chart indicates that the Intel's 7 nm process will double the transistor density of the 10 nm process, putting it on par or slightly ahead of TSMC's 5 nm process. On its face, Davis appears to confirm the widely held expectations regarding 7 nm, but note how conditioned these expectations have become. They're only "talking about" getting back to parity (presumably with TSMC's 5 nm node), and the start of 7 nm appears to have already slipped to the end of 2021.

Past production ramps (even 14 nm) have started very gradually, with very limited initial availability. Even if Intel meets the end of 2021 deadline, product availability is likely to be limited to small, mobile devices in limited quantities.

This is not parity. By the end of 2021, TSMC will have had at least 18 months of experience at volume production on its 5 nm node. Intel doesn't achieve true parity until it can achieve comparable production volumes with equivalent performance and transistor density as TSMC's 5 nm node.

Whether Intel can recapture process leadership from TSMC was the subject of a recent article titled Can TSMC Maintain Their Process Technology Lead by industry expert Scotten Jones writing in SemiWiki. In the article, Jones presents his analysis of transistor densities (calculated using the Intel method), for various nodes of Intel, TSMC, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

He confirms that Intel's 10 nm process offers about the same transistor density as competing 7 nm processes, but not equal to Samsung's and TSMC's 5 nm processes. He expects Intel's 7 nm process to be slightly better than TSMC's current 5 nm process, but not better than TSMC's 3 nm process:

In the table, transistor densities are expressed in millions of transistors per square millimeter.

Jones doesn't offer any calculations for Intel's 5 nm process because not enough is known about it or when it will arrive. TSMC has stated that it expects to start volume production on its 3 nm node in the second half of 2022.

Regarding Intel's schedule for 7 nm, Jones observes:

Now the situation gets fuzzier, Intel's 7nm process is due to start ramping in 2021 with a 2.0x shrink. Samsung and TSMC are both due to begin 3nm risk starts in 2021. Assuming Intel hits their date, they may briefly have a production density advantage, but Intel's 14nm and 10nm process have both been several years late. With COVID-19 impacting the semiconductor industry in general and the US in particular, a 2021 production date for Intel may be even less likely.

In the article, Jones concludes:

TSMC took the process density lead this year with their 5nm process. Depending on the exact timing of Intel's 7nm process versus TSMC 3nm Intel may briefly regain a process density lead but TSMC will quickly pass them with their 3nm process with over 300 million transistors per millimeter squared!

Investor takeaways

I would love to see Intel get back on track with a Moore's Law pace. It would be great for consumers and the industry to have renewed competition between Intel and the foundries. Intel's seemingly endless iterations of its 14 nm process have become something of a bad joke among PC tech reviewers.

But I consider the assumptions about Intel's 7 nm process, both in terms of transistor density and schedule, to be extremely soft. I'm not convinced that Intel will be able to achieve its targets for 7 nm, although it may try to claim that it has by producing a limited run of 7 nm chips in late 2021 so that it can declare it has reached "parity". Such a claim would be almost meaningless.

It's one thing to produce a limited quantity of chips on an experimental basis for a given node, and quite another to produce high volumes of chips on that node profitably. There will be numerous obstacles in Intel's path, not the least of which is a relative lack of production experience in EUV lithography, which Intel must use for its 7 nm process.

In comparison, TSMC will have had more than 2 years of experience with EUV production, and more than 18 months of production experience using EUV extensively for 5 nm. This, more than anything else, establishes the lead that TSMC has over Intel. And that's assuming that Intel starts 7 nm on schedule at the end of 2021.

My assessment is that the chances of Intel even catching TSMC with its 7 nm node, however briefly, are very small. And, as Jones points out, that won't last long, even if it happens, since TSMC will quickly move on to 3 nm.

As for regaining process leadership at the 5 nm node, as Davis alluded to, it's certainly not impossible, but I don't think investors should bet on it either. Even if Intel manages to return to something like a Moore's Law pace, it will still be playing catch up with TSMC's 3 nm process.

I consider it more likely that Intel could achieve process parity with its 5 nm process (compared to TSMC's 3 nm process). This wouldn't be such a bad thing for the industry, but I think it's the best Intel can expect.

I embarked on this review in the spirit of due diligence and Andy Grove's famous dictum: "only the paranoid survive". I consider it one of my essential roles to keep abreast of the competitive landscape. I certainly hope that Intel becomes more competitive, but I'm not concerned that Intel will overtake TSMC in process technology. I remain long TSMC and rate it a buy.

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as TSMC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM, AAPL, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.