City Office REIT shares have been hammered since the start of the pandemic, but quarterly results are mostly positive and 98% of April rent was collected.

Investment Thesis

City Office REIT (CIO) has been no stranger to headline risk over the past three months as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we live our lives and interact with one another. Many companies have now implemented work from home policies that extend through the summer months, and some companies such as Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have famously declared that they will allow a large percentage of their employees to work remotely on a permanent basis. While the negativity surrounding the future of office space has some merit, I, currently, see value in City Office shares and believe that long-term shareholders who buy at this price will be rewarded.

Share Performance

As we will see below, City Office has underperformed the broader Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (VNQ) by about 10 percentage points over the last three months, implying that investor sentiment on City Office has been more negative than the broader real estate sector. Do note, however, that VNQ also includes holdings that are more non-traditional real estate in nature such as cell towers and data centers, both of which have outperformed as stay-at-home plays during the pandemic. In fact, of the top 10 VNQ holdings as of April 30, two are cell-towers owners and three are datacenter REITs.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Brief Overview

City Office bills itself as a focused landlord of office properties in so-called '18-Hour Cities'. This is a play on modifying the term '24-Hour Cities', which refers to major metropolitan areas such as New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The core market for City Office is secondary cities that are large yet not as densely populated as the tier-1 cities. Their properties are located in the metropolitan areas of Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, and Tampa. Here is a snapshot of their geographic footprint:

Source: Q1'20 Investor Presentation

The company, currently, owns 66 office buildings and is focused on the aforementioned markets as they have favorable economic growth trends, growing populations, large employers, proximity to talent from large universities, and are low-cost centers for business operations.

Source: Q1'20 Investor Presentation

Quarterly Performance

City Office announced FFO of 0.26 per share for Q1, which compares favorably against the pre-pandemic 0.25 FFO it had at the end of 2019. Same-store NOI also increased by 4.1% compared to Q4'19. Encouragingly, the company has limited exposure to industries hardest hit by COVID-19, with retail, travel, and live event related tenants comprising only 3.2% of the overall portfolio. I also like the fact that only 1.1% of their portfolio is leased to co-working operators and that it has no exposure to the troubled WeWork company.

Occupancy stood at a stable 92.2%, which is a slight increase from 91.9% at the end of Q4'19. Perhaps the most important metric for the investor is that the company collected 98% of its contractual rent in April, signaling that its tenants have sufficient capital at least in the short term.

Management did note that further challenges lay ahead and that they anticipate granting some rent deferrals. However, as the CEO mentioned on the conference call, less than 20% of their tenants on a square footage basis inquired about relief programs, with a number of them coming from larger, well-capitalized companies. In addition, leasing activity has slowed as tenants, both current and prospective, are re-evaluating their space needs in light of the economic shutdown. To me, it seems that tenants are taking a wait and see approach both on how well their teams are working remotely and how long and deep the economic slump will last.

In what is perhaps a shrewd move, management was able to deploy roughly two-thirds of the $95.6 million in equity that it raised in Q4'19 to buy back $60.5 million worth of shares at an average price of $8.26. Applying back of the napkin math and assuming the equity in Q4 was raised at an average price of $13.6, this transaction netted a 39% return for shareholders, which is not bad considering alternatives for the equity capital.

What was disconcerting for investors is that the company cut its dividend by 36% from 0.235 per share to 0.15 per share. This was, however, a necessary move as its dividend was not being covered by AFFO and should not have come as a surprise to many. AFFO is a good metric for evaluating office REITs, as they are somewhat notorious for having to pay for tenant improvements to reconfigure and customize space for tenants, which AFFO takes into account.

While the Q1 AFFO of 0.14 was still insufficient to cover the reduced dividend, management did express confidence in its expectation that AFFO will cover the dividend in the future as there were elevated costs of tenant improvements in the quarter. In addition, the lowered dividend allows management to accelerate the deleveraging of its balance sheet.

On the balance sheet, it's encouraging to see that leverage has dropped over the years to the current net debt to an enterprise value of 38.6%, equating a 5.9x Net Debt to EBITDA ratio. Management expects to continue its deleveraging efforts with savings from the reduced dividend. Liquidity metrics are strong with $147 million of cash on hand and $150 million remaining on the revolving line of credit.

Source: Q1'20 Investor Presentation

Key Risks

I view the Office category to be a higher risk sector of REITs, but less so than Hotel REITs, whose income has been decimated by the pandemic. This is due to the higher tenant improvement costs associated with office properties and oversupply in some markets. City Office has somewhat mitigated this risk by selecting those secondary markets with favorable supply and demand characteristics.

Also, it's too early to tell what the post-pandemic environment will be like for office REITs. On the bright side, some have argued that more office space may be needed as the trend towards office open-space reverses to enable social distancing. However, those expansions may be offset by a higher percentage of remote workers. This is something to keep an eye on.

Summary

City Office REIT has taken a beating on the share price that has yet to recover. Solid Q1 results give me confidence, but near-term headwinds remain firmly in place. Longer term, however, I do believe management has the right strategy in place to grow in its core markets with favorable supply and demand characteristics coupled with a low operating environment. In addition, City Office could benefit from an exodus from densely populated city centers to suburban centers.

I believe shares are currently undervalued at $9.28 as of writing, and a P/FFO of 8.5. I have a buy rating on shares with a one-year target of $10.50 per share, equating a target P/FFO of 9.6, which I believe is reasonable and takes into account the appropriate risks with an eventual return to growth. On the plus side, the CEO purchased 16,500 shares on the open market at the price of $8.06 back in March, which I take as a vote of confidence.

For those who want a lower risk alternative, the CIO Series A Cumulative Preferred (CIO.PA) can be considered. At the current price of $21.91, they feature a current yield of 7.56%, a call date of 10/4/2021, and a discount to the par value of 12%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.