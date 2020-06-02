American Airlines' management is hoping for a relatively quick demand recovery. There's no clear strategy that could avoid bankruptcy if that rapid rebound fails to materialize.

Demand is improving sequentially, but not very quickly. Traffic will likely remain at a fraction of 2019 levels this summer, and average fares are plunging.

While American Airlines has adequate liquidity for the next few quarters, combined debt, pension, and lease obligations could surpass $50 billion later this year.

At an industry conference last week, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker again dismissed speculation that the airline giant might file for bankruptcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entering 2020, American Airlines (AAL) was the most indebted and least profitable major U.S. airline. This obviously put the carrier in poor position to withstand the massive demand drop associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naturally, many analysts and investors have been handicapping the odds of an American Airlines bankruptcy filing since then. However, at an industry conference last week, CEO Doug Parker again dismissed this bankruptcy talk. Parker expressed pride to have never worked for a bankrupt airline and said that he viewed bankruptcy as a "failure" rather than a "financial tool" for managing liabilities.

Parker's apparent confidence that American Airlines can survive the current downturn without a bankruptcy filing appears to be rubbing off on investors. While the stock still trades for a fraction of its pre-crisis value, American Airlines shares have rallied considerably since bottoming out in single-digit territory a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, management's bullishness may be grounded in hope more than reality. While bankruptcy is certainly not inevitable, it could be unavoidable if demand (especially for business travel) recovers slowly.

Debt is spiraling out of control

A little over a month ago, I described American Airlines stock as only having option value. In other words, under most likely scenarios, the business is worth less than the value of its debt and other obligations, leaving nothing for shareholders.

American Airlines had $33.4 billion of debt and lease obligations at the beginning of 2020. By the end of the first quarter, that had ticked up to $34.1 billion, even though the company didn't start burning cash until March.

Since then, American has been burning cash at a rapid pace. On the company's Q1 earnings call in late April, management estimated that cash burn would average $70 million a day in the second quarter but recede to $50 million/day by June. This implies more than $6 billion of cash burn during Q2. (Management indicated last week that it is on track with respect to those cash burn targets.)

Management says that despite this cash burn, American Airlines should exit Q2 with more than $11 billion of liquidity, up from $6.8 billion at the end of Q1 (see p. 10). That's not as impressive as it sounds, though. The company will receive the vast majority of its CARES Act payroll support funds (roughly $5 billion of the $5.8 billion total) during Q2. It also expects to tap the full $4.75 billion secured loan that it is eligible for under the CARES Act. That means American will have nearly exhausted its federal support by the end of this quarter.

Furthermore, since 30% of the CARES Act payroll support comes in the form of a loan, American will be taking on more than $6 billion of long-term debt in Q2 to reach its liquidity target. The company also drew down $2.7 billion from its credit lines in April to bolster its cash position, adding to its debt. This will put its debt and lease liabilities well above $40 billion by the end of June, and at nearly $50 billion if you include pension obligations.

The demand recovery will likely be slow

American Airlines is barred from cutting staff until the end of September, limiting its ability to reduce cash burn in the near term. CFO Derek Kerr stated during last week's conference that it might be possible to reduce daily cash burn to $40-$45 million during Q3 in a zero-revenue environment. That would sap liquidity to around $8 billion by the end of Q3, assuming receipt of the last (small) tranche of CARES Act payroll support in July but no further financing activity. That's barely more than what American tries to maintain under normal circumstances.

Of course, zero revenue is a worst-case scenario. Cash inflows from new bookings surpassed outflows from refunds several weeks ago. Furthermore, passenger demand has been improving sequentially: something management emphasized in its presentation.

That said, the recovery is likely to be slow and uneven. Between Friday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, the TSA screened 869,314 passengers: just 12.4% of the number screened on the equivalent days a year ago. This was a significant sequential improvement from the prior weekend, when throughput at TSA checkpoints was just 9.5% of year-ago levels. The improvement might seem to point to a rapid demand recovery.

However, between Friday and Sunday of last weekend, the TSA reported passenger throughput that was 13.1% of 2019 levels. There's still an upward trend, but it's far less steep than it might have appeared a week ago, when traffic was clearly boosted by the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It's conceivable that traffic will rise to around 30% of 2019 levels on average during the peak summer season (July and August), which would be a big improvement from today. (Even that is not guaranteed; for example, United Airlines (UAL) is planning for capacity to be down 75% year over year in July.) On the other hand, getting much beyond this level would require a step change in the rate of demand improvement that hasn't happened yet.

The pace of improvement could also slow in September, when leisure travel demand is lower. Business travel is likely to recover much more slowly than leisure demand: a trend that has been playing out as expected thus far.

Revenue improvements will lag the traffic recovery

Even if traffic rebounds to 30% of 2019 levels this summer, that doesn't mean revenue will improve to the same extent. With supply outpacing demand and very little high-yielding business traffic, average fare levels have plunged. Industry trade group Airlines for America recently reported that the number of passenger bookings was 85.4% lower year over year in the week ending May 24, but that net booked revenue was down 94.3% for the same period.

Investors should not expect a quick fare recovery in the months ahead. Southwest Airlines (LUV) CEO Gary Kelly recently predicted a "brutal low-fare environment" as demand returns in late 2020 and into 2021.

Indeed, Southwest will play a big part in creating that fare pressure. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the carrier is attempting to maintain a nearly 50-year streak of never implementing involuntary layoffs or furloughs. It plans to bring flight levels back to 2019 levels (roughly speaking) by November: far in advance of a full demand recovery. It can afford to do so because of its low costs and industry-leading balance sheet.

Southwest Airlines' recovery plan includes significant growth in several cities, including Phoenix (an American Airlines hub), where it plans to operate 29 more daily departures in late 2020 than it did in late 2019. This will keep the pressure on competitors, including American.

With business travel recovering slowly and leisure fares likely to remain depressed for some time, zero net revenue is not as big an exaggeration as it might seem. (It's also important to remember that a lot of leisure tickets for the rest of the year will be bought using credits from previously-canceled trips.) As a result, I expect American Airlines to burn roughly $5 billion of cash in the second half of 2020, consuming nearly half of its liquidity. The company also has $2 billion of debt and finance lease obligations coming due in the last three quarters of 2020.

There are limits to credit availability

American Airlines estimated in late April that its unencumbered assets were worth over $10 billion, excluding the value of its loyalty program. Assuming that the federal government is willing to accept the AAdvantage program as collateral for its $4.75 billion secured loan, that would leave the company with perhaps $6 billion-$8 billion of additional secured borrowing capacity (since the loan-to-value ratio has to be well below 1).

Thus, American Airlines is in no immediate danger of running out of cash. But it doesn't have that much room to maneuver, either. For one thing, the company was generating less than $4 billion of cash from operations annually during the boom years of 2018 and 2019 (less than 10% of revenue). Barring a rapid demand recovery, this suggests that free cash flow will likely be negative in 2021, even if aircraft CapEx is zero net of financing.

Moreover, American Airlines has $9.8 billion of debt maturing between 2021 and 2023, as well as $1.9 billion of expected mandatory pension contributions. Notably, the company's unsecured debt maturing in 2022 is trading for about 60 cents on the dollar (and had fallen to around 35 cents on the dollar just a few weeks ago). This indicates considerable doubt among bondholders about American's ability to meet its obligations over a multiyear horizon.

If demand appears to be recovering rapidly by this time next year, American Airlines should be able to refinance its maturing debt and find willing lenders to cover any near-term cash burn. But in a W- or L-shaped recovery scenario (i.e. a slow and bumpy recovery), it's far from clear that American will be able to raise all the capital it would need.

Steer clear

American Airlines' management isn't exactly fiddling while Rome burns. The airline has retired several older or less efficient fleet types, which will simplify operations and reduce maintenance costs going forward. It also recently announced plans to shrink its management and support staff by 30% this fall to reduce overhead.

But on the flip side, American said it expects to fly about 100 fewer aircraft next summer than its original plan: mainly widebodies. Considering that it entered 2020 with a fleet of 942 mainline jets and 605 regional jets, that implies a very small reduction to the domestic fleet. Meanwhile, management has indicated that it does not plan to close any hubs, notwithstanding the fact that it typically generates the vast majority of its profit from just 3 of its 9 hubs: Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.

This suggests that American Airlines is being overly optimistic in planning for 2021 (in contrast to many other airlines). If demand recovers as quickly as management hopes, the company has a decent plan for getting to cash breakeven next year and increasing its profitability in the following years in order to pay down debt.

But hope should not be confused for a strategy to deal with all plausible contingencies. Just a few years ago, Parker declared that airlines would never again lose money, and that American would earn about $3 billion before tax even in a bad year. Clearly, he (and the company by extension) is prone to irrational exuberance. There's not much of a Plan B in case demand remains extremely weak for another year (let alone two years).

Investors shouldn't get caught up in this potentially-false hope. Airlines with stronger balance sheets and better profit margins in good times, such as Southwest Airlines, are far better choices, even if they don't seem as "cheap" as American Airlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.