Launching Insider Opportunities: Picking Winning Insider Stocks With A Proven Strategy

Are you interested in insider outperformance? Don't hesitate to start a free trial. I provide early subscribers with a 10% discount on top of the low price of $39/month.

Because of the fluent integration of all articles (from daily insider lists to in-depth articles) and features (real-time model portfolio, etc.), the user experience is very strong at Insider Opportunities.

Why should you try out becoming a member? It's simple: To reach higher returns based on empirical evidence in a very convenient manner.

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Robbe Delaet's Marketplace service, Insider Opportunities.

Introduction

As a reader of this article, you are likely to be strongly interested by insider purchasing activity, just like I am. Insider purchases are very interesting to follow as it could indicate that the insider has superior insider knowledge and/or the stock is significantly undervalued.

As insider outperformance became a passion, I decided to put my acquired knowledge in the University of Ghent (yes, I'm Belgian) into work by writing an empirical paper on this topic. After dedicating months of my life into research, I found that on average insiders outperform slightly. However, there's a wide variety in outperformance and thus it's important pick out the best ones. Therefore, I created the Insider Outperformance Formula. This formula is the anchor of the Insider Opportunities service and has a proven track record with the 216 stocks picked by the formula outperforming the S&P 500 annually by 12.9%.

By subscribing at Insider Opportunities, investors may expect a convenient all-in-one service which provides actionable ideas regarding insider purchases. This article will discuss Insider Opportunities' valuable features, differentiation from free articles, key benefits and some background information about me.

Which valuable features does the service include?

Convenience is a key objective for this service. All articles and features are very well integrated into each other and provide an easy-to-use service (see the diagram below):

Insiders at breakfast is the first feature which includes a convenient daily insider purchases list of all stocks. Negatively- and neutral-rated stocks based on the Insider Outperformance Formula are thrown in the bin, as these are unlikely to provide excess returns. The positively-rated stocks are directly added to feature two. Feature two includes a spreadsheet with all picks by the Insider Outperformance Formula. An analysis of these picks will be provided to give members a first idea about the stock. On average ~10-20 stocks are added each month in this list. For those who are interested in how this looks like and what types of stocks are picked, I included a screenshot of the May 2020 picks below. Feature three includes a spreadsheet model portfolio as it's not possible for investors to buy all the ~10-20 positively-rated stocks each month. This portfolio will include the "best" stocks from this list with a balance between industries and with up to 10% of hedges to reduce risks. The goal is to outperform the return of the prior list. Importantly, the stocks included in the model portfolio are discussed in a separate in-depth review and tracked regularly. Finally, the service will provide a weekly video on Friday which includes the most relevant news. This brings the three big pieces back together. Have you had a rough week at work, did you go on vacation or did you simply not have enough time to read all the content? Don't worry, because the most important portfolio, insider and macro-economic news, will be discussed quickly in the Friday update.

How does it differ from free articles?

I will keep writing free articles (weekly) to entertain and inform followers who decide not to become part of my community. These articles will primarily include individual analyses of stocks with insider purchasing activity, some of them picked by the Insider Outperformance Formula. I'm not going to share this formula to investors outside my community as I'm cautious that this could impact members' returns significantly. Also, I anticipate to keep writing a monthly overview of the most informative insider information.

The key point of differentiation of Insider Opportunities, in my opinion, is convenience. Many investors (possibly you as well?) have no time to digest all the news from different sites, read through many Seeking Alpha articles, etc. They strongly need a convenient, all-in-one approach which can lead to strong returns. Well - that's where Insider Opportunities is made for!

As a member of Insider Opportunities, you will be able to:

Digest the winning insider stocks from the losers.

Reach higher returns through buying the Insider Outperformance Formula picks and/or following the model portfolio.

Learn from me what information is important in insider trading.

Build a winning portfolio with only spending ~ 1-4 hours each week on reading/listening to information provided by my full-time work.

Learn more about stock valuation and determining which stock indicators are key.

Some background information about me

Well, finally, we arrive at some information about me, Robbe Delaet, a passionate analyst of insider purchases. If you look at my picture below you may probably already expect, based on my incomplete beard, that I'm quite young. In fact, I'm 22-years-old. This may provide some advantages:

High motivation to provide you the best information.

Fresh-in-mind knowledge obtained from my studies in Business Administration - Finance & Risk at the University of Ghent.

Understanding of all technologies to improve subscriber experience.

I also adopted a lot of knowledge from working at an M&A boutique, which improved my market research and valuation skills. What else do you want to know about me? Perhaps where I live? I live in Buggenhout, a small city in Belgium. Advantages of living here? I do not need to wake up too early to provide you the Insiders at breakfast content!

Sign up now and you get the cheapest price point possible

I'm determined to give members the best possible price for quality. Therefore, I decided to put the standard price at $39/month or $26/month if paid annually ($312/year). This is far below the average price on Marketplace and provides very good value (given the expected strong returns) for its price. Also, to thank early members for their trust, I provide a 10% discount on top for the first two weeks. As such, I would recommend interested investors sign up as quickly as possible for Insider Opportunities.

If you have any questions about Insider Opportunities, please contact me by clicking the envelope icon in the upper right corner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.