It had a weak quarter, but has the cash to get through this crisis.

While I am the first to steer clear of airline stocks amid the pandemic, I think opportunities could emerge for companies that have the right business model in place and an attractive stock valuation. Chorus Aviation (OTC:CHRRF) is a striking example.

Based in Nova Scotia, Chorus provides aviation support services including aircraft acquisitions, leasing, engineering, contract flying and maintenance. Services are mostly provided to Jazz Aviation & Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) on the basis of a take-or-pay contract. The company's stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CHR.

With consolidation for many airlines under way as evidenced with the upcoming merger of Air Canada and Air Transat, players like Chorus Aviation could benefit from a growing market share over the long-term as well as from less competitive pressure (prevailing bankruptcies due to COVID-19 impact). At the moment, the stock's attractive dividend (6.1% yield) has been suspended. Yet, we know the intention is to preserve cash and a healthy B/S that could bounce back in the future if operations resume faithfully. In addition, Chorus has more than $250m in cash and committed facilities.

Speaking of signals not recently captured by the stock, Air Canada restarted flying which means Chorus' regional aviation services, of which 90% are secured through long-term contracts should survive. Restructuring and cost-cutting measures like the ones Air Canada has started to undertake, will also require Chorus' services, a great earning stream for the company. The second line of business, aircraft leasing, should attract considerable interest as this constitutes a cheaper option for airlines in financial difficulty.

Could outperform Air Canada in the current context

Thanks to its unique business model, Chorus Aviation may be viewed as more resilient than Air Canada. First of all, the company's liquidity is not in a bad financial posture thanks to $140m of cash & equivalents sitting on B/S and $45m of undrawn committed credit out of $75m (Q1-2020 report). Comparatively, Air Canada had no availability under its company's revolving credit facilities, fully drawn during the first quarter. From a funding perspective, Chorus' long-term debt profile looks favorable since most maturities exceed 1-year. This reduces refinancing risk in a context of tight financial market conditions.

Chorus has also limited non-operating costs vis-a-vis typical airlines since they only execute the flight, rather than the whole analogous scheduling. That's without mentioning the other cost constraints airlines face (e.g., fuel) and that Chorus doesn't engage into. More importantly, CHR's leasing business offers a buffer against downside risks that airlines don't typically have. The latter are usually reliant on one single brand-perception and specific routes. On the contrary, by contracting several airline companies, Chorus has the ability to avoid single name risk and diversify its exposure.

The fact that Chorus still owns valued planes which will be used by companies to boost back the flying network is a great opportunity. Remember that airlines are looking to free up capital and reduce expenses rather than engage in considerable capex.

From a valuation perspective, CHR looks also quite attractive. Its share price sits at just under C$2.9 on the TSX. This is almost 3 times lower than the 52-week high of C$8.45. When you know core earnings actually rose year on year despite payment delays, you can expect some recovery in the near future.

When looking at the firm's capitalization metrics, we see that Chorus trades at around 70% of book value against 200% in February and compared with 100% for Air Canada. This is a favorable discount for a company that could offer an interesting risk/reward payoff compared to other airlines.

Finally, Bloomberg data shows that CHR earns C$0.5 per share against C$0.3 per share for AC. In other words, if we consider Chorus current stock price of $C2.9 and divide it by CHR's EPS, we realize the company trades at just over 5 times trailing earnings. For reference, that same multiple for Air Canada would exceed 25 times.

If you trust AC, you have reasons to buy this stock

While Chorus may look more resilient than Air Canada due to its semi-airline business (support & leasing), its future potential is dependent on Air Canada's performance (referred to as "economic dependence" in CHR's annual report). It comes as no surprise that stocks have been quite correlated in recent years. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Air Canada and Chorus extended their agreement to 2035, a contract considered fixed, meaning Chorus will receive fixed annual payments regardless of the impact of COVID-19 on volume.

You may be concerned about the viability of Air Canada's credit position and as such, Chorus' earning stream. That is a legitimate risk to take into consideration but I believe Air Canada has a high chance of surviving: 1) It has undertaken staffing cuts of almost 60% to preserve cash, 2) It entered the crisis in a position of strength compared to other airlines as YE-2019 exhibited nearly $6billion of cash and equivalents as per AC's annual report, 3) The company will benefit from lower fuel prices, 4) Merger with Air Transat will consolidate its leading position in North America thus boosting Chorus' margins, and 5) Government has been working on support for the airline industry.

The takeaway here is that if you believe in Air Canada's potential over the long term, and there are reasons to do so given the firm's performance prior COVID-19 and the new schedule of destinations just announced as economies re-open, you should pick Chorus Aviation for your must watch aviation stock.

Weak quarter but cash to get through the crisis

If we play devil's advocate, however, Chorus aviation hasn't presented the most reassuring earnings. Its Q1-20 ended with a net loss of $17.3m and missed the consensus estimates on EBITDA and EPS. It has suspended dividend payments and its DRIP until further notice. A number of cost-cutting measures were also instituted including a temporary employee leave of over 3,000 employees.

In my opinion, these negative signs must be contrasted with the core of Chorus' business. Adjusted EBITDA was up 18.7% relative to Q1-2019 (not sure many airlines can say the same), and adjusted net income grew $25m thanks the company's regional aircraft leasing segment. Chorus also looks set to navigate this early crisis with a 2-year US$100m unsecured revolving credit facility secured and significant cash on hand (Q1-2020 report). With the lifting of travel restrictions, Chorus is expected to bounce back faster than most airlines given that it not only renewed its Air Canada contract prior COVID-19 but also has financial flexibility resulting from its historically high dividend payout and staff base.

Conclusion

To summarize, Chorus is not your typical airline stock. It has a compelling valuation and an interesting business model. Considerable risk factors remain and should be considered during your review. First, it's still contingent upon assets and planes that do face depreciation. Debt levels are expected to rise, and Chorus' earning stream is, to a large degree, dependent on Air Canada's contract. If you have appetite for the airline industry in general, Chorus should be on your watchlist and entry levels are starting to look appealing.

