While oil prices surged during the month of May, one energy stock that didn't respond was Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Shares of the company have continued to trade near multi-year lows after the poorly timed acquisition of Anadarko, as the coronavirus oil price plunge put the name's future in doubt. Last Friday, the company announced another major move to help out with its financial situation, although investors in the short term probably won't be happy.

During Friday's trading session, the company announced it would be slashing its dividend to just one penny per share per quarter. This dividend is payable on July 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020. Just a few months earlier, the quarterly dividend was cut from $0.79 per share to $0.11, but now the payout is all but gone.

Investors are now getting about a 0.31% annual yield, about equivalent to a five-year Treasury bond. Of course, that's not saying much given interest rates near zero as global governments look to stimulate economies hard hit by the coronavirus. At this point, the company is really only paying out a penny per share just so it can say it has a quarterly dividend.

The latest move with the dividend will save at least $360 million more per year in annual dividend payments. As most investors know, the company is looking to get its free cash flow back into the green as it looks to satisfy a wave of major debt payments due in the coming years as seen below. In the most recent earnings report, this year's capital spending forecast was cut again in an effort to preserve capital.

The roughly $10 rebound in WTI prices during May was definitely a welcome development for Occidental, even if the share price didn't respond in kind. The company will continue to lower its cost structure and capital expenditures, but it can only do so much. Oil prices that remained in the teens or lower would have crushed this name and others over time, but at $35, the situation looks a bit better.

Part of the plan for the coming years is a number of asset sales to help with debt repayments. The good news is that with oil rebounding, this no longer looks like the retailer holding its 70% off going out of business liquidation sale. Perhaps now it's just the store that's selling stuff at 30% off to clear some extra inventory. Less pain across the entire global energy space may allow more companies to survive longer, reducing the amount of distressed assets out there and potentially helping with sale prices for Occidental.

Occidental shares lost more than 5% on Friday, with some added selling due to the dividend being slashed again. However, I also should note that there likely was some technical selling as well. As the chart below shows, the name was right around its 50-day moving average entering that trading session, so dipping below that key technical level might have added to the downward action during the day.

In the end, Occidental's dividend being just about completely wiped out was not what shareholders wanted to see, but it was probably a necessary move. While oil prices soared during the month of May, they are still well below where they were pre-coronavirus. With a debt-heavy balance sheet, flat or even negative cash flow isn't good for long-term survival. Perhaps some asset sales and further commodity pricing gains will help, but the move to save another $360 million a year will provide some more financial flexibility.

