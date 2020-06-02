Having achieved exponential growth over the last three years due to the major success with RMEL, the stock will now be priced based on its consistency in sustaining growth.

Overview

We had been cautious about Gravity (GRVY), the developer of the famous Ragnarok game franchise. Back when we covered the stock last October, the stock was trading at ~0.7x P/S despite the business being on track to generate its highest ever annual revenue. Since last October, the share price has jumped by ~55%, while revenue has been in a solid upward trend over the last few years, driven by the success of the RMEL (Ragnarok M: Eternal Love) game. Given the consistency in business performance as of Q1 and the potential catalysts going into the second half, we will upgrade our neutral rating to buy.

Catalyst

The $289 million of annual revenue in 2019 was a new high for Gravity. Driven by the good reception of RMEL launches in its key markets like Taiwan in 2017, the subsequent launches across other markets like Korea, Southeast Asia, and Japan in the next two years have been a huge success.

(Source: stockrow)

In the last two years, growth has been exponential as it reached 190% - 250% trailing annual, before decaying to ~60% in recent times. The company has also seen a consistent rise in profitability, which was last seen in 2012. Our concern at the time we wrote about Gravity last year, of course, was mainly about the sustainability of its growth. Considering that the company primarily generates much of its revenue through micro-transactions out of its Ragnarok mobile games, the key growth driver will be continuing in-game user engagement. In 2019, mobile transaction revenue was ~$242 million, or over 90% of the business.

(Source: company's Q1 earnings call slide)

As of Q1 2020, it also appears that QoQ growth in revenue has been steady if we exclude the one-time spike in Q1 2019, which was due to the RMEL global marketing campaign in Southeast Asia and China, following its recent launches.

(Source: company's Q1 earnings call slide)

In the second half of 2020, we expect the following RMEL updates in Taiwan and Southeast Asia will reactivate its user base that will drive up the overall mobile revenue in Q2 and Q3. The upcoming updates, such as base level increase, new items, or new jobs, are also optimized towards increasing user engagement, which will drive up micro-transaction volume. The two regions combined drove almost half of Gravity's revenue as of 2019, and as such, have been the largest markets for Gravity. Taiwan and the Philippines alone have the largest number of registered Ragnarok Online accounts with over 22 million users.

Risk

It remains to be seen if the following titles in the pipeline will be able to repeat the success of RMEL. In particular, we look forward to the reception of Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan. Last year, the game launched as a closed beta version in China under a different name and was well received. However, due to COVID-19, the company will also need to temporarily scale back its offline global marketing campaign, which was one of the major growth drivers in Q1 last year during the RMEL launches.

Valuation

While escaping the hit-or-miss risk factor in the game development industry is relatively impossible, Gravity has proven success in maintaining and monetizing a global franchise like Ragnarok. We expect RMEL to be the business' flagship title for the next few years. In the second half of 2020, we believe the RMEL updates in Taiwan and Southeast Asia will be the major growth drivers that allow Gravity to maintain consistency. Considering the massive success with RMEL in recent times where it achieved a +190% growth, the stock will now be priced based on its consistency in maintaining its growth at a sustainable level. At ~1x P/S, the stock is still attractive, despite having already been up 55% since October, when it was trading at slightly less 0.7x P/S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.