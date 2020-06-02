Visa Inc. (V) Presents at MoffettNathanson's 2nd Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) MoffettNathanson's 2nd Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit June 2, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Vasant Prabhu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson Research

Lisa Ellis

All right, wonderful. Well, thanks everyone for joining us. Lisa Ellis here, starting for our noon Eastern session. We are delighted to have the Vasant Prabhu joined us, the CFO of Visa. Hello, welcome.

Vasant Prabhu

Hi, Lisa. Good to see you.

Lisa Ellis

And thanks to everyone for dialing in or watching us on the webcast, I guess, for our new session. Let me -- just one housekeeping item before we start. For folks, if you want to ask questions, you should see a little Ask A Question bar right under the webcast screen. You can go ahead and submit those. I will be able to -- I will be able to see them and be able to layer those in. I want to remind people of that. But other than that, I think we will get started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lisa Ellis

So Vasant, why don’t I start with this? You and others from Visa have talked on your earnings call and in other forums about a lot of the COVID-19 pandemic support you're giving to everyone, your employees, your communities, customers. What are some things that might be visible or less well known, maybe some really interesting things you're doing that folks might be less aware of?

Vasant Prabhu

Sure. This is very unusual time and despite the fact that we are not talking to people in person. The level of engagement we have had across all these constituencies has been extraordinary, whether it's clients, governments, our own employees, and the communities. I'll start with clients, for example, we're hearing routinely from people on our frontlines that they have never had this level of contact with clients in terms of frequency, in terms of quality of conversation, in terms of intensity.

For example, we have a small team here that pulls together once a week, a set of talking points that are carefully vetted by lawyers and all that and we send them out to all our frontline people around the Company to share with us clients. It provides them some color on what's going on in their markets around the world, what are some of the things we're seeing, which they find extremely helpful.

In addition, we have something called the Visa Analytics platform. This is a wonderful user-friendly way for a client to really understand extraordinary amounts of detail about their own business, whether it's settlement, fraud, how they're doing in terms of authorizations et cetera. They can compare it with some benchmark and so on. And at times, we're finding it incredibly useful because these are very useful times and things are changing fast. More than 5,000 clients have now been enabled. Usage is up more than 33%.

And despite all this, our consulting group is bigger than ever. We deliver more than, I think, 50% more projects in the last quarter than we did at the same time last year. Clients come to us with an unusual request now. We accommodate them as much as we can. And in general, the level of -- sort of the discussions around the news or other programs have stayed relatively unaffected. If we move to governments, here again, the engagement has been deep. We are in constant contact with governments and every jurisdiction.

Here again, we have provided governments again with the appropriate confidentiality agreements and legal vetting the information they're looking for, given our position and our ability to give them a sense of what's going on in their economies. We're helping governments as you've heard, in getting money out to people. Many governments have turned to us to get money out to them to people very fast through means like Visa Direct and so on. And then, we're also talking to them about how they can continue to upgrade their digital infrastructure given how important it is right now.

As far our communities go, you might have heard the Visa Foundation announced $210 million program, $10 million right now for people doing things on the frontlines on the medical front or the food front and so on. Another $200 million for micro and small businesses, with a particular focus on women's empowerment. And then, our engagement with our employees has also been extraordinary.

Morale is high. People feel our productivity is actually better. The level of communication back and forth has been excellent. So, all-in-all, we learned a lot. These are times when we say, we shouldn't let a crisis go to waste. We're looking really hard at all the things we're learning that we think are going to make us better coming out of it. So, there's a lot going on.

Lisa Ellis

Yes, and I appreciate you doing it for us and Visa just released May volume numbers last night, presumably, just for this session this morning. I assume.

Vasant Prabhu

For you Lisa, anything you want.

Lisa Ellis

I won't steal your thunder. Why don't for folks that maybe didn't see that 8-K, why don't you give us some highlights as to how the volumes are trending through May?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, we don't normally do this, but as you know things are changing from week-to-week, and we certainly haven't been providing you with the kinds of outlook we normally provide. So, we decided that at least sometime during the quarter, and this was timely in that we could give you the whole month of May, and we had this meeting coming up on another week and next week. So, a quick, a quick sense of the numbers, you might have seen that U.S. payments volume is still declining, but declined 5% in May. That was clearly a big improvement over April about 13 points, and we've got a number of many different ways, and it's clear that the economic impact payments, so called stimulus payments are having an impact.

In addition to that, there's certainly pent up demand, first few weeks after the sort of the shutdown. People did without certain things then you got comfortable that they could buy them online or do store pickups, curbside pick-ups and all that. So, we've seen some of that pent up demand come back and then there's no question whatsoever that things need to reopen. We can see that in the card-not-present volumes. So, all these things appear to be driving, the improvements and trend. Big change in debit, debit was actually up 5% in the month of May, which actually is higher than it was running before the crisis.

Credit did improve about 9 points, but it's still down 21% in May. The fact that debit is outperforming credit is not surprising, we have seen this in times like these, although this is highly unusual. But in time of stress, people do tend to spend money they have in the bank and they do become a little more cautious. They do reduce spending on discretionary items, which often tend to be more on credit. Certainly, travel and entertainment and all that are more inclined to a use of credit, and you've seen that those are not recovered as much.

But as we look across different segments in terms of categories of spend. As we look at ticket size and so on, the outperformance of debit is fairly broad-based. It's across even high-ticket transactions are coming in on debit now. It also supports the idea that some of this is driven by the stimulus payments and we see that when we cut it by geographies or we cut it by categories in terms of the amount of spend whether it's affluent or less affluent and so on. Card-not-present in the U.S. remains at high levels, around 30% from late April, so the spend levels remain high. Card-present has improved quite a bit.

It's exiting May with the decline in the mid twenties, which tells you things are opening up and was almost 50% in April. So there's no question that you're starting to see, the opening up of sort of impact as we card-present climbing. Now, we are also seeing card-present climbing because retailers are getting better and better at curbside delivery. So, there's more people who will go and pick it up and sometimes that can be card-present. We also gave you the color we've been providing lately across segments.

There shouldn't be too many surprises there. I mean, drugs stores, food still doing very well, lots of online spending in those categories, home improvement, big category of improvement, people are certainly -- since they're at home more, spending more to make it more comfortable. Retail services are picking up where we haven't seen big improvement is in categories like travel, still declining over 70%. We have seen improvement in restaurants even though it's declining QSR certainly has picked up.

As we look outside the U.S., it's a function of what's the state of the reopening and then depending on that, you have a level of recovery. Across Europe, in Canada, Australia and Japan, the trajectory seems similar to the U.S. It's lagging by a couple of weeks. The mix is a little different country-by-country. Some may have more credits than debit so that will have an impact on it. But then it's all over the place. So, you go to places like India and Singapore only just reopening early stages. But then you go to New Zealand, very fast recovery. Denmark and Chile were also positive.

So, the international markets are not all one camp. They're in many different places in terms of the stage of re-openings and the trajectory of the recovery. Cross-border, in the cross-border business for there to be improvement, there has to be "reopening", in a lot of cross-border, there isn't much of a reopening yet in terms of countries allowing people to either leave or come in. So, it's not surprising. We have not seen a huge improvement because you have to have reopening before you have recovery. We did see some improvement, a 6 point improvement.

So, cross-border excluding transactions inside Europe declined 45%, which was a 6 point improvement. The travel part of it is still declining 78% both card-present, card-not present. The e-commerce part of it continues to grow at a healthy clip almost 20%. And the reason we emphasize and it's really important that this is clear, the cross-border growth ex intra-Europe and we've been saying this for quite a few quarters is that that is really what drive our international revenues. The intra-Europe volumes, the revenue seems are more like domestic revenues; so if you're really looking to project our international revenue, you shouldn't be looking at what our cross-border volumes ex intra-Europe are doing and in normal quarter it doesn't matter.

But right now, as you can see, there's a big Delta. So if you include European volumes, our cross-border business declined 35%. Without European volumes, it's 45%. And it's the 45% that is really going to drive our international revenues. Normally, it's one or two points difference and we've been highlighting this for many quarters now because this we think is the best proxy for our cross-border business. So that is, you know, those are the facts, that's where we stand at the end of May.

Lisa Ellis

All right. And just a follow-up on that, we've gotten this question already in a couple of other sessions this morning. Do you have a sense for there was clearly a benefit from the stimulus payments in late April and in May? Will that persist? Was that basically just helping accelerate some of the rebound or might we actually go backwards a little bit?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. As you can see, you may have heard this from Al too is that, we've been very careful not to offer up opinions and projections because we're in unusual times. This is fundamentally a medical crisis. A lot of what happens here is a function of what is going to happen in medical front in terms of infections whether there is a therapy or a vaccine so on. We have cut the numbers, as I told you many different ways. And there is no question that the stimulus payments had an impact, if you look at where the spending picked up the most in terms of economic segments, where the spending picked up the most in terms of geographic segments, where the spending picks up the most in terms of categories of purchase, it all points to stimulus payments having an impact.

There is some data available from the government on how much of the stimulus payments have already been distributed and how much is left. So, there is certainly some left and there's also some talk of more coming. So, some of these stimulus payments related spending will be linked to what's still left to come, but beyond that, we know that we're getting the benefit of reopening. We know we're getting the benefits of pent up demand. So people have figured out that they can get the thing they didn't get, let's say, soon after the shutdown, because they may not have been comfortable buying certain some things online, but they have gotten more comfortable. There's only so long they can wait without buying them.

So you've got, I think, three things driving it right now. You have got the stimulus payments. And yes, the legitimate question, what happens with that once they end. You've got pent up demand and people getting more comfortable buying things online who may not have been in the first two or three weeks. And then, the third thing is, you do have the reopening. And you can't underestimate how much better merchants have gotten week by week, right, in coming up with ways to serve the demand. I mean, you hear lots of stories about how curbside pickup has become really good in a lot of categories. And merchants are coming up and delivery, where there were bottlenecks early on, they've solved some of those problems. So, you're seeing some of that too. So, there is variety of factors at play here. It's no longer just stimulus payments, there's a lot of other factors at play now.

Lisa Ellis

All right. Let's transition to some of the secular dynamics happening as a result of the pandemic and start with contemplates. Of course, contactless is one area that we're seeing an uptick, if you would highlight that. Ex-U.S. contactless payments were up 40% in your fiscal second quarter, which ended in March really before a lot of this pandemic-related activity settled in. I guess, first, are you continuing to see this type of growth in contactless? And are you starting to see now in the U.S. with these lags behind?

Vasant Prabhu

Absolutely, we started talking about contactless as you know two to three years ago. And at that time, I think a lot of people were scratching their head say, why they talking about contactless because we thought contactless is a extremely important lever, the thing about contactless is that, it makes the payment experience and the physical Point-of0Sale so simple and so frictionless that it does become a real habit fast and consumers love it.

And at this time, there is a great concern about cash and cash being dirty and the need even with terminals that you can deep-in or swipe-in, the need to clean them after every transaction, that contactless is truly the perfect solution in this environment. And everybody knows that, consumers know that, merchants know that, governments know that and that is clearly helping.

So yes, we have seen continued rapid growth especially outside the U.S. where we already had critical mass and I'll talk about U.S. in a minute. Tap to pay share of transactions has increased quite a bit, up 2.5 percentage points in India for example, 4 percentage points in South Africa. One of the things that has helped us in a lot of markets is that, governments and regulators are willing to raise caps on tap to pay, they used to have caps on tap to pay.

For example, in the UK, the cap was £30, you couldn't pay for a transaction contactless that was higher than £30 pounds, it's now been raised to £45 pounds, and we've seen a 50% reduction in the number of times a Visa cardholder had to touch a checkout terminal just in the UK from this.

In Canada for example, the limits have gone from CAD100 to CAD250. And already 40% of transactions in that range 100 to 250 are contactless. So, we only see the drawing. And we think that we know the trajectory of contactless adoption is very fast once use critical mass

Once you reach critical mass. We are at critical mass outside the U.S. And so, we're on a very rapid trajectory of growth.

In the U.S. is where the big opportunity lies as you know. That's the last frontier in a way for contactless. And there's no question that these times are going to help accelerate that. 55% of all transactions below $10 in the U.S. are still in cash. And one of the big benefits of contactless is that those are the transactions that become digitized when contactless comes in.

Now, we think we'll have 300 million cards that are enabled for contactless by the end of the year. We are encouraging issuers and some are accelerating delivery or contactless cards. We had 8 out of the top 10 merchants. We just had a big grocer startup start all their terminals up on contactless on 9 out of 10, top grocers, 80 of the top 100. So, we're going to -- merchants are now allowing contactless, so we're getting to critical mass. So, we wouldn't be surprised, if we see an acceleration of adoption through this period.

And then, we have to educate consumers that contract is an option by providing signage to a whole bunch of merchants to help them advertise the fact that tap to pay is the best practice, right now. So, we've seen for example, in everyday segments like grocery and pharmacy, 100% growth in the use of contactless. So, our expectation would be that contactless becomes a vital part of what people want to do in this environment and we should see an acceleration.

Lisa Ellis

And just to follow up on why you're so excited about contactless, so of course, contactless helps drive out cash particularly in those smaller dollar transactions. Beyond that though, how does it benefit Visa?

Vasant Prabhu

So, first of all, I mean look in the end, the customer/consumer experience is vital for us. right. If we make payment with our credentials, frictionless, easy, intuitive, that's just good for us. It just makes them less vulnerable to alternatives and consumers, if we can give them the best way to pay, they don't need alternatives. So, it's just good business for us to do something like this, where we make the whole experience of payments, better and easier. It's also more secure.

In addition to that, we find that for example in a lot of countries, contactless starts by someone using it in transit and we found that to be an interesting place to really build contactless is to get transit converted to contactless and we've been tracking this in a lot of places. Someone starts to adopt the contactless habit, at transit, and then all of a sudden, you find that they tap their cards another 10 times per week, so it becomes a habit.

So, there's clear benefit here. Not only in that people go deeper and deeper into smaller and smaller transactions, they essentially abandon cash, because they find this way of things so easy and increasingly, we find that in terms of form factors, they bring the cloud back, you don't need to embed this in some of the device anymore.

People find the tapping their card, half the card of the back of your form tap, it is better than filling with your form opening it and then somehow finding the app and then tapping it, and we like that, it's our form factor in the data thing and that's helpful. So, there's a lot of benefits that make contactless very sticky and incredibly important in the face-to-face contacts.

Lisa Ellis

All right, I'm going to transition to the e-commerce. Now, you've highlighted some of the numbers around e-commerce. That's maybe the most, one of the most obvious shifts we're seeing is clearly this uptick in e-commerce. You said 18% growth in your cross-border, card-not-present ex travel higher than that, I think close to 30% in the U.S. I want to get into those some of the second level questions when it comes to e-com. I guess same question on e-commerce, I just asked on contact list, obviously e-com has the role and displace cash. But besides that, how does the shift to e-com benefit Visa?

Vasant Prabhu

Right. So, the benefits of e-commerce are significant on multiple fronts and this is a long-term secular trend, as you know, that is being accelerated by what we are seeing. So for example, if you look at our numbers that we just released, in the U.S., card-not-present ex-travel in the last week of May was approaching almost 40% growth. And the growth trajectory has continued to improve even as card-present has improved.

So, we've seen not only -- we saw a travel point, 12 percentage point shift to card-not-present in the U S in this timeframe in April. Some of that will move back, and there are lots of reasons to believe that we can go through those reasons. But even as we see card-present growing, the growth rate of card-not-present has continued to climb in the U.S.

In cross-border, we are starting to see some nice growth rates in cross-border e-commerce ex-travel. So the benefits to Visa, first of all, despite probably 20 years of e-commerce, it's only 14% of global retail spending that is e-commerce coming into this crisis. So, there's a long way to go. The most obvious benefit of e-commerce is that, cash is not an option. So if our goal which is has been for 60 years is to reduce cash, e-commerce made for our business.

And so, our ability to capture a transaction is 3x higher in a e-commerce context than in the face-to-face context, because face-to-face you have many other options. And while we are, economically roughly in the same place, there are other benefits to e-commerce because we also are able to help our customers and merchants more in an e-commerce context. Certainly, we can help them more with our risk and fraud management capabilities.

We can help them more with our authentication capabilities. We can help them more with our identity and security capabilities. So, set of services that we can add on top of that, we have a business CyberSource that strictly enabling e-commerce merchants, which is clearly benefiting from the shift to e-commerce and now omni-commerce has become a big piece, a big priority for merchants.

We just acquired a company that has enabled CyberSource to be a provider of omni-commerce services to retailers. So, in every respect, I mean, the growth of e-commerce is not only vital to us, but we vital to the growth of e-commerce, without us e-commerce will be hard. So, I mean, this is just an acceleration of something that has been happening for years and we think it is.

Lisa Ellis

I want to drill in also into the role typically of tokenization and broader security capabilities of Visa in e-commerce. Our breakfast speaker this morning, who was an expert in payments from Bloomberg highlighted, that fraud rates and you probably know the number better than I do. I'm sure it varies a little bit. But fraud rates can run as much as four times higher in e-com as in person transactions. So, what is the role of tokenization? And are you seeing an uptick in tokenization already to this pandemic? And how do you see that impacting going forward?

Vasant Prabhu

Right, look, tokenization is a wonderful technology. We have been at it for many years now especially with chips on cards, it became very hard to have fraud on face-to-face transaction. So fraud on face-to-face transactions has declined dramatically once there chips on cards. And yet, so fraudsters have to move to e-commerce space to do their dirty deeds so to speak. And that's where tokenization plays such vital role, right. The moment you tokenize the transaction, it becomes very hard to have fraud.

In addition, the comfort we provide issuers and merchants allows them to authorize more transactions. So, the benefits are quite substantial for the entire ecosystem. And for that reason, we've been very focused on just driving the growth of tokens. So in May, just in May, we announced 28 new global partners for Visa token service. So this is growing very, very fast, has been growing for a long time. We just crossed a milestone.

As of now, we have over 1 billion tokens issued, it's a hundred percent increase in tokenized transactions We had in 2019, 137 markets have been enabled for tokenization, and what tokenization does is that, it adds an element of security in an e-commerce transaction that is very, very hard then for fraud to happen, especially as card on file tokens -- as cards on file have become so important, especially in times like these, more and more consumers are putting cards on file.

Card on file tokenization is a very, very important element of security because now even if you breach a merchant, the information you can get from the cards on file is worthless. Card lifecycle management remembers the nuisance we all have to deal with where we get a new card in the mail and then you have to figure out, okay, which merchant should I change my card at and Apple sends you messages about where you need to update your card and all that. Where with tokenization, you can do card lifecycle management, it's built into it where your card is updated automatically and you don't have to worry about it.

So, and then click-to-pay, as you know, they're taking the friction out of e-commerce transactions with click-to-pay, that's a tokenized transaction. So in addition to having a frictionless experience, you also get the most secured experience. So tokenization has always, you know, been like contactless. It may seem like a nice little feature, but it's a central element of the growth of our business. We would like to see tokenization in proliferate to every e-commerce transaction. That is our goal and we're getting there. We're making very fast progress at this point. People have bought into it and so it's just a matter of time

Lisa Ellis

When you rolled out chips in cards, ultimately, you and the other members of EMVco did a liability shift in order to drive adoption. Right now, I know a big difference between CNP, card-not-present and card-present transactions is the fact that the merchant bears more of the liability on a card-not-present transaction. Would you do is something similar? Is that on the horizon, that tokenized transaction where the security is much higher, would you adjust the way the liability rules work or some the operating rules to help drive adoption and drive out fraud from the system?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, there is one who sort of drives the rules for the network. I mean, they're always looking to figure out, how best to run the network on behalf of all our customers. And you know, so we're evaluating as technologies change, what should change? We have nothing new to announce on this front, but rest assured that we keep looking at what's the right way to manage risk in our network, who should bear it, should it shift, etcetera. And if something is warranted in the future, I'm sure we'll look at it. But at this point, there are no plans to change anything.

Lisa Ellis

And, of course always investor question on this one, would you ever outright charge for tokenization? Or is it just as a core enabler of your business, I mean, you continue to not charge for it like you do today?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, at this point, obvious tokenization has been that we want the maximum possible adoption as fast as we can get it. We would love to get to the point where every e-commerce transaction is tokenized, and we think it's good for the ecosystem. It reduces fraud. It increases authorization rates. And frankly whether we charge them directly or not, if organization rates go up as a result of this is, it's good for us. There is revenue now in having transactions not be turned down, because I'm concerned about fraud.

The ecosystem becomes more efficient and better for everybody involved. Fraud going down, takes the waste out of the ecosystem, authorization going up, rates going up means more revenue for merchants, more revenue for issuers, and a better experience for consumers. And frankly, when that happens, our network becomes more valuable to every participant including consumers.

And if it is more valuable then we benefit. So, we don't have to tell us the specific thing, for us not to benefit in some way. So, if it makes sense to charge for it down the road, we can look at it. But right now, our priority is, this has extraordinary valuable ecosystem. We want this everywhere tomorrow and that's the goal.

Lisa Ellis

All right. Switching gears over to digital wallets and digital banks, I personally, I think, we all might have anticipated the growth of e-commerce and the growth in the contactless. But I personally have been surprised by the amount of growth and activity in the digital banking arena that we've seen during the pandemic. This is an area obviously Visa has been very, very heavily invested in with your work with digital wallets around the world as well as the acquisition of Plaid. How did you see the digital banking or neo-banking arena being impacted by the pandemic?

Vasant Prabhu

Wallet is something that we've been saying for a while is a partner of ours. We've always thought of wallets as partners, not as competitors. And maybe some of them started out thinking, they would compete with us. But I think overtime, we've been able to persuade them that open loop is better than closed loop that partnering with is good for them along with us.

The benefits of partnering with Visa are quite obvious. And most of the major wallets as you know have now realized that. And we have partnerships with the Paytms, the LINEs, the M-Pesas, the Tancent, the Gojeks. And essentially, the value proposition is extraordinary. For them, embedding a Visa credential in the wallet, make the wallet more valuable to their wallet users because now the wallet can be used at all merchants that accept Visa, not just the merchants that they have signed up for the wallet.

For the merchant the value is extraordinary because now they get access to the more affluent people have Visa credentials in these markets. And more and more importantly, the people who use wallets in many cases, the people who didn't have the credentials before were not part of the financial infrastructure. Now, they've come into the financial infrastructure through wallets and now they're enabled with Visa credential.

So, it helps to us bringing more people and financial inclusion in economies by allowing our credentials to be in front of people who are not part of the financial ecosystem. So that -- and then the revenue streams for the wallet. So, the benefits are quite extraordinary for everybody involved. In addition, many of the larger wallets have realized that having a Visa credential in the wallet allows their wallet owners to use their wallets globally, which makes their wallets more useful.

So, the competition is very natural and it's very significant, and we are very excited about it because it is a massive expansion in Visa credentials. It allows us to go deeper in deeper in markets and these are great partners to have. So, there's no question that digital banking, digital forms of payments through wallets are all going to benefit through this crisis. And we're very well positioned as you've said, with the partnerships we already have in place as well as Plaid coming in down the road, you know, to continue to drive this.

Lisa Ellis

And then on Plaid, how has the current environment impacted the timeline in your strategy with Plaid?

Vasant Prabhu

Look, we always thought the proposition -- the proposition of buying Plaid was a powerful one and that hasn't changed. As you know like in every other industry segment, digital infrastructure is going to be important in banking and in financial services, as they are everywhere else. So, the thesis of Plaid, if anything is stronger today is already strong than it was a few months back when we decided to do it.

And the thesis is that Plaid has critical mass in the U.S. it's already got one and four people with bank accounts. It connects 2,600 fintech developers, 11,000 plus financial institutions. We can help Plaid grow around the world because of our infrastructure that's already in place. We can add image initiation and value-added services to Plaid and real-time payments. And then, you know, it will help us grow our business with fintechs while the primary, the primary partners of Plaid. We hope to close the transaction once we have regulatory approvals later this year.

Look I mean Plaid business serves a broad range of fintechs. Some of them may be impacted by the crisis especially the ones that are in lending perhaps will go through some tough times. Some at impacted because financing maybe harder to come by, although the best business models are still being funded from everything I can see. But, this creates Visa times when innovation makes a huge difference you know.

Every company right now is thinking about, what do I need to change given what's going on and what may happen after this crisis passes? What may change permanently? And how do I position myself for that. So, this is going to be a time where innovation is going to be more important than it was even before. So, the fintechs that power Plaid I think are going to have lots of opportunities.

Lisa Ellis

Another area of Visa's business that you've been bringing to light I think a little bit more recently are your -- is your portfolio of value-added services, which is a pretty diverse group to be honest, like they stand a lot of different areas, which -- just I guess one maybe just remind everyone. How big the peace of your business is that today? And also what areas -- which areas are you seeing strong demand through the current environment?

Vasant Prabhu

So, we told you at our Investor Day that revenues from value-added services are about $2.5 billion and its growing fast enough for business. You normally see the value add, we don't have a single line that has all the value-added services. You've got some in the other revenues line and the rest of them in our transactions cross the data processing line. That's a historical artifact, changing it is not that easy, but we will do our best to give you as much visibility as we can.

Our view of value-added services is that, we have a clear idea of kind of value-added services we want to be in. We don't want to mean everything so to speak. We want to be services where clearly there has to be value to our partners. But setting that aside, a lots of services, you can provide that have value to our partners.

What we really want to be in services where our scale and scope and the things we have as a result of our core business can create value for our partners, and they are businesses that can be delivered by the fact that we have our partners already connected to us. And so, the delivery mechanism will be through an existing infrastructure. And the things we can do for them that they can't do for themselves.

And they have characteristics very often that alike our core business where scale matters, the margins are good cash flow is good and we are uniquely positioned to deliver then. Those are the ones we really care about. Falling in that category are a few services that we call more platform-like services, and those would be things you've gone for a long time like our fraud services. We've then added on to them authentication services through our Cardinal Commerce acquisition.

There is more to add on to them through identity and security services. So, there's a broad range of services around, fraud authentication security and identity, that we can do better than almost anybody else can for our partners and the platform like that leverage our capabilities and they have extraordinary economics that are compelling for even a business like us.

Moving more on a business like CyberSource. CyberSource is a platform. CyberSource is benefiting a lot from times like these because they enable primarily, I mean not primarily, exclusively e-commerce merchants. They have moved to omni-commerce. CyberSource again is a platform business, some extraordinary opportunities there. We're growing very well. The business is expanding internationally, some great partnerships around the world, a platform business with lots of potential overtime.

Another business we have had for a while that continues to have a lot of potential is our issuer processing on the debit side, big businesses in the U.S., lots of options outside of U.S. And then, there's a range of newer services that we are creating that are more around leveraging our data on the variety of dimensions. We bought Verifi that can allow us to provide a range of services around dispute revolution.

We have some loyalty services. We have some data-enabled services, but these are all things we are building, some of them organically, some of them with a few small acquisitions. So the criteria are that, they should be uniquely things that we can do because of who we are that we are better positioned than our partners to deliver them and they're platform like.

Now in addition to them, we layer on a few services that and I mentioned Visa Analytics platform, that's a data service. We layer on our consulting business on top of that. It sort of sits us on top of all these services and it's more of a custom solution, right. So, we can provide solutions in a customized way. It's growing very nicely. It leverages all the services to deliver, those in a client's specific, problem specific was.

So that's the sort of the general framework. And then, I would just tell people to read our Investor Day transcript and the presentation, because it gave you sort of a framework on how we think about it and how we plan to grow the business all the time.

Lisa Ellis

All right. Well, I would be remiss if I got to our wrap of questions without asking about my absolute favorite part about Visa, which is Visa Direct. How is Visa Direct fairing given everything that is going on? I mean, it had been growing upwards of 80% to 90% year-on-year. How is it faring through the crisis?

Vasant Prabhu

And yes, it is my favorite out of the business too. I think this is a business, you know, we talk about Visa Direct. The Visa Direct is a capability, right? It allows us to do a range of use cables. It's not a single thing like credit or debit. And that's why, you shouldn't think about Visa Direct, like its credit or debit. Visa Direct is an enabler of a broad range of new payment flows that range from P2P to various B2B use cases, to various B2C use cases and of course, G2C. We told you on the call that it was growing triple digits. It's now growing 70% even through this crisis.

P2P has had a big jump. P2P is up of almost 100% in the second quarter over the last year. Different use cases have been impacted differently. So for example, gig economy payments around Uber and all that are down, but then there are other gig economy payments around delivery services that are up. In marketplaces, some retailers have been hurt, some retailers are doing well. Same day settlements have been hurt because some small merchants have had tough times.

G2C we think would be a big opportunity as governments are looking to expand, you know, delivery of money to their societies. The Earthport integration is done. We’re very excited about it. We now have a single API connection that allows originators to deliver payments. And fundamentally, this allows us to do card-to-card, account-to-account, account-to-card, anyway you want to mix and match. It's ready and live.

Remittance use cases are very big right now. We've done deals with almost all the big remittance companies. Remitly launched cross-border in 7 countries. MoneyGram is in 11 additional countries. The KB Kookmin card leading in South Korea, also initiated cross-border program. Cross-border remittance is going to be a very big part of the business. So, we're very excited about the Earthport acquisition. It's a huge enabler for us. It's going very well in terms of getting it ready to essentially be completely integrated with the rest of Visa to do what we said, be the network of networks.

Lisa Ellis

All right. I think I'll turn this into our wrap up as we're running out of time. Looking ahead, what is the biggest challenge? You're in a very difficult unprecedented timeframe right now. As you're navigating through this, what's the most difficult challenges that Visa is facing?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, I think that clearly large part of global economy is depending on us in many ways and so we're working very closely with governments. We have to make sure our network is up and running at all time and that's what we have no issues whatsoever. It would be not acceptable for us not to be up at a time like this. So, we -- I would say that we are very, very focused on ensuring that all our constituencies are getting the help they need right now from us.

Often their requirements are out of the ordinary because these are extraordinary times, and they're doing everything we can to adapt and help them whether it's government, whether it's merchants, whether it's issuers. And most of all, we're ensuring that we don't let anybody down. But I would describe the internal mindset as very much -- let's not waste a crisis. This is a time of opportunity.

The first thing we did was to protect our downside. We made sure we had plenty liquidity. We made sure a banshee was very strong. We made sure that our systems were running without any issue and we took along actions to ensure all that. And now, we're really focused on things are going to change. And how do we make sure that we come out of this a lot stronger than we were going into and that is really the focus.

Lisa Ellis

And last point. I mean, it's a dark time frankly probably the darkest many people have lived through right now. What give you optimism about the future with Visa? Like what are you seeing, I mean, you guys have such a lens like a finger on the pulse of what's going on globally? What gives you optimism that we will come out of this?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I agree with you, Lisa. This is a tragic time. It's the tragic time for people who've been impacted health-wise. It's tragic time for people who have been impacted economically and we see sort of what's going on in the U.S. right now. Look from our standpoint, we know we have a big role to play. This crisis has demonstrated that those countries and those economies that had moved to a digital infrastructure were able to deal with these kinds of situations much better than others.

There is a strong sentiment and always been part of our culture that we're here to make the world a better place. And we do have a big role to play in all that is going on. So, we're trying to do a bit. We certainly trying to do our way to make sure that the global economy is helped by everything we can do. We're doing what we can for our communities. We are in a business where our goal is to promote the growth of, let's call it digitization and it becomes very apparent that, that is a vital national and global priority. And that's what gives us optimism that we do have a big role to play in what lays ahead.

Lisa Ellis

Excellent. Wonderful. Well, with that, I think we'll wrap it up, Vasant. Thank you, fantastic to have you as always and hear from you. And thanks again for all of the insights and incremental data points and stuff you gave us today.

All right, thanks for joining us.

Vasant Prabhu

Thank you, Lisa. And thanks everyone for joining us. Bye.

Lisa Ellis

Thank you. Bye.