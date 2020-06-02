ETF Overview

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) focuses on long-term U.S. treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds in the United States. Although the fund has considerable interest rate risk given its portfolio's long average duration to maturity, this risk is low given the fact that the Federal Reserve is not going to raise its key interest rate anytime soon unless COVID-19 can be contained quickly. In the meantime, investors can earn some income as BLV offers an average yield to maturity of 2.5%.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

BLV has low credit risk

Bonds issued by the U.S. treasury represents about 43.1% of BLV's portfolio. These bonds are safe as they are backed by the U.S. government which is probably one of the safest bonds to own right now in the world. The remaining bonds are investment-grade corporate bonds. Investment-grade bonds' default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on the 32-year period measured). On the other hand, the default rate for below-investment-grade bonds was 4.22% per year. In this post-COVID-19 world, many investment-grade corporate bonds, especially those in the borderline (e.g. Baa bonds), may see their ratings downgraded to non-investment grade ratings. However, investors should take comfort especially after the Federal Reserve announced on April 9 that it will also purchase bonds downgraded from investment-grade ratings as of March 22 or later that are now rated at least BB-/Ba3. Therefore, BLV has low credit risk.

Source: Vanguard Website

BLV is rate sensitive

Investors seeking to invest long-term bond ETFs must realize that long-term bond ETFs' prices are sensitive to the changes in rate. Below is a chart that shows the change of BLV's fund price versus the 10-year treasury rate. As can be seen from the chart, BLV's fund price is inversely correlated to the change of the 10-year treasury rate. This is not surprising as BLV's average effective maturity year is 24.5 years. As the chart shows, BLV's fund price has appreciated by 35.2% in the past 10 years. On the other hand, the 10-year treasury rate has declined by 78.8%.

Data by YCharts

One question we must ask now is whether the rate will continue to decline further or not. At the moment, the effective federal funds rate is near 0% due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive action back in March 2020 to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. Given the fact that the Fed's chair Jerome Powell has clearly indicated that a negative interest rate is unlikely, we do not foresee the rate to go negative. Hence, the 10-year treasury yield is likely not going to drop much further from the current level.

Data by YCharts

Although we do not anticipate that the treasury yield will drop much further, we do not think it will go much higher from the current level either. This is because the Fed is still purchasing U.S. treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds. Keep in mind that BLV's portfolio includes U.S. treasuries (43% of the portfolio) and investment-grade corporate bonds (57% of the portfolio). Given the fact that this health crisis will not end very soon unless a vaccine or an effective treatment option is available, which may take at least 12-18 months, it is unlikely that the Fed will stop purchasing the U.S. treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds anytime soon. Therefore, we do not anticipate BLV's share price to drop in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

If your goal is to receive a stable dividend income, BLV is not a bad choice as the ETF has little downside risk in the near term. In addition, it has an average yield to maturity of 2.5%. Therefore, we think this is a good fund to own for investors seeking some stable interest income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.