Western Digital Corporation (WDC) CEO David Goeckeler Presents at Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Brokers Conference (Transcript)

David Goeckeler - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Eulau - EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Wamsi Mohan

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Virtual Tech Conference this year.

I'm Wamsi Mohan, IT Hardware and Supply Chain Analyst at BofA. We are delighted to have the Western Digital management team with us today.

We have CEO, David Goeckeler and EVP and CFO, Bob Eulau.

David Goeckeler

Absolutely! Thanks for the opportunity. We look forward to the conversation.

Bob Eulau

Yeah, thanks for having us today Wamsi.

Q - Wamsi Mohan

Yeah, no, absolutely, it's a pleasure to have you both. So let's dive right in. You know I think what’s on a lot of people's minds is really how the demand environment is progressing? Have you seen sort of you know any green shoots, and the market is clearly worried about you know fairly significant demand disruption. So any thoughts around color on demand and visibility on the trajectory here would be fantastic?

David Goeckeler

Sure, before I jump into that, let me let Bob get the Safe Harbor statement out of the way.

Bob Eulau

Yeah. So as you know, we will be making some forward-looking statements and I'd ask you to refer to our SEC filings for the risks associated with those statements. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financial and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website.

So with that, I’ll let David get stated.

David Goeckeler

Alright, demand. So yeah, it’s been a – obviously an interesting demand environment. Things have been playing out as I think we expected. I mean cloud demand has remained quite strong. I think that as you know, this pandemic has kind of reinforced the long term demand drivers as we think about them. Unfortunately it’s a pandemic, but the idea of the world being powered by the public cloud and highly intelligent end-points pulled together by high-speed networks that the whole world and all of us are now more dependent on that world than we were in the past, and so you know we see very good long term demand for that.

Clearly we're likely in a recession, are facing one, but you know on the cloud side the demand has remained strong, the PC market as we talked about has been healthy, the work-from-home demand, higher client SSD penetration.

Mobile has been a bit weaker, but we've been strategically under indexed to that. I think the team has done a good job over the last several quarters, moving more of our resources to the enterprise SSD market.

Retail; we talked about retail. You know obviously there's a lot going on in the retail segment of our business between store closings and then transition to pick up at the curb and some reopening. I think in some countries we've been seeing the re-opening you know start to pick up, but it's still very, very mixed across the global.

And then we see some opportunities coming around gaming and even VR a little bit starting to show up. So you know I would say, the long term demand drivers are there, the near term, we're still seeing the drive to the cloud, the PC market, but we've got a very, a finger on the pulse; we are staying very close to our customers to kind of understand what the second half is going to look like. We’ll obviously talk about that a little bit more as we go into next quarter, but the demand environment has been playing out as we would expect.

Wamsi Mohan

No, thank you for that David. It's sort of the same themes that came to ACO. We just came off a call at our conference with Michael Dell and same things around cloud and PC and work-from-home that seem to be resonating across the Board.

There has been a lot of questions around China trade issues, risk to semi-cap equipment to China. Can you maybe play this out for us on how this changes the memory market?

David Goeckeler

Yeah, I can talk to how it affects us. So obviously we stay very close to it; a very important topic to us. We're very much on top of all the different rulings I think and you know we are close to our customers in China.

Right now we don't see any material impact on our business from the current set of trade regulations that are out there. We stay pretty close to it; obviously we're going to stay very close to it, but at this point from the way our portfolio is constructed and what we're providing, we don’t see a material impact. I mean we are excited about the opportunities we see in the market, but something to stay close to, but we are right now with – you know there’s no material impact to the business.

Wamsi Mohan

So let's talk a little bit about the product roadmap. You have a number of new products ramping on both the HDD side and on the flash side. Can you give us a quick update on how that's progressing?

David Goeckeler

Yeah, I can – very excited about the roadmap. Like I said, I think the team’s just done a fantastic job of getting the portfolio aligned to where the growth in margin are, then we’re seeing really good innovation across the portfolio and I think it’s the strongest product portfolio we’ve had in quite some time. I know I haven't been here a long time, but people that have been here a very long time and my own look back at the company's portfolio, we’re very well positioned to capitalize.

On the environment, we talked about at the start, you know more specifically on the flash side of the business it’s a BiSC5 transition continues to do well, we talked about that last quarter. We started early revenue shipments. I think the yields are ahead of plan or where we expect it at this point in the ramp.

I think the team made a really good decision on the node we picked of 112 layer architecture. I know there's a lot of conversations about the number of layers in the architecture, but remember it's a four dimensional equation as far as the density. So the fact that we can get the cost declines and the productivity of the increased bits we need with 112 layer architecture, it’s more capital efficient. I think it’s a really good place to be.

More on the product side of it, we are ramping our enterprise SSDs. That's a big focus for us, and we expect to continue to do well there.

On the drive side of the business, again 14 is the sweet spot right now; that continues to go well. Of course we are bringing our 18 terabyte energy-assisted drives to markets, that’s a very existing ramp for us. It's as we talked about you know several weeks ago so. We took revenue on the first 18 terabyte drives and our Q3, we're continuing to see and the ramp of that both engagement with customers and building our own capacity to ramp this.

We are targeting to ship over 1 million units in our calendar Q3, so things are on track for what we expected. We are excited about that ramp as well. We expect that 18 terabytes to be a sweet spot of the industry going forward. You know after we get the ramp-done, we expect that to be the next sweet spot in the industry.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay, great. Can you update us on your thoughts on industry, NAND supply growth versus demand growth in calendar ’20, and how do you how see NAND prizes evolving over the next six months to a year?

David Goeckeler

I mean, that’s really again, long term demand is strong, what we talked about. I mean obviously we are staying very close to it on a quarter-by-quarter basis. We saw flash pricing increase in calendar Q1. We anticipate pricing increases in calendar Q2, we are currently kind of in negotiations for calendar Q3. We’ll have more to say about that at the end of the quarter.

There’s a lot of long term growth opportunities out there. I think the industry forecasting 30% bit growth for the next four to five years is on target. I mean obviously as we talked about the conversation, we're going to stay close to our customers and understand demand as the mid-term to make sure we make the appropriate investments in capitals and get supply demand and balance. We think the industry has done a good job of staying on top of that and we don't expect it to change.

As we talked about visibility, you know in the current environment visibility is maybe more challenging than it has been, but we're going to stay very close to our customers and invest appropriately to make sure we’ve got the right supply demand and balance. But over the long term we’ve seen very good growth and continued efficiency in delivering the products.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay, thanks David. How much of your shipments would you say now are BiCS5 and how do you see the product roadmap at NAND over the next few years? Can you share your thoughts around that?

David Goeckeler

Yeah the BiCS5 shipments today are pretty small and so primarily into retail channels as we start to ramp the product. We’ll see more meaningful volume later in the year, but the significant mix change in volumes are really in the calendar year [Audio Gap] one of them.

BiCS4 was you know 50% in Q3 and probably two-thirds going into Q4, so you are going to see a multi-quarter transition. We're still seeing the expected annual cost declines in the 15% range. We’ll see that though BiSC5 and of course from a roadmap – because you asked about roadmap earlier, from a roadmap perspective, of course we're working on BiCS6 and even stating to think about BiSC7, so you know the beat goes on, so continues to drive the roadmap.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay, great. You mentioned enterprise SSD earlier. You guys were under-indexed to that business historically and have been trying to grow that business quite significantly. Where are you at that growth ramp and how do you see market share wise, where would you see yourself sort of you know six to 12 months out.

David Goeckeler

I think we said we were driving for 20% share; I think that’s a good goal. We expect to see continued growth this quarter; it’s a big focus for us. The product is – you know we talked about completed 20 qualifications, an additional 100 qualifications in progress with multiple cloud and OEM customers, some ramp – you know ramping well in a couple of those and in the channel today, so we feel good about where the product is.

The feedback we're getting from customers throughout the process of qualification engagement has been very strong. We think it's a good market and we're going to stay focused and we expect to continue to see share gains there.

Wamsi Mohan

On the HDD side, clearly there was this push towards improving areal density. Any updated thoughts on HAMR versus MAMR, and when do you expect the full MAMR based HDD to hit the market?

David Goeckeler

Yeah, I mean, I do have some thoughts on that. So first of all I think – I would think about it a little bit differently. It’s not – we’ve led in aerial density for a while and we plan to continue to lead in aerial density and continue to drive the innovation in the hard drive market, whether its helium drives many years ago or now with the 18 terabyte, the first energy-assistant drive.

And I think that's the way to think about it. At least the way I think about it, we are investing in a wide range of technology for the future of that product, and the future of that product family and we're not investing in just HAMR or MAMR, we are investing in both. I think in HAMR we now run several 100 patents. So given our market position and our share, you would expect us to be – have a healthy investment in the roadmap of that product, and we plan to continue to invest, so we can lead in aerial density.

As that technology becomes ready to be commercialized, we will build it into existing products. That’s why I tend to have a focus on talking about products that are actually coming to market or in the market, as opposed to too much speculation about what's you know maybe years out. Because lots of stuff changes and we are going to continue to invest in a lot of technologies, and we are going to learn from that and when we believe we can commercialize it, we can deliver it at scale, we can deliver it across the liability that’s needed, that our customers expect, then we'll fold it into the product.

And I would expect we're going to learn from our research on HAMR, we are going to learn from our research on MAMR, and we're going to incorporate those into our products on an ongoing basis. I wouldn't think about it as like there's some big transition, where all of a sudden you have a drive that’s completely this or that or some other technology. It's always a blend of a lot of technologies that you're using at the right time when they are ready to be commercialized to build the best product possible and give the best value proposition to our customers, and that's what we're going to continue to do across a wide range of innovation.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay, that’s helpful David. Can you maybe comment a little bit about market share and capacity enterprise HDDs and surveillance? You had noted earlier and that 14TB was the sweet spot. I'm curious how you're thinking about market share, evolution here; your primary competitor obviously posted very strong Exabyte growth. Curious how you're viewing the market here?

David Goeckeler

So we – I think we’re in – there’s just like a whole bunch of things happening at once I guess which is a, maybe a bit of an understatement. But especially when you look at the last quarter, you obviously had a big demand side shop where all of a sudden everybody went home and they used the cloud and exploded it. You had supply side issues of – you know we’re an essential business, but you've got to get people into work and keep everything functioning, which the team has done a fantastic job of doing.

And then in the midst of all that, you have a product transition when you are going from 14 to 18. So I think in the midst of all that you saw some share shifts, and there was also you know a lot of stuff on the cost side as costs were going up because of the pandemic situation, especially with logistics costs some absorption costs as well.

But – so we saw some share shifts. I think over the next several quarters as we ramp our 18 terabyte product, you know you are going to see that share more normalize over the next three or four quarters. So I feel good about where we're at from a product perspective. I think when you bring innovation to the market, that’s what drives profitable growth and that’s what drives market share gains and that's one of the biggest measures I look at on any product portfolio, is are you driving market share gains and profitable market share gains.

So I think we are very well positioned there. As I said, I think we’ll ship in calendar Q3. You know the ramp is going well. We expect to ship 1 million or more of our energy-assistance drives in that quarter. So I think that’s – I think we’re well positioned there.

And the smart video market, you know I think it's a good position. We have a good long term opportunity there. I think we believe we have 35% to 40% market share. I mean clearly in the period right now with COVID that has been a business that’s had some headwinds. It’s hard to get a lot of installers out in places to put in smart video given the shelter-in-place around the world, but we expect that. You know as the world emerges from that, we expect that business to reemerge and we feel good about our position there.

Wamsi Mohan

Switching a bit to the financial side, Bob can you talk about your view on debt position, liquidity and covenants? I mean clearly some of the market is concerned about you know the trajectory here of what might happen with the fundamentals if we go into a much deeper downturn. So can you share your latest thoughts around this?

Bob Eulau

Yeah, we're very comfortable with where we’re at in terms of debt, liquidity and the covenants. We’re going to continue to stay focused on generating cash. We’ve done a really good job this year in terms of generating cash. I think it’s around $900 million year-to-date, so – and we understand that throughout the company. We talk a lot about cash generation.

Our liquidity is really strong. It’s about $5.2 billion at the end of last quarter. That includes the $2.25 billion credit facility that we have not drawn on, so we are – and then of course $3 billion in cash. So we are really at a very good liquidity position.

And then from a covenant standpoint, as you know we amended the facility back in April of 2019, give us a lot of flexibility with the adjusted leverage ratio, and our leverage ratios are continuing to improve. You probably saw the non-GAAP ratio that we reported went from 5.7 to 5.0 last quarter. So leverage is coming down with combinations of debt coming down, as well as EBITDA coming up.

So I think we have a lot of flexibility and we definitely have the liquidity we need and we're very focused on delivering the company, which is part of why we made the decision to delever or to suspend the dividend to delever. But I think overall we feel very good at where we are at.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay, thanks Bob. And can you talk a little bit about the normal level of CapEx for Western Digital all in, including the investments that go towards the JV with Kioxia.

Bob Eulau

Yeah, happy to do that. There’s always a little bit of complexity in terms of the flows to and from the JV and I would say a normal range of growth CapEx and that’s the CapEx in the JV, as well as the CapEx in our company that we report on our financial statements is usually in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion. But what’s usual was really FY20 where our growth CapEx has come in quite low and I think I said on the last call is around – we are expecting around $1.7 billion this quarter. So I think FY21 will be a much more of a normal year and we’d see it in that kind of range.

With the COVID-19 situation, I think there’s a little bit of a negative bias is terms of CapEx. We are evaluating multiple scenarios. I believe a lot of our competitors are evaluating scenarios as well. So we’ll stay pretty cautious in terms of what we do in CapEx and definitely have more to say on that at the next earnings announcement. But I think you should assume that CapEx will be higher in FY21 than way in FY20.

And I guess in terms of… [Cross Talk] Go ahead.

Wamsi Mohan

Sorry Rob, finish your thought.

Bob Eulau

Well, I was just going to say, you know in terms of what we put out there, in terms of the guidelines is you know CapEx for hard drives we see in the 4% to 6% range and on the flash side we see it in the 8% to 10% range, that as a percent of revenue.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay, great. How should we think about margin progression? I mean there are a lot of moving pieces over here, both with an aggregate mix, as well as what's happening from a pricing and cost down perspective. What's your – how should we think about the next few quarters in terms of just margin progression?

Bob Eulau

Well, I think first of all we're going to focus on one quarter time. We’re in my opinion clearly in a recession and we need to make sure we execute well each and every quarter. We do expect that in the fourth quarter, the one we’re in now that we’ll see gross margins increase sequentially, mostly driven by flash, and we expect pricing to be better on the flash side and that will be the major driver.

You know for the rest of the year I think it's just a matter of how things play out in the market. We think that the inventory situation is in a reasonable equilibrium right now. We’ll see how supply and demand go as we go through the second half of the year, but so far it’s looking fine. It’s maybe a little different than we anticipated a few months ago, but it looks fine.

Q - Wamsi Mohan



Okay. What would it take for margins – from a gross margin perspective to get back into sort of the 35% to 40% range? Is it mostly like-for-like price increases or do you think that it could be driven by some better mix of enterprise SSDs or more tight demand supply that helps with pricing? What do you think the key drivers will be to get to that sort of gross margin profile?

A - Bob Eulau



Well, all of those are important drivers. You know like-for-like pricing is probably the single biggest factor and that's obviously driven by what's going on in terms of demand and supply. I also think we've done a good job of targeting market segments where we think the profitability is better and we think those segments tend to be less volatile as well.

So you’ve heard us talk a lot – I think we already talked about enterprise SSD’s and that’s an area that we’ll continue to focus on in terms of gaining share. We're going to have gaming come into play in the second half of the year. That'll be helpful in terms of more demand and then we just – like David said, we just have to keep executing on our road map on the hard drive side and I think we’ll be in very good shape there.

David Goeckeler

Yeah, why don’t I add just a few things to that. I mean a couple – one is just portfolio management, active portfolio management all the time to make sure that we have resource aligned to where the most margin is, and like we talked about I think the teams done a good job of getting the portfolio well positioned.

And in innovation, I mean when you drive innovation, that's where you get rewarded in the technology business and I think you know when you're – for example, us bringing the first energy assisted drive to the market, that’s a 18 terabyte density point. That gives us a good opportunity on the way we price that and the value. It brings a lot of value to our customers and the ability to drive margin with that transition is there. Anytime you’re first in something, it’s always good.

I think on the flash side, just as much as the fact that the team is driving a very capital efficient node and getting in the BiCS5 nodes that we've chosen. The fact that we're getting what we need out of 112 layers, we’re using other things whether it's you know some of the other dimensions of scaling to get the density or the productivity increases that we need. Again, that’s another example where you know just pure innovation and great work by the team is going to allow us to be more capital efficient and deliver a lower cost product which allows us to drive margin expansion in the markets we’re in.

So it’s a combination of all those and making sure we stay on top of all of them and it’s a big multi-variable equation and make sure we get it set to the best position possible to optimize the return for the investments we’re making in the market.

Wamsi Mohan

David, just to follow-up on that, I mean it feels as though the industry structure should support sort of better margin profile cycle-to-cycle. I mean we’ve seen you know the last couple of decades, like a tremendous amount of consolidation in the space and so what is it that you think is the gating factor that cycle-to-cycle – I mean on the HDD side, and that’s obviously super cyclical and it's got its own cycle.

But you look at the HDD side, given how much larger capacity enterprise has become a piece of the mix of revenues. Well, why is it that cycle-to-cycle we aren’t really seeing that margin improvement across the industry, especially given how consolidated it's become when you look at the last couple of decades.

A - David Goeckeler



I mean when I look at it, the shift from client to capacity enterprise is now reaching a point where you know the client business, the margins have been declining, but that's becoming a smaller and smaller part of the business and more and more of the portfolio is on the capacity side of the business where it’s – you can in some sense out run that, that volume margin and so that's why I'm excited about the 18 transition and then the transitions beyond that, because I do think that more and more of the portfolio is behind that capacity enterprise.

Again, in many ways we’re kind of proxy to public cloud growth now on – not completely, but we’re correlated to – positively correlated to public cloud growth in that portfolio. I think that's a good place to be with any technology portfolio, no matter where you are in the stack, and I think we're going to see the benefit of that as we transition to 18 and beyond with you know the portfolio returning to growth and margin expansion.

Q - Wamsi Mohan



Okay, thank you for that. Switching gears a little bit, can you tell us how much clean room space remains in the Yokkaichi manufacturing complex, so how much incremental wafer or bit capacity will the new K1 fab add?

David Goeckeler

Yeah, so I mean we announced that K1 fab a few years ago as we were anticipating the need for more playing room space, and as you know we finish that shell and we've been talking about the headwind it creates in terms of our comp structure, but it gives us plenty of room to expand as we move forward, alright.

But it’s – and it's not a matter of adding wafer capacity. It’s really being able to handle the higher layer accounts, because that takes more equipment and therefore it takes more space. So we've got room to expand in both Yokkaichi and Kitakami of when to look forward and we’re continuing to work with our partner in terms of determining what the best plan is there.

Wamsi Mohan

Okay. Bob, just looking at sort of the cost structure at the OpEx level, what is a sustainable OpEx level for Western Digital? Clearly you know these are some unprecedented times and lots of companies are taking cost actions. You heard one from your closest competitor today. How are you thinking about the cost structure? What the sustainable OpEx level is and any thoughts on any incremental actions that are needed?

A - Bob Eulau



Yeah, so I mean obviously we're in a recession and we're always looking to become more efficient. I think the best way to think about our OpEx going forward is probably the range we gave last quarter. I would expect our OpEx for the next few quarters to be somewhere in that 740 to 760 range, and we’ll continue to evaluate. I think we're pretty efficient today and we took a lot of cost actions over the last couple of years, so we'll continue to scrutinize what we’re doing.

Q - Wamsi Mohan



Going back to the China question for a second, can you share your thoughts on the pace of entry of the Chinese into the NAND market and going back to the earlier question on sort of the slight [ph] – new licensing requirements that are being put in place, do you think that materially slows down you know any true threat from China from a memory – from a NAND market standpoint.

David Goeckeler

As far as what we see today, we don't see any impact in the market. I mean we’ll continue to monitor it, but there’s a lot to do as we checked out. It’s just getting the technology working to all the controllers and firmware and performance requirements, so there's a big hill to climb. We’re going to monitor it, but we don't see it as an issue at this point.

As far as what its impact on emerging regulation on that ramp, I think that's a little bit TBD. I think we’ll wait and see how that shapes out to have more permitting in that.

Wamsi Mohan

One question around COVID. Do you think that COVID’s changing the penetration level of SSD in notebooks and desktops without accelerating the shift to SSD’s or are you just seeing the longer term shift away from – I mean shift towards SSDs, but no tangible change in pace.

A - David Goeckeler



I think it's probably changing, but it may be a little different – maybe a little different when you think about it is – you know clearly the attach rate of SSD’s in notebooks is going up. I mean it’s like maybe 10% year-over-year approaching 90%. The penetration in desktop remains relatively low, but I think we see the COVID – the COVID pandemic, I think you see more of a shift to notebooks over desktop systems in general. So from that regard and kind of the whole market you probably do see a shift to more notebooks, so a shift to more SSD’s.

Q - Wamsi Mohan



Okay, got it. We're almost out of time here, so I would like to thank you both for taking the time. But to wrap-up maybe either of you or both of you, could you just address, what do you think investors are missing about the Western Digital story here? What do you think is most misunderstood? I mean if you look at valuation of the drive business, the HDD business, compared to peers you know you have this huge optionality on the NAND side. So what do you think investors are missing about the story here?

A - David Goeckeler



Like anyone I’ll say is, I think we're very well positioned for the technology architecture that’s driving the world. I think we've all seen that. With the pandemic, again unfortunately it took a pandemic to accelerate it, but you know we are well positioned in a technology platform that consists of the public cloud driving an enormous amount of innovation to every company.

The most sophisticated software, it’s available to everybody now. A world where increasingly capable endpoints, we see that from tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, VR headsets, and that's just going to continue more and more, all tied together by very high speed networks. So each part of that is evolving on its own. The networks are getting faster as we go to 5G, which it enables more use cases on the edge, that is essentially a platform for innovation for the rest of the world and we are the central element that’s positioned from the edge to the core of that architecture. So I think it allows us to really benefit and set up for a multiyear growth opportunity for Western Digital.

I think the product portfolio is the strongest in the history. We’ve done a good job, both on the flash and the drive side and getting our resources aligned to where there's the most growth in margin, and I think that's showing up in improving business outlook with growth – in revenue, gross margin and cash flow. So I feel very good about how the company is positioning going forward.

Wamsi Mohan



Fantastic! Well, thank you so much again David, Bob, for taking the time; we really appreciate it.

David Goeckeler

Thank you very much. We appreciate the opportunity.

David Goeckeler



Alright, thanks a lot Wamsi.

Wamsi Mohan



Thank you.