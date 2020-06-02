OPKO has a long history of operating losses, but it has the potential to change the situation.

Current situation

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) has not been able to regain trust from its investors after its controversies with the SEC in 2018. Lost confidence and slower than expected revenue growth have shown in Opko's stock price, which has plummeted 80% between August 2018 and April 2020. Opko's stock is also highly shorted with around 25% of the stock's float sold short.

However, Opko's important role in coronavirus testing might be the catalyst it has needed to gain back the lost confidence and justify a higher stock price. BioReference Laboratories, Opko's subsidiary, has managed to tie partnerships with different entities and is currently running PCR and antibody tests for coronavirus around the United States. The company has shown remarkable efficiency by setting up a PCR testing capacity of 700 000 in just a few weeks and has received a lot of positive news coverage for that.

Opko's insiders are currently buying the company's stock heavily. Especially CEO Phillip Frost is known for putting his money where his mouth is, and recently he has been buying Opko's stock at an accelerating pace.

Source: Author's calculations from SEC -filings.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Financials

Opko's problem has been a long streak of operating losses. Breakdown of Opko's income statement reveals that its expenses are currently unsustainable. For the last three years company's COGS, SG&A and R&D have averaged around 115% of revenues.

Source: Data gathered from Thomson Reuters

To address this problem, management has started a cost-reduction project, which's results should show up in the future. However, some progress has already been made since in Q1-2020 Opko's operating loss was $40.7 million, which is noticeably less than the loss of $75.3 million in Q1-2019. Investors should still not be overly optimistic about these changes since they are just a start for a long and uncertain project.

The good news is that Opko's short-term financial position is solid. Per management, the company is currently in a stable liquidity position and can meet its anticipated cash requirements for operations and debt service beyond the next 12 months. Opko's quick ratio of 1.1 indicates the same thing.

Opko also recently received $30 million of additional short-term liquidity through the CARES Act, and the company has a $100 million credit facility which it can use if needed. This means that the company can handle some unexpected expenses as well. The company's financial structure is also healthy and its debt-to-capital ratio of 15,11% is notably lower than the industry average of 31,1%.

Analysts are currently very positive on Opko's future outlook and they expect its EPS to grow at a strong pace and to reach positive territory in 2023. Equity research company Zacks also recently upgraded Opko Health to a strong buy -category. These analyst expectations might also sign that something is changing in Opko's outlook.

Source: Data gathered from Thomson Reuters

However, there are risks that Opko's management has to solve. Management has stated that the biggest risks regarding the company's profitability are troubles in the commercialization process of Rayaldee, troubles in 4Kscore tests' sales, and troubles in the ability of the company to generate profits and cash flow from BioReference Laboratories. Per management, success on those factors is essential to improving the company's profitability, and therefore I will cover those factors throughout this thesis.

Opko's pharmaceuticals unit has great potential - Case Rayaldee

Opko's pharmaceuticals unit is currently producing only 20% of the company's revenues, but by looking at its products we can see great potential there. A good example of this potential is Rayaldee.

Rayaldee treats secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and vitamin D insufficiency. Opko Health is also currently running phase 2 open-label trials for Rayaldee for patients with stage 5 chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency. Phase 2 trials for this higher strength Rayaldee are expected to be completed in 2020.

Rayaldee is the only medicine approved by the FDA to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in stage 3-4 CKD, and its high potential comes from this monopolistic position in a big market. According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment. The prevalence of chronic kidney disease is also expected to increase due to obesity, diabetes, hypertension and aging population. These factors create a natural demand for Rayaldee, and none of the alternative medicines are even close to reaching FDA acceptance.

Rayaldee has already had an amazing 92% YoY CAGR in prescriptions between 2017-2019 and its sales in Q1-2020 were also up 79% from Q1-2019. Per management, Rayaldee is also expected to be approved and launched in Europe during the second half of 2020. Current studies of Rayaldee's effectiveness on stage 5 chronic kidney disease patients have shown very promising results, which are expected to be released fully in the second half of 2020.

FDA has also recently authorized a clinical trial to evaluate Rayaldee in COVID-19 patients.

Source: Company presentation; RAYALDEE total prescriptions

The company's clinical development program also looks promising with a great pipeline of candidates in development. Especially the rare disease pipeline seems interesting. The strategic global partnership with Pfizer to commercialize Opko's growth hormone replacement medicine Somatrogon is also finally paying off, and Somatrogon is expected to receive BLA submission in the second half of 2020.

Source: Company presentation

Diagnostics unit is making progress

Opko's diagnostics unit is currently producing around 80% of the company's revenues. Most of the diagnostics unit's revenues come from BioReference Laboratories, which Opko acquired in 2015.

A report conducted by MarketsAndMarkets stated that the global infectious disease diagnostics market is estimated to reach a worth of $19.35 billion in 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017. The single biggest market for diagnostics is North America, and Opko Health currently holds a strong position there. Diagnostics unit indeed has potentially a very big market to its products but to this day it has not been able to fully utilize that. This is mostly because Opko's management team has had a hard time turning BioReference Laboratories into its full potential.

However, now Opko's management has stated that a lot of changes have been made and that the diagnostics unit is scaled to support profitable growth and efficiency. Efficiency growth is also probably the reason why Opko was able to set up a huge testing capacity for coronavirus so quickly. Opko's accomplishment with BioReference Laboratories is in part thanks to its CEO Phillip Frost, who has made his fortune by his ability to pick and price acquisitions.

Diagnostics unit has also gotten its prostate cancer test (4Kscore) in uplift and during Q1-2020 the company performed nearly 16 000 4Kscore tests. Opko has received Medicare reimbursement for customers going for 4Kscore tests, which should help the test to reach even more people and show up in sales growth in the future.

Source: Company presentation

Risks seem to be slowly decreasing

Opko has a devastatingly long history of declining revenues and rising expenses, which is probably the top reason why many investors are avoiding the company.

However, Opko's current outlook seems better than in a long time. Many of the expected synergies from the acquisition of BioReference are finally coming together and the partnerships BioReference has formed during COVID-19 will be valuable assets in the future. BioReference will also continue to have a key role in PCR and antibodies testing in the future.

Opko's pharmaceuticals unit has been able to develop its first FDA accepted medicine, Rayaldee, and this is starting to show in sales. Rayaldee already had sales of $66 million in 2019, and its demand is expected to grow at a fast pace. Pharmaceuticals unit also has many great partnerships that help in bearing the costs and risks associated with its business. Acquiring Pfizer as a partner shows how much potential the pharmaceuticals unit truly has. Opko is also currently expanding its business to Europe and Japan, which could drive up its financials greatly.

Opko's stock has become more volatile over the past two years. By looking at its beta coefficient we can see that the volatility increased a lot after the SEC-controversies in 2018, so it is reasonable to assume that this increased volatility probably reflects mostly investors' lost trust. However, because of recent changes, one may expect this volatility to decrease in the future, which should stabilize the stock performance. Opko also has strategic entities' ownership of around 40%, which reduces volatility and shields stock price performance.

Source: Data gathered from Thomson Reuters

Stock is conservatively priced

Conservative pricing is revealed, when Opko's enterprise value to sales -multiple is compared to its peers' multiples. This comparison suggests that Opko Health's stock is undervalued by 61%.

Source: Data gathered from companies' financial statements

Comparing Opko's EV/IC -ratio (enterprise value to invested capital -ratio) to its peers' ratios reveals the same conservative pricing as before. This comparison suggests that Opko Health's stock is undervalued approximately 94%.

Source: Data gathered from companies' financial statements

Together these two methods reveal an average underpricing of 77,31%, which would suggest a real share price of $3.83. Analysts' current mean target price is $4.20, which is 94,44% above the current share price. For these reasons, I think a conservative target price range to Opko's stock would be $3.20-$4.00.

Another interesting method to analyze Opko's stock price is to compare its market cap to its 12M forward EPS. This method also suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

Source: Data gathered from Thomson Reuters

Investor outlook and conclusion

There are at least two bullish indicators for short-term investors. Firstly, 25% of Opko's float is sold short and therefore there is an increased possibility for a short squeeze after the recent 90% surge in Opko's stock price. Secondly, Opko Health has been all around the news lately and this positive attention drives new investors to the company. Google Trends shows how recent search volumes for keyword "Opko health stock" have surged, indicating the growing interest in Opko's stock.

Source: Google Trends; Keyword "Opko health stock"

Long-term investors should be cautiously hopeful, too. The current situation has helped Opko's stakeholders regain some of their lost trust in the company. Opko's stock has been very volatile after the company's controversies with the SEC, and by regaining its investors' trust the company can stabilize its stock price performance.

The current situation has also shown that BioReference Laboratories has achieved the level of efficiency expected from it. Opko's pharmaceuticals business is thriving with Rayaldee's sales constantly growing around 80% per year and a strong pipeline of new products in development. Pharmaceuticals unit has also signed great contracts with Vifor Fresenius and Japan Tobacco, and these partners bear most of the costs for obtaining product approvals to different markets. These partners will also pay milestone payments and shares of revenue from sales which are expected to start in late 2020.

I think it is reasonable to assume that this current situation is the catalyst Opko has needed for a long time. I see the stock's conservative valuation together with its long-term upside potential as an interesting opportunity for investors with a high risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.