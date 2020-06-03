U.S. Oil Output Continues Its Steady Decline

New Mexico was one of only three states to increase its production in March. Production was up by 9 kb/d to 1,105 kb/d.

By Ovi

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US states comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM). At the end, an analysis of three different EIA monthly reports is provided. The charts below are updated to March 2020 for the 10 largest US oil producing states, (Production > or close to 100 kb/d).

The June 1 update shows the continuous slow decline in oil output from US oil fields from November 2019 to March 2020. March output was 12,716 kb/d, down by 28 kb/d from February's 12,744 kb/d. Also it should be noted that February's output estimate from the EIA's earlier May report, 12,833 kb/d, has been revised to 12,744 kb/d, a downward revision of 89 kb/d. The Red dot is the projected April output from the May Monthly Energy Review.

Above is a comparison of the EIA's weekly production report with the EIA's monthly report. Whenever this chart is posted, it receives many comments saying that they are just wild ass guesstimates. It looks like those comments have been correct since January.

However, it should be noted that February's output estimate from the EIA's May report, 12,833 kb/d, has also been revised to 12,744 kb/d, a downward revision of 89 kb/d. Even the EIA's MER which came out on Tuesday 26th, four days before the EIA 914 report, had March's output at 12,926 kb/d, a full 210 kb/d higher than this month's output of 12,716 kb/d.

When comparing the estimates from the various EIA offices, the EIA PSM has the smallest error.

An indication of where US oil production is headed can be gleaned from the US weekly oil rig count. Data is provided by the weekly Baker Hughes rotary rig count report. From March 13 to May 29, 461 rigs were taken out of service, a drop of 67.5%. While in the last weeks of March and the first few weeks of April, the rig down was dropping by 50 to 60 each week, the drop in the week of May 29 had slowed to 15.

Prices for a barrel of WTI were reasonably stable for most of 2019 until early October. From early October to January, the price climbed from $52.64/b to its high on Jan 6 to $63.27. Prices began their precipitous drop after that and output slowly followed. While the price of WTI hit an official one day low of (negative) $- 37.63/b on April 20th, a more market realistic low of $10.01/b was reached the next day. As of May 29, 2020, the price of WTI had recovered to $35.23. Also the front month contango is currently in a more common range of 30¢ to 50¢ as opposed to the $3 and $4 when it was collapsing in March.

The 64k question now is: When will US production reach its low point? At what price will US production begin to recover from its steep plunge?

Ranking Production From US Oil States

Listed above are the 10 states with production previously greater than 100 kb/d. This month Utah fell below 100 kb/d again but will be retained for continuity. These 10 accounted for 10,362 kb/d (81.5%) of production out of a total US production of 12,716 kb/d in March 2020. US year-over-year production was less than 1,000 kb/d and will be like that going forward for many months. Note that of these 10 states, three still had gains in March, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. Only the top three had YOY gains.

Not shown in the table is the GOM which produced 1,932 kb/d in March and would rank between Texas and North Dakota.

Production in Texas increased by 67 kb/d to 5,422 kb/d in March. Note that the February estimate of 5400 kb/d from the April EIA report was revised down by 45 kb/d to 5,355 kb/d in the May report.

From March 13 to May 29, the Texas rig count dropped by 281 or 69%. An output drop will follow in April.

North Dakota's oil production began dropping in October 2019 after peaking at 1,480 kb/d. However, it increased for one month in February only to decline again in March to 1,408 kb/d. The April estimate is based on Helms' comments below.

According to this April 21 report "State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told the North Dakota Industrial Commission some 5,000 wells have been shut down in recent weeks, accounting for about 300,000 barrels of lost oil daily. Helms estimated the state has lost up to 60,000 barrels of oil production in "the last 24 hours" as oil prices crashed and in what Gov. Doug Burgum has called a potential "economic Armageddon for North Dakota."

Below is an interesting statement from that report. Can anyone verify the stated cost to restart a well?

"We know operators are going to have limited capital," Burgum said. Helms said a well could cost $50,000 or more to bring it back online and producing.

5,000 x 50,000 = $250,000,000 is a lot of capex.

From the week of March 20 to May 29, the North Dakota rig count dropped by 38 or 76% to 12.

New Mexico was one of only three states to increase its production in March. Production was up by 9 kb/d to 1,105 kb/d.

In April the State land office issued an emergency rule allowing oil and gas companies to voluntarily shut in, or close, their wells without penalty, and regulators said many companies are doing so because they can't ship their oil anywhere.

From March 13 to May 29, the New Mexico rig count dropped by 56 or 48%.

Oklahoma output rebounded in February after declining for four months in a row but resumed its decline in March. Output dropped by 5 kb/d to 552 kb/d. Peak output occurred in April 2019 at 613 kb/d.

Colorado production declined by 13 kb/d in March to 491 kb/d from 504 kb/d in February. Colorado production has dropped steadily since November 2019. The new environmental regulations are taking their toll on drilling activity and oil output.

Over the period November to March, the number of operating rigs dropped from 21 to 19. See chart below. However, over that same time, output fell by 72 kb/d or 12.8%. Seems like a large drop for such a small reduction in rigs.

From March 13 to May 29, the Colorado rig count dropped by 14 or 74% from 19 to 5.

Alaska production has started its annual summer decline. In March, production dropped 7 kb/d to 470 kb/d.

The Arctic Today is reporting that "ConocoPhillips, the state's top oil producer, announced last week that it will cut North Slope production by 100,000 barrels per day, starting in late May." Exploration well drilling is also being cut back due to CV-19.

The article contains this statement: "Production averaged 502,250 barrels per day in March and slipped to an average 490,252 barrels per day in April, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue." This implies that NGPLs in March were 32 kb/d or 6.4% of all liquids.

California's slow output decline has resumed. March production was down by 5 kb/d to 421 kb/d. Over the last three years, the average decline rate has been close to 21 kb/yr.

Wyoming increased production by 6 kb/d to 283 kb/d in March. During the week ending May 29, Wyoming had 2 oil rigs in operation, down from a high of 20 in January 2020.

Louisiana's output has been in decline since August 2019. In March production was down by 1 kb/d to 114 kb/d. In January 2020, on average, 22 rigs were operating while there were 13 in the week of May 29.

After the low in June 2016, Utah production peaked in Sept 2018 at 109 kb/d. Since then, there has been an overall decline of 13 kb/d. March production was down by 1 kb/d to 96 kb/d.

GOM output keeps bumping up a production ceiling of 2,000 kb/d. In March output dropped by 42 kb/d to 1,932 kb/d.

Updating EIA's Different Oil Growth Perspective

1) Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the five key tight oil regions.

Above is the total oil production from the 7 basins that the DPR tracks. Note that the DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional wells. Comparing the April and May projections, one can see that the estimates before May were revised up while May had a very large downward revision.

According to the May DPR report, LTO oil and conventional oil output peaked in November 2019 at 9,181 kb/d, revised up from the 9,062 kb/d estimate in the April report. The largest revision occurred to May's output. May output is now expected to decline by 805 kb/d to 8,019 kb/d. The projected output in June is 7,822 kb/d. The contributions to the output decline from three major basins are shown below.

The Permian is expected to drop by 372 kb/d in May and a smaller drop of 87 kb/d is projected for June.

Bakken output dropped by 213 kb/d in May to 1,135 kb/d. June output is expected to be down by a smaller 21 kb/d to 1,114.

Eagle Ford's May drop was 121 kb/d and June's drop is projected to be 36 kb/d to 1,174 kb/d.

2) Light Tight Oil (LTO) Report

The LTO database only provides information on LTO production from seven tight oil basins and a few smaller ones.

The LTO only projects output to May 2020. Overall LTO output is only expected to drop by 176 kb/d from April to 7,904 kb/d in May.

Clearly, the almost linear increase in LTO output from the Permian basin has stopped. Production was flat in March and dropped by 45 kb/d in April to 4,084 kb/d.

3) Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

The STEO provides projections for the next 13-24 months for US C + C and NGPLs production. The May 2020 report presents EIA's oil output projections out to December 2021.

The May STEO report has revised their April output projection down slightly from the earlier April report. The biggest revision is to March 2021 when output is revised down by a further 0.18 Mb/d and marks the end of the decline. The overall drop from January 2020 to January 2021 is projected to be 1.85 Mb/d.

Now that the price of WTI has moved closer to $35/b, it appears that the STEO March projection is closer to the late May price of $35/b than their May estimate, which was issued on May 12th when oil was $25.78/b.

World oil output dropped by 810 kb/d from 83,157 kb/d to 82,347 kb/d In February. Biggest decliners were Libya (630), Brazil (196) and Saudi Arabia (100). Biggest gainers were Norway (107), Iraq (100), Iran (55) and Guyana (52).

Since we have been staying home a lot more these days due to the pandemic, we have been doing more shelf cleaning. I came across this June 2004 National Geographic, which I distinctly remember keeping. Thought it contrasted perfectly with the situation we are in these days, supply glut and cheap gasoline. Stay safe, everyone.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.