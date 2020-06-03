A Second Black Swan. The Brown Bag Portfolio May Review

May continued to see the recovery of the Brown Bag Portfolio. Although it’s only my new acquisitions: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) and Pennsylvania Power and Light (PPL Corp. (PPL)) that are in the green for the month, AT&T (T) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) have moved into positive territory over their lifetime. I also collected $312.39 in dividends for the month, which was a monthly record for the portfolio. All in all, May was a good month for the Brown Bag Portfolio, although I am still down 15% from the money I’ve invested to date. Still, I hope to have broken “even” by the end of August and push into positive territory by the end of the third quarter.

My biggest losers continue to be the two collateralized loan obligation funds (CLOs): Oxford Lane (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (ECC), these were also my riskiest investments. ECC recently slashed its dividend from $2.4 to $0.96 and I expect that OXLC will follow later this month. With both of these funds down more than 50% I see little reason to sell and cement my losses, instead I’ll not actively add shares and see if they recover over the next 12-18 months. At that point I’ll re-evaluate whether or not the money would be better used somewhere else. These two particular investments were always the riskiest ones I held, so I’m not overly concerned with their current prices.

EPR Properties (EPR) is another matter. It recently announced that it is suspending its dividend temporarily. I would expect that a new reduced dividend will be announced by the end of the summer. Until it is announced I’m showing the previous dividend in my charts. When it’s been adjusted, I’ll update the charts. My expectation is that the dividend will be cut by 50% for the remainder of the year. Anything less than that, I will look at it as a win.

Although I expected to add to PPL much more aggressively than I did, I was still able to add 20 shares before prices rose beyond what I was currently willing to pay. I now hold about half of the shares that I wanted for 2020.

A Second Black Swan for 2020

As if COVID-19 hadn’t caused enough destruction to the economy, the end of May saw a second black swan event. The justified anger and protests about the death of George Floyd have devolved into riots and looting in major cities across the United States. Businesses that were teetering on the edge of survival due to the lockdown have now been burned out and will likely not recover or return. This will likely slow any efforts at economic recovery and will severely impact the employment picture going forward.

Hopefully, things will calm down and order will be restored shortly, but there will be very real and very long-lasting effects. I would expect that we will see an acceleration of work from home, as many companies will not wish to reinvest in offices and facilities that can be burned to the ground. I would also guess that suburbs and rural areas around the country will see unexpected growth as those able to leave the dense and simmering cities will move themselves and their families to perceived safety.

Reports on social media indicate that neighborhoods surrounding some cities are gathering to create civilian defense committees. The National Guard has been activated in some states and it’s possible that we may see martial law declared in some areas. I hope not and a lot of this will be predicated upon what happens over the next few days. But if things continue to escalate, we will see profound and long-lasting changes that may permanently alter the political, social, and economic landscape.

The Brown Bag Portfolio May 2020

Brown Bag Portfolio May 2020 Name Ticker Shares Value %Return Div/Shr Annual Div DOW Inc. DOW 84.63 $3,266.56 -19.48% $2.80 $236.95 Blackstone Mort BXMT 91.46 $2,157.45 16.84% $2.48 $226.81 Enterprise Products Partners EPD 303.77 $5,801.97 -23.08% $1.78 $540.71 AT&T T 115.49 $3,563.87 -10.06% $2.08 $240.21 EPR Properties EPR 97.48 $3,077.32 -46.15% $4.59 $447.41 Main Street Capital MAIN 117.67 $3,671.15 -9.36% $2.46 $289.46 BP BP 74.21 $1,717.10 -41.27% $2.52 $187.00 Newtek Bus Srv NEWT 53.10 $911.11 -21.75% $1.76 $93.45 Penn Pwr Lgt PPL 50.00 $1,397.00 13.62% $1.66 $83.00 Eagle Point Credit ECC 56.96 $417.49 -52.46% $0.96 $54.68 Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 216.20 $735.09 -63.75% $1.62 $350.25 NB RE Sec NRO 204.76 $710.53 -18.16% $0.48 $98.29 Clough Global Op GLO 125.48 $1,027.66 -5.54% $1.07 $134.26 Ivy High Income Op IVH 77.69 $883.29 -8.23% $1.20 $93.22 Nuveen Credit Strategies JQC 103.25 $616.41 -19.76% $1.10 $113.58 Total $29954.0 -23.31% $3,189.27 Div Goal % Goal Invested Yield % 9.03% $16,800.00 18.98% Current Yield % 10.65% Div Goal 2020 % Goal $3,360.00 94.92%

Lifetime Returns Symbol OOP $ OOP Shares Shares frm Div Div Received Current Value Total Rtrn DOW $3,985.55 82 2.626 $71.58 $3,266.56 -18.04% BXMT $1,849.75 90 1.456 $31.00 $2,157.45 16.63% EPD $6,328.87 256 47.768 $1,208.62 $5,801.97 -8.33% T $3,453.42 100 15.485 $509.03 $3,563.87 3.20% EPR $5,098.00 86 11.476 $616.61 $3,077.32 -39.64% MAIN $3,610.95 106 11.665 $428.59 $3,671.15 1.67% BP $2,791.50 70 4.205 $155.34 $1,717.10 -38.49% NEWT $1,109.50 50 3.095 $50.95 $911.11 -17.88% PPL $1,229.50 50 0.000 $0.00 $1,397.00 13.62% ECC $801.00 50 6.957 $77.52 $417.49 -47.88% OXLC $1,572.00 160 56.202 $456.26 $735.09 -53.24% NRO $788.25 200 4.763 $18.21 $710.53 -9.86% GLO $1,040.00 120 5.478 $47.36 $1,027.66 -1.19% IVH $929.00 75 2.686 $33.19 $883.29 -4.92% JQC $749.50 100 3.251 $18.19 $616.41 -17.76% Total: $35336.79 $3,704.26 $29,954.00 -15.23%

As of today, I expect to add to my holdings in PPL if the price declines below $27 a share. My expectation is that the price will be around $30 a share by the end of the year, but I don’t want to erode my cost basis by chasing. Similarly, I expect BXMT to rise to about $30 a share by the end of the year, I may add another 10 shares over the next several months, but I’m not interested in purchasing more than 100 total shares.

I may also add to Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) over the next month or so, which even at today’s recovered price will allow me to decrease my cost basis. EPD has long been my favorite holding, as I believe it to be the best run company in the midstream space. I also believe it has excellent long-term prospects.

The healthcare companies that I’ve been interested in, AbbVie (ABBV) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) are both above the price that I’m willing to pay, so I’m waiting to see how they fare over the next several months.

I hope you all are staying safe, not only from the virus, but also any other calamities that may be near. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL HOLDINGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.