Yes, brewing and pubs are very hard-hit by the closedown but this is a buy for the recovery.

This still looks like an undervaluation. It's below the value attributable to the JV alone and leaves the pub estate valued at zero.

Marston's has entered into a brewing and distribution joint venture with Carlsberg in the UK market. The stock has doubled since the announcement.

Marston's is still undervalued

Marston's (OTCPK:MARZF) (OTC:MRTPY) has signed up a joint venture with Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (OTCPK:CABJF) in the UK and this is sufficiently good that the stock has doubled upon announcement. The contention here is that this still undervalues the company.

The stock price was and is depressed because, of course, all the pubs are currently closed. However, the JV has been signed on roughly the terms that were under discussion before the lockdown. This reduces the debt overhang, something that has been a worry for some time - and it does so at, clearly, pre-lockdown pricing.

The current stock valuation leaves the pubs business valued at pretty much nothing. Which is well below any reasonable value, thus the stock has higher to go.

The JV

The terms of the JV are here. The effect is obvious upon the stock price:

(Marston's stock price from Seeking Alpha)

We can see the effect of the lockdown - all pubs in the UK are closed. All commercial drinking outlets are, in fact. We can also see that doubling in the last few days at the end there, the impact of the JV.

For those who prefer the English stock:

(Marston's stock price from London Stock Exchange)Different numbers and currency but the same shape, of course.

The thing is

Marston's has been carrying too much debt as a result of the expansion of that pub estate. This partially solves that, it allows it to pay down £200 million or so of that burden. Much of the rest is on long tenors and so can be managed down over time from operating income.

The JV itself, after the debt paydown, has an apparent value of 90 pence a share:

The valuation of Marston’s breweries under the joint venture equates to 90p a share, yet even after the bounce in the price, the shares are still worth only 66½p, up 9½p or 16.5 per cent yesterday, after yet more analyst upgrades. Admittedly that includes the cash, but even without it, investors are effectively assigning zero worth to the pubs portfolio.

The pub portfolio

Okay, that pub portfolio today probably is worth less than nothing. That'll change as it is allowed to reopen in July - the current best guess as to when it can. Reasonable estimates are that there are going to be many pubs on the market soon enough, it's always a sector with many undercapitalised in it and so there will be many that don't survive current times.

However, thinking that the entire estate will, in the medium term, be worth nothing is overdoing matters. Here's the sectoral income for the company:

It's the brewing that's gone into the JV. The other two sectors are still with Marston's directly. And as I say, I can see valuations of the estate falling but very little reason as to why revenues or profits should in the medium term. And, we know that Marston's has enough finance to make it to the medium term.

My view

I think the price is overhammered as a result of the lockdown and nervousness about the leisure sector as a result. That the company got the brewery JV away on pre-lockdown terms is an achievement. I expect the rerating to continue as lockdown ends and revenues and profits from the pubs themselves return.

The investor view

This looks a good one to put away for the medium term. Current events and worries have depressed the price further than they should. I expect a further rerating in the one- to two-year time frame - especially when the dividend returns. This is not a short-term speculation, that's already happened. But in the medium term, it's based upon the idea that the British like their pubs. A safe enough bet I think. Buy in modest amounts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.