The residential solar industry has experienced a large degree of volatility over the past decade. The coronavirus has only made matters worse for residential solar companies by upending their general sales model. Given the residential solar industry's reliance on human interaction, the solar segment has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has managed to climb to the top of the residential solar industry over the past few years. Sunrun is the leader in residential solar with around 15% of total market share, beating out the likes of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR). The company also managed to report solid Q1 results with a quarterly revenue of $210.73 million, beating expectations by more than $15 million.

Despite Sunrun's impressive foothold in the fast-growing residential solar industry, there are still many obstacles facing the company. Notably, long-term solar products continue to raise questions about their viability. The coronavirus also adds another layer of uncertainty towards residential solar. While the growth potential of residential solar is undeniable at this point, there is still heated debate over differing business models in the industry.

Sunrun's stock has recovered significantly over the past few months.

Adapting to a New Reality

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted virtually every single industry, with residential solar being no exception. Residential solar's reliance on human-to-human interactions is making the industry particularly vulnerable to social distancing measures. Despite this, Sunrun is finding ways to adapt to this new reality by transitioning towards a digital and virtual sales model.

Sunrun is leveraging new technologies in order to adapt to COVID-19 and increase overall efficiency. In fact, the company is even starting to use drones for audits and site assessments. By leveraging innovative technologies and automating more processes, Sunrun should be able to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus.

While Sunrun is doing a good job of adapting to the new normal, a digital and virtual sales model may not be as effective as a human-to-human centered sales model. Implementing such a radically different sales model could have a negative impact on demand, especially in the short term. It may also take some time for Sunrun to adapt to its new sales model.

Moreover, it is difficult to avoid human-to-human interactions during the actual installation process. This means that near-term demand may dip regardless of the social distancing taking place on the sales side. There is little doubt that Sunrun will face many other coronavirus-related obstacles for at least the next few quarters. However, if Sunrun is able to better adapt to the changing environment than competitors like Vivint Solar, the company could end up with even more market share.

Sunrun is leveraging technology in order to adapt to the new reality of social distancing.

Business Model Remains Shaky

Much of Sunrun's business relies on long-term solar products like leases. The company calculates the value of these products with metrics that are arguably too optimistic. Some even think that these products may eventually turn out to be entirely worthless, given current technological trends in solar. If, for instance, default rates skyrocket over time as a result of technological obsolescence and subsequent customer dissatisfaction, these long-term solar products may generate no value at all for Sunrun.

In 2019, Sunrun estimated its contracted NPV and renewal NPV to be at $0.63 per watt and $0.42 per watt, respectively. Even a small change in metrics such as discount rates will dramatically change the value per watt. Moreover, placing a high renewal rate for systems that are going to be decades-old is arguably too optimistic, especially considering how fast solar technology is advancing.

The value that Sunrun estimates will be generated from its projects is likely to be optimistic.

Competition from the likes of Tesla (TSLA) will likely only make the situation worse as Tesla is known for making huge technological advancements in short time. Tesla's Solar Roof already appears to have the potential to dramatically change the paradigm of residential solar. This will only make Sunrun's long-term residential projects even less appealing.

Conclusion

Residential solar has incredible promise when considering the advancements being made in solar and storage technologies. While Sunrun is leading the charge in residential solar, there is still the question of whether or not the company's specific business model will be viable in the long term. Moreover, competition will only grow more fierce as companies like Tesla start to invest billions of dollars into the industry.

It may be a good idea for investors to stay neutral on Sunrun at its current market capitalization of $1.26 billion and forward P/E ratio of 10. Although Sunrun is leading a rapidly growing industry, there are still far too many unknowns facing the company. Until there is more data on the performance of long-term solar products, it may be a better idea to look at other emerging solar powerhouses like SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.