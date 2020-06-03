67 Dividend Boosts Breakout 5/11 To 6/1/20

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 5.42% less net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this end of May pack.

Financial Services companies with twelve hikes Energy with ten, and Industrials and CEICs with eight each, showed the most increases for the past four weeks.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00017 per Q by STN, to $0.3000 quarterly by FRO and ranged upward from 0.1% by MCHP, to 94.5% by RGR.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dogcatcher 5/11-6/1 rundown for 67 proclaimed the past four weeks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your May 11 to June 1 combined data from Barron's for 67 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of June 1.

Watch this space (as the current uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 24.49% To 72.22% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted 5/11 to 6/1/2020

Five of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 1, 2021, were:

China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (CHA) was projected to net $722.18, based on the median of estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) was projected to net $639.84, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% opposite the market as a whole.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) was projected to net $567.24, based on the median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% under the market as a whole.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was projected to net $425.41, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Universal Corp. (UVV) was projected to net $398.98, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) was projected to net $333.38, based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was projected to net 316.56, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% under the market as a whole.

iStar Inc. (STAR) was projected to net $292.88, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) was projected to net $268.52, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% above the market as a whole.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) was projected to net $244.86, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for EQH.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.1% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Source: pethelpful.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

55 Of 67 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Broker Target Gain Estimates

Source: YCharts.com

67 Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 5/11 to 6/1 by yield represented three sectors, and one fund type.

Six representatives from energy placed first through third, sixth, seventh, and tenth, Frontline Ltd. [1], DHT Holdings [2], Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) [3], North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) [6], China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. [7], and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) [7].

A single industrials representative took fourth place, Nordic /American Tankers Inc. [4]. Then, two funds representatives as closed-end investment corporations, placed fifth and eight, First Trust Senior FR Income II (FCT) [5], and Templeton Emerging Markets Income (TEI) [8].

Finally, one consumer defensive representative placed tenth, Universal Corp. [10], to complete the top ten of the May 11 to June 1 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten May 11 to June 1 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 20.1% To 68.14% Upsides With (31) One -1.07% Down-Sider Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.42% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 6/1/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled 5/11 to 6/1 were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 4/24-5/4 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 20.79% Vs. (33) 20.82% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 4, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.42% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, DHT Holdings, was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 63.98%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 5/11 to 6/1 were: Marine Petroleum Trust; Nordic American Tankers Ltd.; North European Oil Royalty Trust; DHT Holdings; Templeton Emerging Markets Income, with prices ranging from $2.08 to $7.73.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 5/11 to 6/1 were: Frontline Ltd.; First Trust FR Senior Income; Enbridge Inc.; Universal Corp.; China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., whose prices ranged from $9.13 to $47.53.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: pethelpful.com

Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.