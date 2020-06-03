Johnson & Johnson is built to last with diverse revenue streams and strong competitive advantages in many of its markets.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is built to last, making it a good investment in a diversified income-producing portfolio. The company has diverse revenue streams across different segments and geographies. Many of its products have moderate-to-strong durable competitive advantages, including premiere brand names and patent-protected medical technologies.

These structural advantages have allowed JNJ to perform well during the COVID-19 crisis. Similarly, it has performed well in past crises, such as during the dot-com bubble and the housing market collapses. In both cases, JNJ stock and its financial results showed remarkable resilience, insulating investors from a lot of the risk of these events. This safety is not "free": Investors pay a relative premium for JNJ shares compared to more volatile stocks, resulting in low dividend yields and a somewhat high P/E ratio.

In my view, JNJ is worth this premium both during these turbulent times and beyond.

Built to last

Johnson & Johnson is built to last, with diverse revenue streams and strong competitive advantages in many of its markets. The company earns about half of its revenue in the United States and about half in other global markets.

JNJ splits its revenue into three segments. Consumer health represents about one-sixth of sales. This segment includes health and beauty products marketed under a variety of well-known brand names, including Tylenol, Listerine, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. These strong brand names provide JNJ with a durable competitive advantage over many peers. For example, the company is able to charge higher prices, and earn better margins, for acetaminophen sold under the Tylenol brand name. International sales make up slightly more than half of its consumer health sales.

Pharmaceutical sales make up slightly more than half of JNJ's total sales. This segment includes prescription medical used to treat a variety of ailments. Most of these prescription drugs are covered by patents, providing a significant barrier to entry for competitors: would-be competitors must either wait until patents expire or market alternative treatments for the same ailments. Currently, JNJ's most successful drugs include Stelara, for the treatment of psoriasis, Imbruvica, for the treatment of certain cancers, and Remicade, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions. Patents on the first two drugs expire in 2023 and 2026, while Remicade has been the subject of substantial litigation in the United States and abroad. U.S. sales make up a bit more than half of JNJ's pharmaceutical sales.

Medical devices represent the remaining one-third of the company's sales. This segment includes medical devices used in surgical procedures, orthopedics, and for vision correction. As with pharmaceutical devices, many of these products are covered by patents which give JNJ a limited-duration monopoly on their sale. This monopoly gives JNJ the ability to earn significant margins on their sale, although designing or acquiring new products requires a substantial R&D budget. Revenue from this segment is split relatively evenly between the United States and worldwide sales.

Each of JNJ's three segments offers durable competitive advantages over its peers. JNJ's most important intellectual property protections, including its strong trademarks like Tylenol and the bevvy of patented pharmaceuticals and medical devices. JNJ also benefits from economies of scale and relationships with distributors, retailers, and medical professionals, which provide a vast distribution footprint and widespread product demand and availability. These advantages lead to strong before-tax margins, ranging from ~15% EBT margins in consumer health to ~31% EBT margins in medical devices.

Performance under fire

Johnson & Johnson has performed well both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in past market calamities. JNJ's business model is the reason for this strong performance: the company's medical-focused product lines do not tend to be highly correlated with the broader economy, and demand for its products tends to be relatively stable over time. Demand for psoriasis medication and hip surgeries is not heavily dependent on the economy, so the company's financial and stock performance tends to be relatively stable regardless of prevailing economic conditions.

JNJ stock performed relatively well during difficult market conditions in the past. While the stock market (SPY) fell nearly 40% in 2001, JNJ was a relative bastion of strength, falling ~24% that year at peak. Similarly, when the market fell ~58% in 2008-09, JNJ stood relatively strong, with ~36% losses at peak. In both cases, the company insulated its investors from the worst of these declines and the stock recovered to new highs more quickly than the broader market.

Johnson & Johnson expects COVID-19 to have a significant impact on its medical device sector in the second quarter. Source: Company investor presentation.

Despite that, Johnson & Johnson is not immune from economic effects. The COVID-19 crisis has delayed elective surgeries for many people worldwide. Fewer surgeries and elective procedures means that JNJ's medical device segment is likely to have a weak second quarter. As before, that segment represents approximately one-third of JNJ's sales. The company expects to see stabilization in the third quarter and to see recovery begin in the tail end of 2020 as hospitals normalize operations.

Johnson & Johnson lowered annual guidance in its first-quarter earnings release due to the impact of COVID-19. Source: Company investor presentation.

Because of COVID-19, JNJ was forced to lower its 2020 guidance in April. For example, the company dropped its expected adjusted EPS from $9.08 per share down to $7.85 per share for 2020. In my view, it is likely that these decreases are more like a one-time hit to the company than a new normal for the long-time dividend payer. The effects of COVID-19 have had a large impact on most of our lives over the past few months, but those effects are diminishing and are likely to ultimately vanish over the next few years as we find a cure for this disease or develop herd immunity through exposure. It is unlikely, for example, that demand for hip surgery will ultimately decrease due to a one-time pandemic.

Because of the one-time nature of these events, markets are not pricing JNJ as if this is a new normal by unduly lowering share prices. Instead, markets are realizing that this is likely just a one-time hit to cash flow and profits and should not dramatically impair stock prices.

Worth a premium

JNJ shares are not cheap, but their durability and safety warrants their premium pricing.

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet with a AAA rating at Moody's - the highest rating that Moody's has. As of March 31st, JNJ had $18 billion in cash and $25 billion in debt, for a net debt of only $7 billion. Over the past year, the company has spent only 1% of its operating income on interest costs. This extremely low leverage makes JNJ much safer than more debt-laden companies, although more aggressive corporate finance professionals may prefer a higher debt ratio to provide improved leveraged performance at a slightly higher risk of default.

Similarly, it has demonstrated stellar cash flow and profitability over the past several decades. The company has reported positive free cash flow every quarter since at least the early 1990s, with that free cash flow gradually improving over time. Meanwhile, JNJ's price-to-free cash flow ratio, or its free cash flow yield as the inverse of this, has remained relatively stable over the years. At a price of about $150 and a trailing FCF of $23 billion, JNJ trades at approximately 17x FCF today for an FCF yield of 5.7%. This is in line with the company's historical levels, which have varied from 10x to 20x over the past decade. This figure is slightly higher than usual due to the poor yield offered by treasury bonds, leaving income investors looking for higher-yielding alternatives.

JNJ has a sterling dividend record with 58 consecutive years of dividend increases. Regardless of what the economy has been doing, the company has been able to return more capital to its shareholders every year in the form of dividends. This sterling history provides income investors with substantial assurance that JNJ will continue to provide them with income, regardless of what pandemics and social movements may threaten to disrupt our economy.

Today, the company provides investors with a relatively modest 2.6% dividend yield. This yield is lower than the 3.1% yield offered by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index (NOBL) due to JNJ's relative stability even among the Dividend Aristocrats. This dividend is well-supported by JNJ's profitability. During 2019, the company paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends and spent another 22% of its free cash flow on share buybacks.

Outlook

In my view, Johnson & Johnson is a great dividend stock and is well worth investing in despite its relatively low yield. While the company reduced guidance in light of COVID-19, these look to be only temporary setbacks. Meanwhile, JNJ has a 58-year track record of raising its well-covered dividend, a rock-solid balance sheet, a recession-resistant business which spans multiple sectors and geographies, and a stock which has shown considerable resilience in past turbulent economies.

I remain a satisfied JNJ investor.

Happy investing!

