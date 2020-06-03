GLD And SLV Not Safe Ways Of Owning Gold And Silver

There’s a big difference between owning gold and silver, and owning GLD and SLV. Which in my own opinion, is not made clear enough to most investors.

Fortunately, Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics joined me on the show to share what Wall Street veterans know about these ETFs, that everyone in the public should be aware of too.

So to find out whether GLD and SLV are safe ways of owning gold and silver, click to watch the video:

