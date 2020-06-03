I find that investors are taking on much interest rate risk and placing too much of a premium on strong business in this market.

I like the business a great deal and while the stock never gets cheap, a multiple in the mid-thirties looks a bit steep.

The company continues to gain market share driven by a great business model, as the company is successfully gearing up its e-commerce operations as well.

Costco (COST) is a business with great long term prospects, accompanied by a very impressive track record, as this has been accompanied by lofty expectations along the way.

In October 2017, I concluded that Costco saw another solid year, and while I remained upbeat on the long term prospects, I warned about the impact of the more targeted entrance of the Seattle-based competitor. In the meantime Costco has really improved its e-commerce operations as this performance, in combination with continued and even lower interest rate environment, has driven shares far higher, perhaps a bit too much in the short to medium term.

The Business, The Thesis

Late 2017 I concluded that Costco was not showing any signs of a slowdown. With a 26 times earnings multiple attached to the business at the time, while margins were already high based on historical standards, I was fearful about Amazon Prime and aggressive price cuts at Whole Foods. This deal was a bit concerning, as I feared that most households would not be signing up for multiple membership programs, such as Prime and Costco at the same time. With renewal rates of Costco down a bit, I was afraid that mostly younger age cohorts would move over to Amazon.

On the other hand, the company has a great track record, including growth and special dividends, as a very strong balance sheet and the fact that its business model, that of offering essentials at competitive prices is always in fashion and hard to replicate/compete by e-commerce.

At the time (2017), the global powerhouse was comprised of more than 750 stores across the globe which combined generated $129 billion in revenues, including nearly $3 billion in very lucrative membership fees. Comparable sales growth in the mid single digits and strong momentum made that the company reported operating margins of 3.2%. While this is low for the vast majority of parts of the economy, it is very high for a company like Costco, and in fact far higher than the historical margins reported by the business.

Nonetheless, with competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) heating up and renewal rates of the loyalty program under pressure, expectations were high at $160 with earnings power trending around $6 per share.

Recognizing that shares were trading at a huge premium to the market, yet recognizing the great track record of the business as well, and on the one hand strong growth prospects (although some threats as well), made me cautious at the time. Nonetheless, I remained a bull from a consumer point of view and hence as a long term investor as well.

Still, Going Strong

Fast forwarding late 2019, the company ended another year with +6% organic growth and >20% growth in the e-commerce operations, as sales approached the $153 billion mark. With operating profits of $4.7 billion, operating margins remained high at 3.1%. Thanks to higher net interest income and lower tax rates, net earnings came in at $3.7 billion to $8.26 per share.

2020 has been quite eventful. On the 5th of March, Costco reported a 10.5% increased in second quarter sales as February sales rose by 13.8%, which includes a 3% estimated positive impact from the Coronavirus. Nearly two weeks later, the company announced the billion dollar acquisition of Innovel Solutions, a 3PL end-to-end logistic provider for ¨final mile¨ delivery of bulky items. Not only will this further bolster the e-commerce offerings, safe to say that Costco knows the company quite well, having been a customer since 2015.

Sales for the month of March, the first real month in which the impact of Covid-19 was seen, rose by 11.7%, as sales fell by 1.8% in the month of April, even as the e-commerce sales growth rates of 20-30% accelerated to nearly 90%. Despite this weaker recent trend, for obvious reasons, the company reported a 7.3% increase in sales for the quarter ending halfway May.

Despite the emerging weakness in the sales trends, margins have held up quite well as operating earnings rose slightly to $1.18 billion, down just 7 basis points to nearly 3.2% of sales. Due to a higher tax rate, net earnings fell to $838 million, for earnings of $1.89 per share amidst a flattish share count. Despite the 16 cent fall in earnings per share the last quarter, so far for the year earnings are still ahead ten cents compared to last year.

Note that the quarter has been quite strong as the company estimates that Covid-19 related costs shed about $0.47 per share from reported earnings, relating to wages and sanitization costs. One reason why margins might be holding up so well is perhaps a negative, and that is that despite the e-commerce hoarding in the third quarter, its share in relation to total revenues only comes in around 10% as e-commerce has lower margins in the case of Costco as well.

Comforting is that the company has built up a net cash position of $2.7 billion, equal to about $6 per share, although a rounding error with shares currently trading at $308. This means that the unleveraged business is valued at $302 per share and based on earnings power of roughly $8.50 per share, multiples have only been on the increase, with shares now trading at about 35 times earnings.

This only comes as interest rates have dropped further, making that investors seek even more for predictable business with a strong business model, as Costco has built up an e-commerce business, making it resilient for the future, while it has been able to protect margins.

Final Thoughts

Costco offers incredible strength in its business model, including capital allocation, defensive financial strategies, successful switch to e-commerce and unique culture. This gives it a really strong moat and this business will most certainly thrive in the decades to come, yet the real question is if this warrants a 35 times multiple, or about double that of the market. One correction needs to be made and that is that excluding Covid-19 related costs, earning power trends closer to $9 per share, yet even than multiples remain very steep at 33 times earnings, for a yield of just around 3%.

That earnings yield seems to be going hand in hand with long term growth on top of inflation protection, making it a real benefit compared to fixed rate products, as the big questions remains if and how rates can stay this long, given the inherent turmoil faced by the economy and many consumers.

For now, I remain a bit cautious, as indeed I have been too cautious on the stock in the past. The flight to safety in terms of business models and the incredible push from the moves in interest rates, does not create a compelling risk-reward, although if you have truly long term view on the business and accompanying investment horizon, this stock could almost be bought anytime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.