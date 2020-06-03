In the words of Winston Churchill, “It’s not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.” Mazda did just that, with the CX-30.

The combined Mazda 3 and CX-30 sales results were up 39% in May and 7% thus far in 2020. That’s a winning combination.

At the end of 2019, it was joined by a crossover-SUV version, the CX-30. It needs to be looked at in terms of combined sales numbers, with the Mazda 3.

One year ago, the all-new Mazda 3 failed to reignite sales despite it being a universally recognized great new car.

Mazda’s overall U.S. unit sales were down only 1% in May 2020, which was better than any other automaker that still reports monthly sales statistics.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about June 2, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

If there was one headline from the automotive world that stood out on June 2, 2020, it was this one: Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) reported May 2020 U.S. unit sales, and they were down only 1% (!) from the prior year.

Here are the May month U.S. unit sales results, from the automakers that still report monthly results:

Toyota: -26%

Honda -27%

Hyundai: -14%

Kia: -24%

Subaru: -19%

Mazda: -1%

Data sources: Sales declines ease at Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru and each company’s press relations web site

Yes, you read that right: Mazda was down only 1%. In the middle of the virus shutdown. How did Mazda pull that off? Well, to get there we have to take the briefest detour to what a famous person said in another moment of world crisis, 80 years ago.

“It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.”

A quote by Winston S. Churchill

-- Winston Churchill

Let me explain. In 2020, this very much applies to Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF). 2018 had been a disappointing year for Mazda in the U.S., but the company had reason for optimism going into the middle of 2019. Why? Because the first Mazda on its all-new architecture, the Mazda 3, was launching in the U.S. around March of 2019. It was supposed to turn around Mazda’s disappointing U.S. sales numbers, starting closer to the 2019 mid-point.

Let’s take a look at those Mazda 3 sales numbers:

Mazda 3 2018 2017 change TOTAL 64638 75018 -14% Mazda 3 2019 2018 Jan 4596 5825 -21% Feb 4610 6070 -24% Mar 6009 7760 -23% Apr 4351 4725 -8% May 4967 5983 -17% Jun 3990 5433 -27% Jul 3651 5266 -31% Aug 4825 5597 -14% Sep 3507 4635 -24% Oct 3481 4093 -15% Nov 3579 3974 -10% Dec 3175 5277 -40% TOTAL 50741 64638 -21% Mazda 3 2020 2019 Jan 2496 4596 -46% Feb 3759 4610 -18% Mar 1863 6009 -69% April 1492 4351 -66% May 3368 4967 -32% TOTAL 12978 24533 -47%

Data source: Sales News Archives | Inside Mazda

As you can see in the table above, it couldn’t get a whole lot worse, at least directionally. Sales of the Mazda 3 were down 14% in 2018, 21% in 2019, and 47% thus far in 2020. U.S. unit sales have been down every single month in 2019 and 2020 for the Mazda 3.

That’s the exact opposite of what should happen when a new generation of a vehicle is introduced. The sales of the old generation had been winding down because of age and reduced inventory levels, but then the new generation should have had pent-up demand and fresh inventories, starting in the second quarter of 2019.

Yet, there was only continued decline in the second half of 2019 too. The all-new Mazda 3 showed very little, if any, statistical evidence that its rate of decline was reduced.

We obviously know one part of the explanation: The Mazda 3 comes in two body styles: Hatchback and sedan. They are not “SUVs” or “crossovers” and that means they are sailing against a decade-long headwind in the U.S. light vehicle market, which wants SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.

But what about the Mazda 3 itself?

I was one of the first to drive the all-new Mazda 3 in March 2019. As with all Mazdas in recent years, it has the best exterior design in the industry. This time, the interior took a major leap forward as well.

Mazda’s interiors jumped forward with the CX-9 that came out in May 2016. It raised the level of the materials used, and of course as a larger vehicle it had more real estate to play with. However, the CX-9 was also riddled with shiny chrome trim pieces that reflected sunlight and pierced a hole in my eyes. I liked almost everything else about the CX-9, except this.

In contrast, the CX-5, which was 56% of Mazda’s U.S. unit sales for 2019, has almost none of that reflective chrome (the reflective logo in the steering wheel being one major exception) in the cockpit. However, the CX-5 interior is also less high-end overall, compared to the CX-9.

In the Mazda 3, it married the upscale interior of the much-larger CX-9 -- even raised the bar a few notches in some areas -- but without most of the reflective chrome, just like in the CX-5. I don’t think there is any interior this elegant, in this Mazda 3 price range. The closest competitor may be the 2020 Nissan Sentra, which I know will surprise many -- but it has a superb interior in its highest-end trims.

The Mazda 3 also drove very well, with just enough power to be fun, but no more. More importantly, the Mazda 3 had a very linear power delivery and natural-feeling calibration overall. In those areas, it is tied for best in class, or best outright.

In other words, to quote Winston Churchill, Mazda had done its best with the 3. It left nothing for the want.

Yet, Mazda 3 sales continued to fall throughout 2019. What do you do when doing your best isn’t enough?

Enter the Mazda CX-30

The answer is that you do what is required. What does that mean in U.S. automotive terms, in recent years? You take the best you can deliver in a sedan/hatchback, and you make a crossover/SUV version out of it. That’s the Mazda CX-30, evolved from the Mazda 3.

Mazda really needed this product, sized and shaped exactly like the CX-30. Mazda had the highest concentration of almost any global automaker of size, in a single product, with the CX-5 representing 56% of U.S. unit sales in 2019. Under the CX-5 was the tiny CX-3, which was designed for European and Asian preferences. The CX-3 is small in general, and exceptionally narrow for U.S. tastes: Only 69.6 inches wide.

THe CX-30, on the other hand, is large enough to fit a reasonable portion of America’s smallest crossover-SUV needs. It fits four adults comfortably, with seats for five, and a respectable amount of luggage space. At 70.7 inches, it’s over an inch wider than the CX-3. Combine that with its height of 61.7 inches -- one inch more than the CX-3 -- and it opens up the interior comfort even more. It feels entirely like a “real car” with those expanded dimensions, especially for large American persons.

I had only the tiniest gripes with the CX-30:

The driver seat cushion was a little shorter than I would have liked. The infotainment system controls were difficult to use. When playing (audio) content from YouTube, and you want to raise the volume, it seemed to skip to the next track instead. I must have done something wrong. In any case, it should have been intuitive.

All in all, the Mazda CX-30 was wonderful in almost every way, but how has it sold since it arrived on U.S. shores in late November 2019? I’ll skip the November-December 2019 numbers because they were tiny in the ramp-up phase, trying to get enough cars to all Mazda dealers around the U.S., but here is what sales have looked like thus far in 2020:

Mazda CX-30 2020 2019 Jan 2368 0 Feb 3754 0 Mar 2242 0 April 1483 0 May 3538 0

Data source: Sales News Archives | Inside Mazda

As you can see in the table above, we have no year-over-year comparisons yet, given that the CX-30 became available only near the very end of 2019. In isolation, these numbers don’t tell us very much, especially in a large car market such as the U.S.

What’s really interesting is when you add the CX-30 numbers to the Mazda 3 numbers:

Mazda 3 + CX30 2020 2019 change Jan 4864 4596 6% Feb 7513 4610 63% Mar 4105 6009 -32% April 2975 4351 -32% May 6906 4967 39% TOTAL 26363 24533 7%

Data source: Sales News Archives | Inside Mazda

As you can see in the table above, when you combine the Mazda 3 U.S. unit sales numbers with the CX-30 sales numbers, sales are actually up 7% thus far in 2020. March and April were down 32% each, but the very strong performances in January, February and May were even greater.

Conclusion: Mazda went from doing its best, to doing what was required

Winston Churchill was right: Sometimes, it’s not enough to do your best. Sometimes, you have to do what is required. With the Mazda 3, Mazda did its best. But it didn’t help sales, as it continued to decline.

Then came the CX-30. As a crossover-SUV, it’s not as pretty or as elegant as the sedan and hatchback. But it was what was required. Combined Mazda 3 and CX-30 U.S. unit sales in 2020 are up 7%, despite the virus shutdowns.

Sometimes, you have to do what is required. With the CX-30, Mazda did just that.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Mazda hosted product intros.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.