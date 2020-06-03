Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, UnitedHealth Group, and Amazon.com. They add up to ~21% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Stephen Mandel’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mandel’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Mandel’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~11%, from $18.86B to $16.85B. The number of holdings increased from 37 to 38. The top three positions are at ~21% while the top five are at 32% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stephen Mandel worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson for eight years starting in the late 1980s, making him a bona fide tiger cub. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Note: Stephen Mandel stepped down from managing investments in January 2019 in a previously announced (September 2017) move. He is still a managing director at the firm.

New Stakes

Visa Inc. (V): V is a 3.18% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $136 and $213, and the stock currently trades at ~$196.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Puts, Arconic Inc. (ARNC) , and L Brands (LB): The VXX Puts were purchased as the underlying traded between $13 and $70, and it is now at $32.49. Arconic is a ~2% of the portfolio position established at prices between $12 and $34. The 1.80% LB stake was purchased at prices between ~$9 and ~$25, and it is now at $16.80.

Note 1: Lone Pine Capital has a ~10% ownership stake in L Brands.

Note 2: The spinoff of Arconic and name change to Howmet Aerospace (HWM) was completed in early April. Shareholders received 1 share of Arconic for every 4 shares held.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), Cadence Design System (CDNS), and Anaplan Inc. (PLAN): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new stakes were established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ): DPZ was a 2.70% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $245 and $287, and increased by ~75% next quarter at prices between $222 and $282. Last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $242 and $297. That was followed with the disposal this quarter at prices between $271 and $373. The stock is now at ~$385.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) (previously Quintiles IMS): The 2.52% IQV stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $75 and $82.50, and increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $78 and $91. There was a ~17% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $100 and $130. The last three quarters had seen another ~60% selling at prices between $132 and $162. The elimination this quarter was at prices between $84 and $166. The stock is now at ~$152.

Salesforce.com (CRM): The 3.57% CRM position was increased by ~200% in Q1 2019 at prices between $130 and $167. That was followed with a ~50% stake increase next quarter at prices between $145 and $166. Last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $142 and $165. This quarter saw the remaining position sold at prices between $124 and $193. The stock currently trades at ~$174.

Union Pacific (UNP): The 3.64% UNP stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $133 and $171, and increased by ~50% next quarter at prices between $164 and $179. Q3 2019 saw a ~50% selling at prices between $156 and $180, while last quarter saw a similar increase at around the same price range. The position was sold this quarter at prices between $114 and $187. It is now at ~$171.

Note: UNP has seen a previous round-trip. A 2.70% of the portfolio position was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $138 and $165, and eliminated next quarter at prices between $128 and $165.

Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI): The MELI position was purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $233 and $292. The stake had wavered. In recent activity, Q1 2019 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $293 and $518. That was followed with a ~30% selling next quarter at prices between $482 and $641. The last two quarters had seen a stake doubling at prices between $483 and $690, while this quarter saw the position eliminated at prices between ~$450 and ~$745. The stock is now at ~$860.

Herbalife (HLF): The small ~1% stake in HLF saw an ~85% stake increase last quarter at prices between $35.50 and $48.50. This quarter saw the position disposed at prices between $23.34 and $47.44. The stock is currently at $43.34.

Uber Technologies (UBER): UBER had an IPO in June 2019. Lone Pine Capital participated in funding rounds prior to the IPO. The ~0.50% position saw a marginal increase last quarter. This quarter saw the stake sold at prices between ~$15 and ~$41. The stock currently trades at $35.81.

Altria Group (MO), CSX Corp. (CSX), XP Inc. (XP), DexCom Inc. (DXCM), and Illumina Inc. (ILMN): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were sold this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Netflix and Equifax (EFX): These two medium-sized positions were established in Q3 2019. NFLX is a large (top-five) 5.37% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between $255 and $382, and the stock currently trades at $427. Last quarter saw a ~6% stake increase, while this quarter there was a ~3% trimming. EFX is a 2.25% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between $135 and $147, and it currently goes for ~$167. Last quarter saw a ~12% stake increase, while this quarter there was an ~8% trimming.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): The 4.13% SHOP stake was built in Q2 2019 at prices between $195 and $328, and the stock currently trades at $780. There was a one-third increase last quarter at prices between $286 and $409. This quarter saw an ~8% trimming.

Mastercard (MA): The 3.31% MA position was established in Q4 2018 at prices between $175 and $224, and it is now well above that range at ~$304. There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2019 at prices between $236 and $267. Last quarter saw the position increased by ~50% at prices between $261 and $301. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

Adobe Systems (ADBE): ADBE is a fairly large position at ~5% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q1 2014, and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $60 and $73. 2015 saw that original stake reduced by two-thirds at prices between $73 and $96. The position has since wavered. In recent activity, Q3 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $242 and $275. The stock currently trades at ~$390. The last six quarters have seen a ~50% selling at prices between ~$210 and ~$380.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): NOW is a 2.33% stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $84.50 and $118. Q4 2017 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $113 and $131. There was another one-third reduction next quarter at prices between $132 and $175. The position had since wavered. H1 2019 had seen a ~50% selling at prices between $169 and $289. There was a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between $250 and $302, while last quarter saw a ~9% trimming. This quarter also saw an ~11% trimming. The stock is now at ~$393.

Square Inc. (SQ): SQ is a ~2% position built in Q2 2019 at prices between $61 and $77. There was a ~140% stake increase last quarter at prices between $56.75 and $82. This quarter saw a ~25% reduction at prices between $38 and $86. It is currently at ~$88.

Coupa Software (COUP) and Atlassian Corp. plc (TEAM): These two positions had seen significant buying over the last few quarters. The 1.81% COUP position was purchased over the last three quarters at prices between $90 and $158, and it is now at ~$230. This quarter saw a ~9% trimming. The 1.54% TEAM stake was built over the last two quarters at prices between $108 and $147, and it is currently at ~$184. This quarter saw a ~50% selling at prices between ~$120 and ~$155.

TransDigm Group (TDG): The 1.47% TDG position was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $256 and $285, and it is now at ~$432. Q2 2018 saw a ~25% increase at prices between $301 and $346. There was a ~20% selling in Q3 2019 at prices between $461 and $551. That was followed with a ~40% reduction this quarter at prices between $246 and $656.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY): CHWY had an IPO in June 2019. Lone Pine Capital participated in funding rounds prior to the IPO. The position saw a ~55% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between $23 and $34.50. The stock is now at $49.42. This quarter saw the position reduced by ~75% to a minutely small 0.29% portfolio stake at prices between $22.70 and $38.

Sea Limited ADR (SE): SE was a 1.31% portfolio position as of last quarter. The original stake saw an ~85% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $10.75 and $24.75. This quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between $38 and $53. The stock is now at ~$87.

Stake Increases

Alibaba Group Holdings: BABA is currently the largest position at 7.31% of the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $110, and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $86.50 and $108. In recent activity, Q3 2019 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $154 and $183. The stock is currently at ~$214. There was a ~14% trimming last quarter, while this quarter saw a minor increase.

UnitedHealth Group: The large (top-three) 6.83% UNH stake was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $164 and $187, and increased by ~160% the following quarter at prices between $185 and $200. The stock is now at ~$306. There was a ~27% reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $247 and $270, while next quarter there was ~19% increase at prices between $233 and $286. Q3 2019 saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between $215 and $267. This quarter also saw a ~9% further increase.

Amazon.com: AMZN is a large (top-three) 6.74% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $957 and $1196. The next three quarters saw a ~70% selling at prices between $1189 and $1751. Q4 2018 saw the position doubled at prices between $1344 and $2004. The stock is now at ~$2472. H1 2019 had seen a ~37% selling at prices between $1500 and $1922, while next quarter there was a one-third increase at prices between $1725 and $2021. Last quarter saw a ~17% selling at prices, while this quarter there was a similar increase.

Microsoft Corporation: MSFT is a 5.54% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $65 and $72.50. There was a ~15% trimming in Q4 2017 at prices between $74 and $87, while next quarter saw a ~26% increase at prices between $85 and $97. The stock is now at ~$185. The last five quarters had seen a ~63% selling at prices between $98 and $159, while this quarter saw a ~17% stake increase at prices between ~$135 and ~$189.

Note: MSFT has had a previous round-trip: It was a large (top-five) 4.93% of the portfolio position in Q4 2016. The bulk of the position was from H1 2015 at prices between $40 and $48. The five quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $43 and $58. The elimination in Q1 2017 happened at prices between $62 and $66.

Global Payments (GPN) and Humana Inc. (HUM): These two medium-sized positions were established in Q3 2019. The 4.24% GPN position was established at prices between $154 and $175, and it is now at $181. This quarter saw a ~53% stake increase at prices between $116 and $209. The ~4% HUM position was established at prices between $254 and $305, and it is now at ~$405. This quarter saw a ~47% stake increase at prices between $214 and $380.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): ADSK is a 3.73% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $118 and $156, and it currently trades above that at ~$219. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2019, while next quarter saw a ~15% stake increase. Last quarter saw a ~27% reduction at prices between $140 and $185, while this quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $136 and $211.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The 3.50% FB stake was first purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $66 and $79. The position has wavered. In recent activity, H2 2018 had seen a stake doubling at prices between $124 and $218. Q1 to Q3 2019 had seen a ~70% selling at prices between $132 and $205, while last quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $175 and $208. The stock is now at ~$233. This quarter also saw a minor ~3% increase.

Note: FB has seen a previous presence in the portfolio. Around 11M shares were purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $19 and $29. The stake was disposed in 2013 and early 2014 at much higher prices, realizing huge gains.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is a ~3% of the portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between $96.50 and $110, and the stock currently trades at ~$158. This quarter saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $85 and $124.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP): The ~3% CP stake was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $173 and $195, and increased by ~35% next quarter at prices between $178 and $216. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had seen a combined ~55% selling at prices between $165 and $242. It currently trades at ~$253. There was a ~23% stake increase this quarter at prices between $181 and $274.

Carvana Company (CVNA), Hubspot Inc. (HUBS), IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), Luckin Coffee (LK), Match Group (MTCH), Medallia Inc. (MDLA), and Under Armour (UA): These are small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) positions that were increased during the quarter.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them no longer owning shares of Luckin Coffee. This is compared to a ~24% ownership stake as of Q1 2020. The shares dropped sharply following a fraud finding in early April.

Note 2: Lone Pine has a ~9% stake in Carvana and a ~6% stake in Under Armour.

Kept Steady

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mandel’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.