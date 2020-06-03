It has been a volatile start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as the mid-March turbulence pummelled the sector, but the index has impressively clawed back all of its losses since. Given the significant rebound we've seen, several sector leaders have registered new 52-week highs, but we've also seen a few laggards that have catapulted to new highs recently. One of the latter group's names is International Tower Hill Mines (THM), a gold developer sitting on one of the largest gold resources in North America. While the project's size is impressive, the project economics leave a lot to be desired, and the stock's recent 200% rally has pushed the stock into overvaluation territory. Based on the fact that International Tower Hill Mines is now quite overbought short term, with a pricey valuation to boot, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels.

We’ve seen some astounding performances this year from a return basis in the junior gold sector, with Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) and RosCan Gold (OTCPK:RCGCF) both up over 200% year-to-date, but the most recent name to catch a bid, International Tower Hill, has vaulted 200% higher in just one week. This company is International Tower Hill Mines, and for those unfamiliar, the company owns the 11 million-ounce Livengood Project roughly 70 kilometers north of Fairbanks, Alaska. The prolific property holds the largest gold-only resource in North America, edging out New Gold’s (NGD) Blackwater deposit, Seabridge’s (SA) Courageous Lake, and IAMGOLD’s (IAG) Cote Lake. While all of these deposits are monstrous in size and the uninitiated might assume they’d be in high demand, they all carry one principal issue; it costs a small fortune to put them into production. Unfortunately, International Tower Hill’s Livengood Project not only carries a hefty price tag, but the operating costs are also quite high, leading to skimpy margins even at a $1,500/oz gold (GLD) price. Let’s take a closer look at the project below:

As we can see from the chart below, Livengood’s massive reserve base supports a 2-decade long mine life, with annual gold production averaging 294,000 ounces per year. While this is a production profile that would certainly move the needle for many intermediate producers and some smaller majors, there are projects out there currently with similar production profiles that wouldn’t bury most companies to build. The initial capital expenditures to put Livengood into production are $1.8 billion, with a construction timeline that spans nearly three years, and few companies can justify an investment of this size. To make matters worse, if a senior gold producer does lay down this capital, they have to pray that nothing happens to the gold price as the all-in costs for the project come in at $1,240/oz. Most of us can probably agree that we may have started a new bull market for gold, and we probably won’t be seeing $1,300/oz any time soon. However, on the outside chance this isn’t the case; this would make for a disastrous return on capital.

If we dig into the 2016 study a little further, we can see that the After-Tax NPV (5%) for the project is a mere $165 million at $1,500/oz gold, and I believe this is a conservative price to use with a 12% discount to current prices. Based on the After-Tax NPV (5%) of $165 million and initial capital expenditures of $1.83 billion, we've got an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio is just 0.09. This compares very unfavorably to several other 225,000 ounce projects worldwide, and most of these projects carry 1/5 of the required upfront capital. To give an example, Skeena Resources' (OTCQX:SKREF) recent Preliminary Economic Assessment has outlined the potential for over 230,000 ounces of gold production per year, and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $641 million at $1,500/oz gold, with expected initial capital expenditures of $233 million. Even if we add an extra 10% contingency to these capital expenditures and shave 10% off the After-Tax NPV (5% as it's a more preliminary study, we arrive at an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex Ratio of 2.25, a figure that dwarfs Livengood's ratio of 0.09. Therefore, when it comes to Livengood's economics, they are incredibly inferior to most other developers.

Many investors will argue that Livengood is a takeover target as multi-million-ounce targets are rare these days, and while that's true, that doesn't make them takeover targets. If this were the case, there wouldn't be so many of them like Blackwater, Cote Lake, and Courageous Lake lying dormant. Instead, majors would be buying up these companies for their massive projects alone and them divesting the other assets as they see fit. To corroborate this point, Barrick Gold (GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow stated earlier this year that he was most interested in Tier One gold mines. Bristow defines Tier One gold mines as those mines with a 10-year mine life at a minimum producing 500,000 ounces of gold per annum in the lower half of the industry average. I would argue that it's likely most of the other senior gold producers are looking at similar metrics before considering any acquisitions, and it's clear that Livengood doesn't come near meeting these requirements. While it clearly has a longer than 10-year mine life, its costs are above the industry average of $980/oz, and it is producing closer to 300,000 ounces per year, not 500,000 ounces. Therefore, I don't see any reason to call Livengood a takeover target when there is a plethora of better projects out there, and few of them need more than $1.5 billion to head into production.

Finally, when it comes to the timeline for the project, it is unlikely that Livengood would be able to head into production before 2027 with a construction timeline of nearly 30 months, and another few years of permitting before construction can begin. It's impossible to even speculate on what the gold price might be in six to seven years, which means that it's only fair to use an ultra-conservative gold price of $1,500/oz gold. However, if the bigger miners are going to make large acquisitions, they're going to make sure they are accretive, and they're seeing cash flow from them within a couple of years for an excellent return on capital. The below timeline on Livengood makes it very difficult to see an attractive return on capital, especially considering the initial capital outlay of over $1.8 billion.

In summary, while International Tower Hill is quick to point out that it's cheap when compared to peers given that its market capitalization is just $300 million (188 million shares x $1.60) or $27/oz based on an 11 million-ounce resource, the fact is that it's cheap for a reason. The reason, if it's not clear yet, is that these gold ounces are not coming out of the ground any time soon unless someone shows up with $1.83 billion in capital to help International Tower Hill with construction costs. In fact, I would argue that the stock is expensive here as it's trading at more than 1.81x P/NAV with a $300 million market capitalization and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of just $165 million. Some investors will argue that $1,500/oz is too conservative, and this may be true. Still, when other developers like Skeena Resources and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) are trading at 0.35x P/NAV or less at the same gold price, it's clear that International Tower Hill does not stack up well to any of its development peers. Besides, it would be irresponsible to use a high gold price when the mine won't be in production for a minimum of 5 years, as a lot can happen in this time.

Unfortunately, the fundamental picture isn't the only problem, the other issue is that the technical picture is way ahead of itself with International Tower Hill up 200% in the past 20 trading days. The stock is now trading more than 50% above its 200-day moving average, and this is generally an area where most stocks start to run into some trouble. While it's possible the stock could go higher from $1.60, I would expect any further strength to run into selling pressure.

International Tower Hill Mines may look like a steal at barely $30/oz at just $1.60 per share, but I believe the reason for this massive discount vs. peers is because the stock isn't likely to move into production any time before 2027. The reason for this is that there are too many great development projects that required much less upfront capital to head into production. Besides, most of the companies that could fit an initial capex bill of this size are interested in more significant projects capable of producing more than 350,000 ounces of gold per year at the lower end of the cost curve. Based on the fact that International Tower Hill is now significantly overbought short-term and trading at a lofty valuation of 1.8x P/NAV at a $1,500/oz gold price, I see no reason to chase the stock here. If the stock were to head above $1.70, I believe this would be an opportunity to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SKREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.