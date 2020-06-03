Tech Is Getting Ahead Of Itself (Video)

We talked about what a bull case could be, and the luxury investors have of not needing to make up their mind.

While there are reasons to favor tech, he argues that too much optimism is priced in.

We speak with Mott Capital Management about a market that may be getting ahead of itself, especially in tech.

by Daniel Shvartsman

It's dangerous for investors to get stuck in a position. As someone who has been skeptical of market valuations over recent weeks, but also over recent years before COVID-19, I know I've been shown wrong by the market, and it does creep into my portfolio performance. There is a bull case that can be told, revolving around a rebound in economic activity, increased market share for the largest companies in the world and for tech companies that support our migration to doing more and more online, and government spending to make up for the output gap over the last few months. It's worth respecting that.

That doesn't mean that investors can't ask questions, which is something Michael Kramer of Mott Capital Management, author of Reading the Markets, does on today's video. Recorded yesterday morning before, for example, Zoom's (ZM) impressive earnings report, the discussion covers questions we should ask of these markets and of the biggest companies in the world, whether Apple (AAPL) or Facebook (FB). I enjoyed getting his perspective because Michael is not a permabear or a stodgy value type (like me!), as his Tesla (TSLA) position underlines. One of his points that resonated with me is the idea that we don't necessarily have to take a hard long or short stance. As they say, there are no called strikes.

Click play to watch, and stay tuned for a transcript in the coming days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG.

Mott Capital Management is long GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, and TSLA.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

We will publish a transcript in the coming week.