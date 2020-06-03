This has resulted in the company's leverage continuously increasing and given its current level, if this trend does not change within the medium term, it will pose a risk to the dividend.

Although I have nothing against debt-funded growth, I still believe that leverage has to trend in a steady direction, since it simply cannot keep increasing forever.

Introduction

Since utilities such as American Electric Power (AEP) are traditionally considered a safe and reliable source of dividends, it can be tempting for investors to ignore or only skim over their finances when performing their analysis. Whilst this does not prove problematic in many instances during a period of downward-trending interest rates, considering their heavy reliance on increasing debt, this may actually prove short-sighted if continued into the long term. I have nothing against debt-funded growth, hence my ownership of units in Energy Transfer Partners (ET), but I nonetheless still believe that leverage has to be trending in a sustainable long-term direction, as it cannot continue increasing forever.

Cash Flows and Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first three graphs included below summarizing American Electric Power's cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

(Image Source: Author)

The company's historical cash flow was primarily provided for context and to frame the subsequent analysis of its financial position. It can be seen that free cash flow has been trending down in recent years and has not been positive since 2014, with the economic downturn in the first quarter of 2020 only weighing it down further year on year. Whilst this is seldom a positive sign for a dividend investment, since it stems from relatively high capital expenditure, American Electric Power's overall financial health may not be deteriorating if these investments are producing sufficient returns.

(Image Source: Author)

Given the company's previously discussed lack of free cash flow, it should be no surprise that despite its dividend payments always being covered by net income, aside from during 2016 due to a one-off impairment, they have never been covered with free cash flow. Since the beginning of 2013, American Electric Power's dividend payments have totaled $8.293 billion, which clearly exceeds its total free cash flow of negative $6.044 billion during this same time period. This indicates that the entirety of its dividend payments has been funded through debt, which is highly questionable as to whether it could be sustainable in the long term. If even possible this would require the company's earnings to increase at an even higher rate to not only offset the additional debt from the investments, but also from non-productive uses such as its dividend payments.

(Image Source: Author)

Following this previous discussion, it should also come as no surprise that American Electric Power's net debt has been continuously increasing and now sits 61.98% higher than at the end of 2013. This occurred despite the company also conducting $914 million of divestitures net of acquisitions, along with a further $480 million of equity raisings. Given the recent turmoil shaking global financial markets, it was nonetheless positive to see that the company took action to increase its cash balance, which, as subsequently discussed, boosts its liquidity.

Financial Position

Whether this path of funding dividend payments through debt appears sustainable will depend upon its impact on American Electric Power's financial position. The two graphs included below summarizes its financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

(Image Source: Author)

After reviewing these financial metrics, it can be observed that the company's leverage is continuing to increase, as all metrics have been consistently trending in a worsening direction since the end of 2013. Since this is not simply due to one-off events or the economic downturn during the first quarter of 2020, it indicates that the company's leverage is not trending in a sustainable direction, as its earnings have failed to keep pace with higher debt levels.

The one saving grace is that its leverage has only been increasing at a modest rate, however, this still only buys the company time in the short term and does not actually resolve its situation. This is especially apparent since its leverage already sits around the upper limits that can be considered safe, even for an organization with economically resilient earnings. American Electric Power's net debt-to-EBITDA and operating cash flow of 5.30 and 7.57 respectively shows that its net debt is already quite large compared to its earnings. Meanwhile, its interest coverage of only 2.67 shows that servicing the debt is starting to become burdensome. Whilst these are not at crisis levels for a utility company, they still indicate that a change will be required within the medium term.

(Image Source: Author)

Since the end of 2017, the company's liquidity had also been deteriorating, as evidenced by its current ratio decreasing from 0.51 to a very low 0.40 by the end of 2019. Thankfully, through taking the aforementioned actions to boost its cash balance during the first quarter of 2020, liquidity has improved. Whilst this is still not particularly strong, since American Electric Power is a fairly large organization that provides critical infrastructure, it would be difficult to imagine the company being completely unable to access adequate liquidity to remain a going concern, especially with the recent supportive central bank monetary policy.

Conclusion

It seems that in the short term, American Electric Power's leverage still seems unlikely to derail its dividend, but this trend cannot continue indefinitely, as leverage obviously cannot increase forever. Whilst it can be debated at what point the leverage would spell an end to its current dividend, it does not change the fact that there is an endpoint, and thus, shareholders should continue monitoring this going forward, since the company's leverage is already quite high and this recession is hardly going to help. When all of these considerations are combined, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from American Electric Power’s SEC filings, and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.