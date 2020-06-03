It's All Cannabis (Podcast)

Hemp and marijuana - legal difference is how much THC is allowed in the plant, but it's all cannabis. Hemp mostly used for industry and nutrition; that's changing.
Morris Beegle joins the show to discuss the shift from industrial hemp to cannabinoid hemp and why the investment play is on the fiber and grain side.
We also cover the potential and power of hemp and the various ingredients it can create throughout many diverse sectors.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Morris Beegle, a veteran of the music entertainment industry, is the co-founder and president of the WAFBA (We Are For Better Alternatives) family of brands, including the NoCo Hemp Expo, the world's most comprehensive hemp-centric conference and exposition. WAFBA also includes Silver Mountain Hemp Guitars, a manufacturer of boutique hemp guitars cabinets and components, Tree Free Hemp, a hemp paper and printing company, Let's Talk Hemp, a comprehensive digital media platform, and several others.
Morris is a leading cannabis/hemp advocate and entrepreneur and is involved in numerous projects outside of WAFBA, including serving as the music and production director for Realities Ride, the largest annual poker run event and kids-at-risk fundraiser. He also holds advisory positions at the Hemp Business Journal, HempToday.net, Hempstead Project H.E.A.R.T., and PureHemp Technology.
Topics include:
- 4:00 - Came from music industry, got educated in the hemp space, but not professionally. Got decimated in the music industry - lot of manufacturing was dying out and medical marijuana was opening up in Colorado and then rec. Within that, it opened the door for growing industrial hemp so started Colorado Hemp Company in 2012 then hemp paper. Launched NoCo Hemp Expo in 2014 to educate people on the difference between hemp and marijuana - legal difference between how much THC is allowed in the plant. It's all cannabis. Traditionally, hemp has been used for industrial purposes and for food and oils - high nutrition profile in hemp. Extracting cannabinoids from flower as long as it falls below .3% THC is now also considered hemp.
- 9:00 - After Farm Bill passed, bottom has fallen out in the industry with all this oversupply. Moving forward, there will be more diverse approach to the plant and not everyone rushing to grow it in the flower and CBD side. Long play is in fiber and grain and all the different ingredients it can create throughout many diverse sectors. Cannabinoid side - more cannabinoids coming and there will be more products around them and CBD will become just like any other supplement 5 years from now.
- 13:00 - End of 2021-2022 is likely when we'll have clearer picture around final regulations regarding hemp and pricing in the market. Still too early to discuss it being on the commodity exchanges, but it will happen. Big rush has been on CBD side, but now big companies coming into hemp space - John Deere and New Holland - both sponsors of NoCo - two biggest farm equipment companies in the world. In 3-5 years will be robust market in hemp.
- 16:30 - Morris' WAFBA - We Are For Better Alternatives an umbrella company and they all work synergistically together. All around what cannabis can do - from making hemp guitars to hemp seeds.
- 20:00 - NoCo Conference in year 7, now in Denver. Last year had over 10,000 people and expecting three times the size (at least before COVID) this year, which was rescheduled for August due to the pandemic.
- 27:00 - THC cannabis and CBD have brought the spotlight on hemp which has really pushed the industry forward, but tide will turn back to traditional forms of agriculture after such a boom & bust brought in more opportunists in the industry. Importance of doing due diligence in this saturated industry. Even once big corporations come in, there's room for everyone - much like the alcohol/beer industries.
- 32:00 - Big industries in politics has kept hemp sector down for so long. Pharma industry is the most to blame for this, but alcohol, private prison industry, funding given to DEA - all special interests that have kept hemp out of consumers' hands for so long. Now hemp lobbying industry is making a ton of progress and that's positive change and that's what keeps us going. Nobody should be in jail for this plant and we will get there. By 2025, hopefully sooner, it will be federally descheduled - at least pre-COVID. Hemp in the tobacco industry; offsetting negative effects of tobacco; probable tobacco companies are more entrenched within the hemp industry than we even know.
- 35:00 - Hemp industry is booming across the US and most skill sets can be applied to it. More developed markets in certain states; Texas set to be a huge market on the fiber side. Globally, also growing - trying to connect those dots with players in the States. Already exports happening - global marketplace inevitable.