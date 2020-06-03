Summary

Following their 2015 separation from Dupont, The Chemours Company only began paying material dividends in 2018 and currently sports a yield of around 7%.

On one hand, their dividend coverage has been very strong and based on their large capital expenditure reductions for 2020, this may not suffer too greatly despite the economic downturn.

Unfortunately, on the other hand, their leverage is too high to be considered safe and thus poses significant risks to their dividend and would require years to deleverage.

Thankfully, since their liquidity is strong and they have virtually zero debt maturities until May 2023, there are few reasons to be concerned about their ability to remain a going concern.

Given this combination, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate as their positive and negative attributes effectively cancel out.