With sold-out concerts out of the picture for the foreseeable future, now is the time to foster this opportunity.

Several years ago, I beat the drum for live concert streaming. At the time, I advocated hard for Yahoo to take the lead, as evidence emerged that former CEO Marissa Mayer was interested in the space.

Sources at the time confirmed she was. In fact, Yahoo kicked the tires of a now-defunct live streaming company called iRocke.

Everyone I talked to in and out of the music industry told me I was nuts. That there was no way it would happen. It didn't make financial sense. Other than one-off live concert streams, it wasn't a viable option.

Enter coronavirus and we live in a world where nothing makes financial sense and everything's on the table. "No idea is a bad idea" should always be the mantra (especially when it's a good idea!). I'd like to think most executives live by those words as we morph into whatever the new normal will be.

Apple Could Dominate This Space

There's no better company to revive my idea than Apple (AAPL). And there's probably no company that could do a better job of pulling it off.

Here's how I imagined it back when I was Marissa Mayer's biggest fan. To articulate my vision, I like to use my Bruce Springsteen fandom.

When Bruce and The E Street Band toured, many rabid fans - myself included - would see multiple shows on a tour. But limited time and resources prohibited most of us from seeing as many shows as we would have liked. So, we resorted to alternative methods to get our Springsteen fix.

First, we would visit Springsteen message boards, where every night there was a show, there was a setlist thread. Somebody at the concert would message somebody at home, who would update the thread with every song.

Second, there were fan (and some official) recordings on YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL). To this day, I spend a significant portion of my time on YouTube watching Springsteen live concert videos.

Of course, we have seen a recent uptick in live concert streams at local and national levels on everything from YouTube to one of today's smaller live event platforms, StageIt. Just last week, Bruce joined Dropkick Murphys via the Fenway Park JumboTron for a live stream on multiple platforms to benefit various pandemic-related causes.

Outside of selling merchandise and such, artists have never taken full advantage of the full power of their tours. Of course, touring is where most musicians make most of their money. For example, in 2018, Springsteen generated the second-most revenue of any musician at $53 million. Of that, touring accounted for $50.9 million. The story wasn't much different for Taylor Swift, who occupied the top spot. She made $99.6 million in 2018. Tour revenue came in at $90.5 million.

So, imagine if a major company, such as Apple, had the idea to offer fans live streaming access to every show on a band's tour. There are a million ways you could structure this. Here's one.

An artist goes on tour. Tickets get sold like they normally do. Apple (or some other company), in conjunction with the musician, owns streaming rights. Apple offers fans a monthly or tour-long subscription to live-stream each and every show. Can't make it to Berlin? You can watch the show live or tap into the password-protected archive to watch it whenever you like. I would absolutely pay for this, as would millions of other fans of their favorite musicians and bands.

It's no different than pro sports leagues launching the same or similar subscription packages for fans in the mid-1990s. What has taken the music industry and tech/media companies so long to jump on this massive opportunity?

(Source: Author)

Let's consider what are probably the most popular objections to this idea.

Tours No Longer Exist, And They Might Never Exist Again

Fantastic. In my opinion, this idea has always been relevant. I'm stunned it still sits largely untapped. But now, more than ever, it's viable, if not absolutely necessary, because of the coronavirus.

I took the image above at one of my favorite bars/live music venues in Los Angeles - Gold Diggers in East Hollywood. Apple (or some other company) could partner with intimate, independent venues such as Gold Diggers to put on shows with names large and "small." The venue can sell tickets to see the shows live, either in tour or residency form. It can fill the venue to capacity within the confines of physical distancing restrictions. Or go the traditional, large venue route with the same or a similar approach. From there, Apple can offer live-streaming access to fans.

Or it can simply go with the Dropkick Murphys' model. No fans in the venue. Just a livestream with subscription access.

Concert Promoters Will Never Allow This

First, if Live Nation (LYV), for example, had a brain or a soul, it would have started doing this a long time ago. Second, Live Nation - and other large promoters - don't have to be involved. It won't be the first time a major act opted to go with somebody other than the big guys to stage a show. Apple (or some other company) should have taken charge of the music promotion space a long time ago anyhow. That's something I plan on writing about more in the future.

But if push comes to shove, Live Nation could partner on this idea.

This Is Small Potatoes For Apple

Not really. Remember when we thought Apple's Services business was "small potatoes?" Services generated $13.3 billion for the three months ending March 2020. That's a 16.6 percent year-over-year increase.

(Source: Apple's Quarterly Report for the period ending March 28, 2020)

If you took a tour with 100 shows and sold access to every show to one million fans at $199 per subscriber, you're looking at $199 million in revenue. Taylor Swift could pull those numbers in her sleep. Do this with five musicians and you have nearly $1 billion in sales.

Why Apple?

Because Apple has everything a company needs to execute this. It has the devices. It has the platforms, from Apple Music to Apple TV. It has the luxury of keeping live concert streaming content in-house or allowing access via platforms such as Roku. And Apple could pull this off just as well as, if not better than, any other company in the world. Plus, somebody needs to take the chip off of Live Nation's shoulder. It's been a long time coming.

Apple needs another "next big thing." While it's impressive to see what Tim Cook has done with Apple's Services segment, he needs to do more. Live concert streaming is ripe for the picking. It's a billion-dollar revenue opportunity just sitting there waiting for a company to snatch it up. And given the state of our physically distant world, there has never been a better time to introduce the concept on a massive, high-profile scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.