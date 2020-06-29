Seeking‌ ‌Alpha's‌ ‌New‌ ‌Portfolio‌ ‌Experience‌ ‌

Our new portfolio page is now live for all Seeking Alpha members.

Dear Seeking Alpha Members,

Our product team has recently rolled out a newly redesigned portfolio page with many significant improvements and additional data.



Our new portfolio has many new features available on both mobile and desktop.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Expanded Data

We've added tons of new data to help you analyze the stocks in your portfolio. This includes data such as forward dividend yield & years of dividend growth on the Dividends tab; 3,5, and 10 year total return on the Performance tab; and earnings announcement dates along with estimates and revisions grades on the Earnings tab.

Ratings On Your Portfolio



Premium users can see ratings across all of their portfolio holdings. This includes the SA Author, Sell Side and Quant ratings. Our Premium subscribers have already been taking advantage of our new portfolio experience along with the ratings for several months and the feedback has been incredible. Subscribers can easily see which of stocks they own have strong ratings and which stocks they may want to consider selling or trimming their positions on due to bad ratings.

In addition, Premium subscribers have exclusive access to the "Upgrades & Downgrades" tab where they can see the latest ratings changes across their stocks.

Factor Grades



Factor grades allow you to easily sort by the category (for example "Value") and see all the stocks which are overvalued in your portfolio. Another useful feature is sorting by the "EPS Revisions Grade" to see which stocks in your portfolio have recently received downward EPS revisions.

After Hours Quotes

We've offered after-hour portfolio quotes for quite some time on mobile and our desktop users have said this is their #1 feature request. So now your requests have been answered. The new portfolio features a dedicated "After Hours" tab where you can see pre- and post-market quotes and sort by biggest gainers/losers or trade time.

Improved Alert Management



It's now super simple to edit your alert preferences and choose between email alerts or mobile push notifications.

All Portfolios

You can now see all of your portfolios rolled up in one view along with the portfolio values and changes amounts. In addition, all the content across all your portfolios is presented on this view as well.

Portfolio on Mobile

The newly designed portfolio page allows you to rotate your phone to see tons of additional data on your portfolio. This includes areas which were previously unavailable on mobile such as Earnings, Dividends, Value, Growth, Momentum and Profitability. As mentioned above, Premium subscribers also have access to exclusive data such as Ratings and Upgrades & Downgrades. If you are not yet a subscriber to Premium, start your free trial today!

We hope you find these updates to be helpful. Please let us know how you like them and how we can further assist you with your investment goals.

- The Seeking Alpha Product Team