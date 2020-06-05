This article was selected to be shared with PRO subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Ian Bezek’s original Top Idea on South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI). Ian Bezek worked on the buyside for several years before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Find out more about PRO here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bearish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Ian Bezek: South Plains is a Lubbock, Texas-based bank. It focuses on commerce and industry, as opposed to residential lending, and has recently expanded further into the Permian Basin. It saw opportunity there as the energy market started to sour and acquired a local banking franchise there last year. Unfortunately, that was bad timing on their part as oil subsequently crashed in March, and the coronavirus hit.

The simultaneous impact of these developments is likely to have a sharply negative impact on the Texas economy in general, and the oil-rich areas that South Plains serves in particular. South Plains has an aggressive loan portfolio, with heavy exposure to areas such as vehicle loans, construction lending, and energy. Despite these risks, South Plains stock has performed roughly in line with the community banks sector as a whole, and it has outperformed many direct Texas peers. I believe it should be trading significantly lower than community banks as a group, and more in line with other energy-exposed banks, given the heightened risks.

SA: To what extent (if at all) do you think there is significant implied asymmetry here (to the downside) given the high (and increasing) exposure to the energy sector?

Ian Bezek: This is an attractive short position on its own merit. And it's particularly interesting as an offsetting hedge to use against long positions in other banks or financial stocks.

That's because South Plains is not an especially attractive banking franchise on its own. The efficiency ratio is too high, with it around 70% now, and mid-70s in recent years. This means that its overhead is consuming a large chunk of the potential profits. As such, despite having a higher-risk higher-reward loan book, the bank hasn't earned outstanding returns on assets or equity.

As a result, even in a decent economy it's unlikely that this would trade for too much over book value assuming a quick recovery from the current mess. A small recently-IPOed bank focused on the declining Permian Basin economy with high overhead just isn't going to be a compelling holding for most people, which caps upside in an economic recovery scenario.

There's also the inherent structure of owning a bank. If things go well, you get your principal back with interest. If things go badly, you can rack up losses in a hurry, particularly thanks to leverage. Given that South Plains has lent against a lot of risky assets, this arguably leaves the optionality running in the wrong direction; South Plains will earn only normal banking profits if Texas energy and real estate assets recover.

Meanwhile, on the downside, there's many different things that could potentially go wrong here. Auto loans, construction, energy, etc. and keep in mind the bank is focused on clients in these oil towns and cities. As money exits the shale industry, you'd have a trickle-down effect on things such as auto loans anyway. And who knows what will become of construction-in-progress or office buildings in oil regions either. The economic prospects for those took a marked turn for the worse when oil crashed; the Permian was in trouble by late last year. Add in the virus shock, and there's a great deal of uncertainty.

SA: Can you unpack the idea that investors need to focus on the valuation (which you make a compelling case is still too high) rather than look at the chart and see the significant drop since the start of the current crisis and assume the worst is priced in?

Ian Bezek: For a lot of these regional banks, particularly ones with less trading volume and institutional involvement, there appears to be little particular discrimination between one bank and the next.

A bunch of regional banks across the sector are down around 40% since their pre-coronavirus peaks. The industry ETF, the Nasdaq ABA Community Bank (NASDAQ:QABA) fell by a similar amount. Thus, it seems like many folks liquidated their positions across the whole community and regional banking sector without trying to pick out relative winners or losers from the bunch.

This can create opportunity because some of these banks are clearly at more risk than others. If, let's say, a healthy bank in the Northeast with minimal auto loans, construction loans, or energy loans is down 40%, for example, what's the justification for a Texas bank with significant risk from all three not taking a bigger haircut?

When a regional bank actually reports bad results, shares can fall far more. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), a peer energy-exposed bank in Texas, is down 75% peak-to-trough since 2018 as it has reported specific loan losses, particularly in the restaurant lending space.

South Plains, with its involvement in energy, commercial real estate, auto loans, and construction has a lot of things that could go south in a hurry given the specifics of this particular economic crisis. The stock could easily go down more and trade in line with other Texas peers.

It's also worth noting that shares are still around 75% of tangible book value. Given where other banks are trading now and also the number of potential problematic loans on the balance sheet, this could easily head toward 50% or 60% of book in coming months.

SA: Microcaps are known for being under the radar – can you discuss how this is a “feature not a bug” to use the tech term as it relates to short ideas?

Ian Bezek: I discovered this bank by looking through every publicly-listed Texas bank and examining their energy and other less desirable loan exposures. South Plains stood out from the group as its stock has outperformed compared to its peer banks, yet it has a concerning set of loans on the balance sheet.

If South Plains were a larger firm, or one that had IPOed decades ago and thus had more of a following, I think more institutional investors would already have zeroed in on the unique downside risk here given the one-two punch of coronavirus and the Permian shale bust. But because this is a newly-IPOed bank with a small market cap and minuscule trading volume, there simply aren't many fund managers digging around here.

While it was possible to find people focusing on potential risks at other more well-known Oklahoma and Texas banks, I've found no one else on social media or elsewhere discussing South Plains whatsoever. And you see that in the short interest levels. Short interest is above 5% on various energy-exposed banks in Texas and surrounding states, but it is under 1% for South Plains as of this writing. I believe that discrepancy is largely because this is an under the radar microcap stock that simply hasn't received much scrutiny yet.

***

Thanks to Ian for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.