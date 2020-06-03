I thought that the fund's focus on only the safest, least volatile securities would help minimize shareholder losses during downturns.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) has been, without a shadow of a doubt, my worst investment call ever. Let's take a quick look at my previous coverage of the fund:

Everything, from the clickbait title to the excessive certainty, and ultimately to the fund's actual performance and dividend, was the wrong call. We all make mistakes, and I strive to understand and learn from my own, which is what I'll be doing for the rest of the article.

For starters, no more clickbait titles. Seems simple enough.

More importantly, I want to understand why the fund performed so much worse than I thought it would or could.

It was, ultimately, a simple mistake.

I thought that the fund's focus on lower volatility stocks would decrease portfolio risk and volatility, leading to lower losses during downturns. In reality, funds that focus on lower volatility stocks are sometimes excessively concentrated and have high turnover rates, which boost portfolio risk and volatility, increasing losses during downturns. Sounds paradoxical, but it is a somewhat common occurrence for these types of funds. A closer, more in-depth look at SRET's index methodology would have revealed the problem.

SRET Overview and Investment Thesis

I'll start by summarizing the fund's index selection rules and its investment thesis. I'll be quoting liberally from my previous article, to better understand what I was thinking and claiming before the fund collapsed.

SRET is an index ETF focusing on high-yield, low-volatility REITs and mREITs. The fund's current holdings are as follows:

SRET itself tracks the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index. Said index first selects applicable REITs meeting some basic liquidity, trading, size, and investor protection criteria. Applicable REITs are then ranked according to their dividend yield, the 60 highest yielding companies are pre-selected. Finally, the 30 REITs with the lowest volatility are selected for inclusion in the index. Simply put, the index first filters for liquidity, size, and investor protection, then it filters for yield, and it finally filters for volatility.

In theory, the fund's underlying index and holdings should serve to lower portfolio risk and volatility, ultimately reducing shareholder losses during downturns. Or so I thought.

In practice, the fund and its underlying index had behaved as expected, at least before the coronavirus downturn. SRET generally experienced moderately less volatility than its benchmark:

SRET had also experienced fewer losses during the most recent downturn when I first covered the fund, the December 2018 crash:

Data by YCharts

Previous downturns showed a similar pattern. SRET generally performed broadly in line with its underlying index, sometimes better, sometimes worse, never deviating too strongly from its benchmark, at least not for long periods of time.

The fund's focus on mREITs and high-yield REITs definitely increased risk and volatility, but the evidence seemed to indicate that the focus on lower volatility securities was of even greater importance.

In any case, it definitely didn't seem to me that the fund's index or past performance indicated the possibility of substantial double-digit underperformance, which was what actually happened. Let's take a look.

Performance Analysis

SRET's performance during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has been disastrous. The fund is down by more than 45% during the past three months, and has massively underperformed its benchmark:

Data by YCharts

SRET's performance has been even worse since I last covered the fund:

Data by YCharts

SRET's underperformance is at least partly due to its focus on mREITs, but only partly. The fund has actually underperformed relative to mREITs in general, which means that the fund's other holdings most have also performed disastrously:

Data by YCharts

SRET also underperformed relative to its largest holdings:

Data by YCharts

SRET underperforming relative to its largest holdings and industry benchmark is a bit odd, but the larger issue is the fact that the fund's focus on low volatility stocks was unsuccessful in limiting losses.

To understand what happened we need to take a closer look at how low volatility portfolios are constructed. I'll try to keep things simple, but I don't think it is a simple subject.

There are two ways to construct a low volatility portfolio.

Minimum variance or volatility portfolios construct a minimum variance portfolio from a group of securities using optimization processes subject to certain constraints. The constraints ensure that the portfolio doesn't deviate too strongly from its benchmark, although they also prevent the portfolio from reaching completely optimal asset allocations. These processes minimize volatility on a portfolio basis, meaning that they may include some volatile stocks, especially if these are needed to meet the constraints.

Low volatility portfolios focus on securities with low volatility, subject to significantly fewer, if any, constraints. Stocks with high volatility are excluded, some of which might be needed to ensure a diversified portfolio. The lack of constraints means that the portfolios are sometimes excessively concentrated on certain industry segments, plus there might be excessive turnover as volatility fluctuates, both of which can lead to underperformance and losses during downturns. SRET follows a low volatility approach.

Although both types of processes and portfolios have their merits, low volatility portfolios and funds are sometimes more volatile than their underlying index, due to the aforementioned concentration and turnover. The easiest way to see this is to compare the performance of the S&P 500 with the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV). These two funds start from the same benchmark, and simply apply the two different processes to create two different portfolios.

Data by YCharts

If you squint, you should be able to see that the minimum variance ETF suffered fewer losses as markets tumbled, and fewer gains as markets stabilized. Minimum variance underperformed, but the fund did accomplish its goal of minimizing losses during downturns.

Low volatility, however, suffered moderately greater losses during the downturn, never recovered from these, and trails both its minimum variance counterparty and the S&P 500 by almost double-digits. The fund underperformed as it avoided investments in highly-volatile tech stocks, which have performed particularly well during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The fund also divested itself from some underperforming stocks during the start of the outbreak, and missed their more recent recovery. Remember that SRET follows a low volatility approach.

Now, what matters isn't so much that the SPLV underperformed or suffered significant losses for this or that reason, but that low volatility portfolios can sometimes underperform during downturns, and suffer massive losses during these. I thought that focusing on low volatility stocks would lead to lower portfolio risk and volatility, but that is definitely not the case.

SRET focused on higher-yield lower-volatility REITs, which were concentrated on the mortgage, hotel, and retail industries. These are perfectly fine industries and holdings, but they have all massively underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

The issue isn't so much that these are high-risk industries or securities, they mostly aren't, but that the fund's holdings are excessively concentrated in a few names and industries, which can lead to massive losses during idiosyncratic shocks, such as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. SRET was definitely unlucky, remember that the fund had weathered previous downturns a bit better, but the risks were always there, and sooner or later these would lead to losses.

To make matters worse, SRET's index methodology also ensured that the fund would divest itself from many of its worst-performing holdings, preventing any possible recovery.

As an example, let's take a quick look at VEREIT (VER), one of SRET's largest holdings. The fund held VER between October 2019 and about March 2020, which meant that the fund and its shareholders saw outsized losses:

Data by YCharts

These same losses caused VER's volatility to spike, which caused SRET to divest itself from the REIT, which meant that neither the fund nor its shareholders would benefit from VER's recovery:

Data by YCharts

As mentioned previously, the above is a common occurrence for low volatility portfolios in general, and SRET in particular. These funds invest in a couple of low volatility stocks. Something happens, share prices plummet, the fund divests itself from these 'low volatility' securities at rock-bottom prices, losses are locked in, recoveries are made impossible. Excessive concentration and industry risk mean that the above is quite likely, if perhaps not certain.

Once again, SRET and its shareholders were a bit unlucky, but the risks were always there.

Conclusion

I thought that SRET's focus on low volatility stocks plus its strong performance track record during previous downturns meant that the fund would perform reasonably well during downturns. I certainly didn't expect massive losses and double-digit underperformance.

I was wrong, as the portfolio's underlying index created an excessively concentrated high-turnover portfolio, which can, and did, underperform during the most recent downturn.

Moving forward, I intend to keep in mind the issues with low volatility funds and portfolios in any future articles.

