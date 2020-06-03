The Fed Ahead

The past can no longer be assessed as the guiding light for what the Fed may or may not do.

The is applicable to both the bond and equity markets and to all classes of risk assets.

Nothing more important to the markets than what the Fed is doing and is going to do.

There is nothing more important to the markets than what the Fed is doing and is going to do. Nothing. The is applicable to both the bond and equity markets and to all classes of risk assets. When you are the only American institution allowed to print money then you are the only American institution that cannot be denied and so today, I focus on what these people are doing.

Every breath you take and every move you make Every bond you break, every step you take, I'll be watching you - Every Breath You Take, the Police

For many years the Fed bought Treasuries and Agency securities. That was it and that is what we got used to them doing. Sure, we watched them and their comments about inflation, as they kicked yields higher, and as reported that they were stabilizing the markets. All of that has come to a dead end as the Fed has totally reversed course and changed their investment program entirely.

The past can no longer be assessed as the guiding light for what the Fed may or may not do. We are in a totally different space now where innovation and creativity is being demanded from the Fed as a response to our coronavirus economic decline and to our scuffles with China. Also, as the Fed acts as the central bank for the United States, it is fulfilling its duty, in my opinion, by keeping rates very low as the U.S. Treasury is forced to issue more and more debt as our government cannot afford higher debt payments in our current environment.

Now the Fed is buying ETFs and soon corporate bonds. This is far past their response during the 2008/2009 financial crisis and only emphasizes their view of the critical nature of our economy, as the Fed shifts into a higher gear. While it is critical now to follow the Fed, it is also of great significance to try and figure out where they are going and to be out in front of their next moves.

Not an easy task.

I will take a stab at future events today. First, I expect stricter forward guidance from them and many more specifics than we have been used to in the past. I also think that it is a real probability that the Fed may institute "yield-curve control" which will set short rates, five years and in, at specific levels, as they move forward to keep borrowing costs for the U.S. government as very low levels until our economic crisis diminishes. On this subject, John Williams, President of the New York Fed, recently stated that, "this is something we're obviously thinking very hard about."

For those that are calling for inflation, I am in total disagreement. I see a deflationary environment in front of us that will be under 1.00% for the next six to twelve months. This will be daunting for the Fed as they push various levers to try to ratchet inflation to higher levels and it may even cause them to head into negative interest rate territory.

If you think I am being overly dramatic in my call I point to a paper recently released by the St. Louis Fed. Yi Wen, an economist for the St. Louis Fed, recently stated that we "will need to consider negative interest rates" in getting the American economy back on track. He further said that, "I found that a combination of aggressive fiscal and monetary policies is necessary for the U.S. to achieve a V-shaped recovery in the level of real GDP…Aggressive policy means that the U.S. will need to consider negative interest rates and aggressive government spending, such as spending on infrastructure." He went on to state that without them, "the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will be permanent."

While Wen's comments are in no way binding on the Fed, I find them notable. The Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, has stated, "We don't think that's an appropriate tool here in the United States… I would say the evidence on whether it actually works is mixed. There are some clearly some negative side effects, as there sometimes are with these things, and its just not clear to my colleagues and to me on the Federal Open Market Committee that this is a tool that would be appropriate to deploy here in the United States."

I would conjecture that this is the view of the moment at the Fed as a whole but that if things take another downturn that there may be a change in attitude. What I am stating here is that if the economy does not rebound, as hoped, that the Fed may implement anything possible to get the country growing again including the use of tools, like negative rates, on the "chance" that they will help.

We are in unknown territory here and the Fed is no exception to this. They will also be prodded by President Trump, and his administration, as negative rates would mean that the U.S. government wouldn't have to pay any interest at all on their debt if this policy were instituted.

"Money for nothing and checks for free." Lemme tell ya them guys ain't dumb Maybe get a blister on your little finger Maybe get a blister on your thumb - Money for Nothing, Mark Knopfler

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.