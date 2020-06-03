I managed to open multiple new savings plans in great companies which will help fuel future dividend growth as well as remove the difficult decision when to buy.

Markets remain fascinating and either detached from current economic reality or simply looking much more forward than they used to be. Eventually, stocks are not even in a bear market anymore despite the worst economy this century and mass-scale protests and riots gripping the U.S.

While in March and April cash remained king, it is difficult to say the same for May given another big rally and seemingly no negative sustainable market corrections to bad news. Many have probably missed the lows and some real bargains still wondering when the bear will return. Will it return? I don't know, I am constantly torn between looking into the future as well as trying to understand the probably delayed economic impact of mass unemployment and record government deficits.

As I have no idea which train of thought will prevail, I am simply continuing my monthly investment plan process while at the same time monitoring several stocks where I would love to buy additional shares.

In May, I have seen the first notable impacts from the pandemic on my dividend income mostly due to delayed annual shareholders meetings from German companies as well as dividend cuts/eliminations in the travel sector.

Portfolio Changes In May

I had to considerably scale back purchases in May as I ran out of cash and predominantly focused on funding and extending my monthly investment plans. Overall I was able to deploy around $1,370 in net capital throughout the month. Given that my German broker "consorsbank" finally added lots of stocks to the list of stocks eligible for monthly investment plans, I was able to open several new investment plans of existing and new positions.

Due to the nature of how this system works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month: at the beginning of the month and mid-month which break down as follows:

I was delighted to be able to open savings plans for STAG Industrial (STAG), NextEra Energy (NEE), Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) as well as STORE Capital (STOR) and can't wait to see them grow over time.

Investing between €25 to €75 in an individual stock is not a "get-rich-quick-scheme" but over time this will grow into sizable positions. The only new positions to my entire portfolio are NextEra Energy, Medtronic (MDT) and Stryker (SYK). These are all stocks I always wanted to own but NEE and SYK were always too expensive on a per share basis for me to buy them individually. With the ability to buy fractional shares in an automated fashion this problem is solved and I fully intend to keep these plans active for a very long time and hopefully be able to either add new plans and increase the regular investment amounts as the year unfolds.

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income - even though over the next quarters not all of this is likely to be realized (the color indicates the degree of safety for the next 2 dividend payments based on my assessment) - breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in May can be found below:

Dividend Income: What Happened On The Dividend Side?

My dividend income from 27 corporations amounted to $355, down 19% Y/Y and up 2% sequentially. The strong Y/Y decline is primarily driven by two effects:

1) In Germany several companies had to postpone their annual shareholder meetings by at least a month and given that this meeting sets the schedule for the annual dividend payment, I am missing sizable dividend payments in May from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) as well as smaller ones from Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF), the two Fresenius (NYSE:FMS) (OTCQX:FSNUF) companies as well as Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF).

2) Dividend cuts triggered by the pandemic hitting for instance EQM, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE), GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) or Macquarie Investment Corporation (NYSE:MIC) adversely affected my monthly dividend income. On top of that BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) had to reduce its dividend having had a very challenging FY2019 and likely an even more challenging FY2020 (which does not bode well for next year's dividend payment).

As a result dividend income dropped 19% Y/Y despite some solid gains in dividend income from AT&T (T), AbbVie (ABBV), Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX (MPLX).

It will be very interesting to see how dividend income develops over the next 12 months. I am expecting significant declines in the energy, automobile, hospitality and financial sectors but believe that the big corporations will be able to ride this out by shoring up liquidity positions and drawing on credit lines.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on May only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stocks over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts although it is not possible to decipher how much is organic dividend growth and how much is driven by ongoing repurchases. In the case of AT&T for instance, on the far left we can see that each year the circle is moving substantially higher but this is overwhelmingly due to the ongoing purchases of AT&T stock rather than the 2% anemic dividend growth.

Still, it remains absolutely fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That was a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, due to a series of dividend cuts already during this year it will be interesting to see if and to what extent my new investments can offset them.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it stands at 6% (down from 16% as of end of April) due to the dividend cuts and dividend delays mentioned above. As such it is not really possible to say how I am trending Y/Y as I am expecting more dividend cuts in future months but will also start to see the impact of the heavy buying in March and April.

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 440 hours, or 64 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than 13 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 55 hours, or 8.1 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (May) across each year.

Upcoming June Dividends

June is packed with dividend payment dates and I am really looking forward to it. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show my expected dividend payments in June. I enjoy every single dividend payment day but obviously mostly look forward to the bigger dividends from Wells Fargo (WFC), Southern Company (SO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), McDonald's (MCD), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) - despite the heavy dividend cut - Gilead (GILD) and Ares Capital (ARCC).

(Source: My Dividend Calendar)

My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At end of May, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 10.12% 10,391 Visa Inc Class A (V) 6.10% 6,259 AT&T Inc. (T) 5.12% 5,251 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 4.23% 4,342 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4.17% 4,276 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3.39% 3,481 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.16% 3,245 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.64% 2,714 Southern Co. (SO) 2.58% 2,648 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.55% 2,617 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.43% 2,492 Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 2.21% 2,267 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 2.10% 2,155 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 1.96% 2,014 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 1.60% 1,646 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 1.54% 1,580 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.52% 1,564 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 1.40% 1,432 3M Co. (MMM) 1.38% 1,411 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.36% 1,395 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 1.35% 1,390 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.35% 1,386 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 1.33% 1,367 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.33% 1,361 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.20% 1,235 BP plc (BP) 1.18% 1,214 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 1.12% 1,153 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.12% 1,150 Intel Corporation (INTC) 1.11% 1,137 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.06% 1,089 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 1.05% 1,077 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.04% 1,063 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 1.01% 1,036 Bank of America Corp. (BAC.PK) 0.98% 1,001 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.95% 980 Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) 0.93% 953 Morgan Stanley (MS.PK) 0.91% 939 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.91% 933 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 0.88% 905 Daimler ( OTCPK:DDAIF 0.88% 901 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.83% 851 The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 0.81% 832 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.71% 725 Home Depot (HD) 0.70% 720 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.67% 691 Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) 0.64% 656 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares ( OTCPK:BMWYY 0.64% 655 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.64% 653 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.63% 651 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.60% 621 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.60% 612 Allianz SE (AZSEY) 0.59% 610 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.55% 568 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.53% 544 Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 0.52% 532 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.44% 453 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.43% 440 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 0.43% 440 BP (BP) 0.42% 433 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.38% 386 Bayer AG ( OTCPK:BAYZF 0.37% 383 Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 0.35% 355 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.32% 324 Energy Transfer Partners (ET) 0.30% 312 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.29% 293 Drillisch ( OTC:DRHKF 0.28% 283 Fresenius SE ( OTCQX:FSNUF 0.24% 251 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.24% 250 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.24% 249 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.22% 225 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.21% 220 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.21% 214 Apollo Investment (AINV) 0.20% 205 The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 0.15% 158 Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) 0.15% 158 Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.15% 153 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.15% 153 CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) 0.13% 138 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.13% 137 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.13% 133 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) 0.13% 129 Boeing (BA) 0.11% 111 EQT Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.10% 107 CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 0.05% 51 General Electric Company (GE) 0.05% 50 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.03% 34 Realty Income Corp. (O) 0.03% 27

