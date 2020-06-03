Major oil players are suffering, but for BP (BP) this is the second time that it faces what we're calling again an "unprecedented time," now in the form of a pandemic whose response dried up oil demand almost entirely. Among the supermajors, BP has the worst credit rating (e.g., A- with S&P) and the dividend is at risk with many oil majors, even aristocrats like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), cutting its dividend. Although there are legitimate concerns around the price of oil which has rallied as of late, which analysts think may be premature, we think that the general situation with oil will be a better-than-expected improvement. Moreover, even with a relatively uncertain oil environment, BP should be able to pay its dividend on an attractively low valuation. For those reasons, we think that among the supermajors BP is an aggressive but potentially fruitful proposition, both for its dividend and the capital appreciation opportunities that might follow.

The Oil Situation

Although the price of oil has rallied recently, there is still a lot of downed capacity in the industry, and critical end-markets like the US are only just emerging from lock-down. Moreover, concerns about a second coronavirus wave as well as issues in restarting refinery capacity, which could be cracking at very low margins due to the crude run-up, could keep the stored oil from turning over in a period of very scarce storage capacity, leading to a glut. There are even concerns regarding possible political surprises as well, but we think the situation with oil should improve for a variety of reasons.

On the political side, the energy sector accounts for 80% of exports from Saudi Arabia and it accounts for two-thirds of its fiscal revenue. Although robust producers in terms of low breakeven wells, Saudi Arabia loses out substantially from a resumption in a price war with other oil-producing nations. According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Saudi Arabia is likely to have a fiscal deficit shortfall of 12% in 2020. The IMF had estimated that Saudi will need oil at $78.3 per barrel for a balanced budget. Current prices are miles away from that target. Russia believes that it has ample funds to prop up government spending in the coming years as oil price remains low; however, Sofya Donets, chief Russia economist, rightly opines that “For now they are counting on this being a temporary scenario,” again accentuating how sustained or repeated price wars are to the detriment of key economic actors.

Depressing the oil price through economic subversion is not just a problem for Saudi and Russia. The U.S. oil & gas industry will be significantly impacted. According to Moody’s, the U.S. energy industry has $86 billion in rated debt due in the next four years, where the US shale oil industry is relatively uncompetitive in terms of margin.

On the demand side, we think that the end of shelter-in-place restrictions, but the continued restrictions and general unwillingness for people to engage in international and public transport, will promote the use of private vehicles. Cars are 4x less efficient than planes in terms of fuel economy, and likewise they are less efficient than even moderately dense public transit options. All of this will help offset some if not all of the lost demand for kerosene. Diesel end-markets have also remained resilient due to their reliance on heavy-duty freight, which has continued despite coronavirus developments.

The BP Proposition

Regardless of how the oil price might develop, BP presents as the cheapest major on an EV to reserve basis. BP is trading at only 62% of its reserve value based on oil and gas prices from the start of the year. The risk here is a consequence of reflexivity. A company’s reserves are based on the prices for oil and gas. If prices stay low for a long time, then the reserve quantities listed above will decline, making the supermajors look more and more expensive relative to their reserves. The second issue with this methodology is more subtle, and reflects how the market prices of oil and natural gas have been calculated. The oil price I have used is the WTI price, for instance. The oil companies have production sites all around the world, so they don’t sell all of their oil and gas at North American prices (WTI). Nonetheless, given that oil has already rallied, if you believe that the current levels can be maintained as supply sputters back online, the reflexivity in the oil prices will make BP, still trading at depressed levels, suddenly ripe for revaluation.

BP also has a strong downstream segment, last year earning an EBIT of $6.5bn. The earnings quality from this division is basically as high as it gets, where the stream of cash comes from Midwest refineries, which generally has better refinery margins than almost anywhere else save the Gulf Coast. The BP refineries are running at about 85-90% capacity overall, which is higher than Valero's (NYSE:VLO) and consistent with the worst discipline that we'd expect from an oil major whose product needs to turn over. The crack spreads have been one of the few positives from this oil crash, since it held well at high run-rates for much of Q1, but now they are starting to see sustained compression as supply-demand equilibrium begins to be found.

BP is also supported by affiliate cash flows, albeit in beleaguered industries, with its equity investment in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). Rosneft is the leader of the Russian oil industry and the second-largest public oil and gas corporation in the world after Aramco (ARMCO). BP owns the 19.75% that accounts for $9/10 bn. Rosneft is paying BP $500m in annual dividends to support and sustain the $8.3 billion in dividend that BP plans to sustain.

Moreover, its exposure to shale is lower compared to Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), with the main shale asset coming from an acquisition made in 2018 for $10.5bn. Its leverage is also not too high, with net debt over operating cash flows at a little over 1x.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

BP is still risky, which is why it is still discounted 25% from its highs. Second wave coronavirus response measures would once again devastate the industry, which has already exhausted storage for output it could not afford to stop. Moreover, demand for oil, despite the presence of offsets, could remain at woefully low levels while supply surely will come back online. The lack of discipline could hurt BP's upstream business. Thankfully, BP's upstream woes will become its downstream benefit, one of the advantages of having an integrated structure. Moreover, in the case of an oil recovery, pricing of reserves will improve which will amplify BP's value proposition. With management stating that a dividend can be sustained with oil prices above $20, investors could even reap an ample, although still somewhat uncertain, dividend yielding at 10%. With BP's various affiliate investments, and relying on a unity of political interests behind an oil recovery, we think that this dividend could very well be sustained. Overall, with the recent market rally, attractive opportunities have become alarmingly scarce despite continued uncertainty, but BP remains relatively attractive. At these levels we would be buyers.

