The almost unbelievable selloff experienced in the equity markets in March of this year created some truly amazing opportunities. Stocks that were previously very expensive became far less so, and buying opportunities were everywhere. One such example is home goods furnisher RH (RH), and back on March 19th, I said the stock represented outstanding value. I faced a lot of ridicule in doing so, at the height of the selloff. Shares traded at $94 when I made that call, and today, about two and half months later, shares are up ~160%. The question now is whether or not to keep holding if you’ve caught this enormous rebound rally, and in my view, it is time to take profits.

Long-term targets reaffirmed

To be very clear, I still like RH from a fundamental perspective and for all the reasons I laid out in the linked article above. The company has a highly differentiated model in what is a pretty crowded home furnishings industry, and a track record of strong success. In addition, RH’s core customer - given that it sells luxury home furnishings - would be largely insulated from the tens of millions of job losses that have occurred as a result of COVID-19-related shutdowns across the US. With job losses overwhelmingly in generally lower-compensated service sector jobs, RH’s higher-income customer should be relatively unscathed by comparison.

The company also has a clear, long-term plan of reaching $5-6 billion in North American revenue, and 20% operating margins. These goals aren’t new, but were reiterated in early June by the most recent letter to shareholders from the chairman and CEO. In a world where pulling guidance entirely is completely acceptable - and even somewhat expected due to extreme uncertainty - I think such a reaffirmation speaks volumes towards the confidence the management team has in its ability to execute.

To put those ambitious goals into context, RH posted fiscal 2019 results of $2.6 billion in revenue and operating margin of 14.3%. The company’s margins are industry-leading, which is certainly one of the reasons I’ve been attracted to RH for some time. But to think about revenue doubling from here, which will help drive operating leverage that will produce higher margins, as well as more revenue dollars from which to derive profits, RH looks very attractive long term fundamentally.

Here’s the problem

None of that information is new, and indeed, I’ve built my bull cases for RH for years on the same sort of information. The company continues to execute against its long-term goals, and I think it deserves a lot of credit. The problem is that at $248, the stock is now pricing in a lot of that growth, and for that reason, I feel more comfortable taking profits.

When RH first came public in the wake of the Great Recession, it traded for stratospheric multiples in the 30-40 range on very little earnings. In more recent years, the multiple declined into the low teens, which I thought was way too low. Fair value, given these factors, as well as projected growth, looks to be in the 20-22 range. What each individual investor is comfortable paying for any stock can vary, but that’s where I’m comfortable on this one in order to provide a margin of safety, should things not work out as planned.

The problem, as we can see above, is that shares are trading for ~24 times earnings projected for fiscal 2021 and 2022, respectively. This year is going to be a down year for many obvious reasons, but I think 2020 will prove to be a small bump in the road on RH’s journey to $5+ billion in revenue and 20% operating margins.

I’m more interested in next year and beyond, but even so, the stock is looking a bit pricey to me. Keep in mind that RH’s enormously successful share repurchase program won’t be nearly as effective if it has to pay 24+ times earnings for each share it buys back, and the margin of safety on a stock declines proportionally to increases in its valuation. With my fair value somewhere in the low-20s, I don’t really see a margin of safety at this point.

Bottom line

None of this means that I suddenly am less bullish on RH’s fundamentals or its ability to execute on its long-term plans. I still think RH is the best home furnishings company bar none, and it will continue to be, unless there’s some unforeseen headwind that pops up out of nowhere.

The problem is that even great businesses can be overpriced, and while I don’t see RH as egregiously overpriced today, it is more expensive than I’m comfortable with. For that reason, I suggest investors take profits.

Can RH go higher? Sure, it definitely can. In this market that seemingly never goes down anymore, anything can happen. But for longer-term holders, the value proposition simply isn’t there today as it has been in the past. I’d like to see a pullback under $220 at a minimum, but preferably closer to $200, before becoming bullish again. Until then, if you caught this rally, well done to you, but consider taking your profits at what is a very favorable price.

