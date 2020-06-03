Given this, the stock is too expensive and should be sold.

(Image Source: Investor presentation)

Office products retailer Office Depot (ODP) has struggled for many years to stay relevant in a world where e-commerce rules and old-line retailers are left to pick up the scraps. Of course, Office Depot isn’t alone in this state of affairs, as various subsectors of retail are littered with companies that failed to adapt, and are paying the price.

Office Depot has seen its shares nearly double from the panic low set in March, and while $1.36 was too low, I don’t see any reason to chase the stock at today’s level. Because of the company’s growth outlook - or lack thereof - and because of the valuation, Office Depot is a Sell.

Surviving the crisis

To be fair, the key consideration for investors during the COVID-19 shutdown is whether or not businesses can survive. After all, months of reduced activity takes a toll on even the strongest business, and as a result, capital raises and reduced spending is very common these days in order to boost liquidity. Office Depot, for its part, appears to have plenty of liquidity to weather this crisis.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company has $1.7 billion in available liquidity, with about half of that in cash on the balance sheet. With a smaller debt position, net cash is robust at ~$200 million, and it recently extended its credit facility such that it expires five years from now.

Office Depot has also reduced annual interest expense by about $90 million by paying down more expensive liabilities, and it has temporarily suspended dividends and buybacks. All of these measures add up to a company that should have more than enough financial firepower to make it through this crisis and live to see another day. That’s a good thing, and it takes the question of whether or not the company can remain a going concern off the table, at least due to COVID-19.

But where’s the growth?

While it is terrific that Office Depot has enough liquidity to survive the crisis, that alone is not enough to warrant buying the stock. The company has struggled for years to produce some kind of earnings growth, but it simply hasn’t worked out. In an age where customers and businesses alike can get virtually anything from a website in a couple of days, the need for an office supply superstore has dwindled over time.

Indeed, the former OfficeMax business was suffering the same fate, and in a classic dying-industry move, the two merged in an effort to survive together through stronger scale. While this has helped, I simply don’t see any sort of reasonable path to earnings growth in the coming years.

First-quarter results showed a relatively muted impact from COVID-19, as Office Depot remained open as an essential service provider.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Revenue was off 2% year over year, which is actually quite a strong performance against many retailers that saw sales declines in the 10% or 20% range. Operating income and earnings were up from the prior year as well, with adjusted operating income soaring 61% and adjusted EPS more than doubling to 12 cents. In addition, adjusted free cash flow was very robust at $173 million.

In other words, the impact from COVID-19 seems to be quite small, so again, I think there is ample reason to believe that Office Depot will survive this crisis. However, I also think there is ample support the current valuation looks pretty full and, therefore, the stock is unattractive.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Office Depot is beholden to business customers that need consumables like paper, ink, and other office supplies. The company gets more than half of this segment's revenue from these categories, and the problem is that with the way people work having been changed fundamentally - that is, working from home for a long period of time, or even permanently in some cases - I have to think the demand for such things must move lower over time. People that are working from home simply don’t need the same level of supplies they might use in an office setting, and the same is true for most of Office Depot’s other product categories.

Reduced demand over time will take its toll on revenue and earnings, and with the landscape of the traditional office worker changing fundamentally, I think Office Depot is enormously exposed.

Indeed, I must not be the only one, because revenue estimates for the coming years aren’t pretty.

(Source: Company Earnings Estimates - Seeking Alpha)

Revenue is slated to continue to decline from its former peak at $11 billion set a couple of years ago, to $10 billion this year, and $9.5 billion a couple of years from now. These revenue declines aren’t huge, but when margins are thin, every dollar helps build operating leverage. Office Depot will almost certainly see operating leverage move in the wrong direction in the coming years, leaving its EPS exposed to the downside.

Speaking of EPS, estimates there aren’t particularly robust either, as we can see below.

(Source: Company Earnings Estimates - Seeking Alpha)

Analysts expect Office Depot to earn around 30 cents per share for this year and the next two years, meaning shares trade for about 8 times earnings depending upon the particular year you’re looking at. For a company with a years-long decline in demand that isn’t ceasing, and a fundamental shift in the way its core customer works (office workers working from home), I simply don’t see a reason to be bullish.

Unfortunately, measures like layoffs only provide temporary respite from such conditions, and I have to think this won't be the last instance of job losses from this struggling retailer.

Eight times earnings would be about the max I’d be willing to pay for a business like this one, and I certainly think the stock is fully valued today.

Given this, I see some downside to Office Depot, at least to $2 per share, in the coming months. For this reason, I think investors should unload Office Depot at current prices and use the proceeds for a company that has a brighter future; that shouldn’t be difficult to find.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.