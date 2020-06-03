Investors should applaud this type of move and should continue to watch for management's planned cost-cutting to see if it comes to fruition.

The management team at Coty Inc. (COTY) struck a major, value-accretive deal for the company’s shareholders. Initially disclosed but not made final back on May 11th, the firm finally closed the deal on June 1st. This transaction involves the partial divestiture of a major asset base the company owns, as well as a private investment from a third party. The company that is party to these transactions is investment giant KKR (KKR). For Coty, there appears to be a lot for shareholders to celebrate because this move, combined with planned cost-cutting over the next few years, should help improve the company’s bottom line considerably.

A look at the transactions

In many corporate deals, there’s one key transaction, but that’s not the case with Coty. The company’s arrangement with KKR involves multiple transactions. The first is the largest: its transfer of ownership of the operations that constitute Wella into a joint venture. Wella consists, among other things, of the company’s Professional Beauty business. This includes product lines like Wella, Clairol, OPI, and ghd brands. For this transaction, Coty will transfer its 100% interest in Wella into a separate entity of the same name. It will then exchange to KKR a 60% stake in that entity for nearly $2.6 billion (net proceeds of $2.535 billion), valuing the entire business on a debt-free basis of $4.3 billion. The remaining 40%, or $1.7 billion, will remain under the ownership of Coty. There are certain costs associated with this transaction, including $0.2 billion associated with debt and $0.3 billion in the form of taxes and transaction fees.

*Taken from Coty Inc.

At some point following this transaction, Wella intends to take on approximately $1 billion worth of debt. The proceeds of that debt will be used to pay out a distribution to the company’s shareholders on a pro rata basis. This will translate to $600 million flowing to KKR and the remaining $400 million heading to Coty. The effective valuation put on Wella is quite nice, with EBITDA of $350 million. This works out to an EV/EBITDA multiple on the business of 12.3. It is worth mentioning that this includes $160 million worth of what management calls ‘stranded costs’ that will not move over to the joint venture but will be worked out by Coty through its cost-cutting initiatives.

Following the completion of these transactions, Coty intends to focus its efforts on its two other major platforms. The first of these is its Prestige Beauty line, which focuses on fragrances and other products spread across a wide variety of well-known brand. Examples include Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Burberry, Gucci, and Kylie Beauty. In all, this set of operations generated the company $3.3 billion in 2019. The second area of focus for the company will be its Mass Beauty line. This includes brands like Sally Hansen, Rimmel, CoverGirl, and MaxFactor. Total revenue generated by Mass Beauty was $2.6 billion last year.

On the whole, two-thirds of the company’s future revenue (using 2019 as an example) will come from fragrances. Most of this will be chalked up to Prestige Beauty fragrances. Another 30% of sales will come from mass cosmetics, with the remainder attributable to skin products. Contrary to what a first-time observer may think, the US is not going to be the business’s largest market. The Americas as a whole will account for around 38% of the company’s sales, while EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) will account for an impressive 49%. The remaining 13% will come from the Asia Pacific region.

*Taken from Coty Inc.

With revenue of $5.9 billion, the expectation is for the standalone Coty to generate EBITDA of $840 million. Hopefully, this will expand over time though, because management stated that over the next three years it intends to embark on significant cost-cutting initiatives. Over this three-year window, the firm expects to reduce its annual fixed costs by $600 million, but getting there will require around $500 million in one-time investments. All of this excludes the Wella venture. Management expects that the largest share of this cost-cutting will come from reductions in workforce, combined with bonus freezes. Other things, like supply chain and manufacturing improvements, will contribute to the bottom line improvement as well.

In order to accomplish its goals while reducing leverage, Coty struck up another deal with KKR. As part of this set of transactions, KKR will invest into Coty $1 billion in exchange for convertible preferred stock. The first chunk of $750 million was paid to Coty on May 26th, and the remaining $250 million will be spread out across two months. The shares will carry a 9% coupon rate and will be eligible to convert into common at $6.24 apiece. This is 20% higher than the $5.20 that shares were trading for on May 8th (the trading day before news of a potential deal broke). Since May 8th, shares of Coty have fallen and are now trading for $4.39 apiece. To convert, the common units will need to rise 42.1% from this point. Assuming current share counts remain unchanged and if KKR ends up converting all of its preferred stock into common, the firm will end up with an ownership amounting to 17% of Coty on top of the 60% ownership over Wella. Consequently, this implies total Wella ownership of 66.8%.

*Taken from Coty Inc.

The $1 billion the company expects to receive will bring total net proceeds to it from these transactions to about $2.5 billion. This will allow for significant debt reduction. If all goes according to plan, Coty sees its net leverage ratio falling from 7.3 at the end of last year to 5.2. It should be mentioned that prior to the ravaging of COVID-19, this would have brought leverage down from 5.6 to 4.3, but the pandemic unfortunately changed some things in a negative way for the business.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the management team at Coty appears to be making some significant, value-accretive moves. Yes, the firm is cutting off a piece of its business that generates $2.4 billion in sales and that caters to an important market segment. That said, the compensation and implied valuation it’s receiving for the business makes sense. Add in that the firm will continue to own a sizable minority position in Wella and that it’s getting a massive capital infusion in order to reduce leverage and cut costs, and the picture for the firm is now looking up considerably.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.