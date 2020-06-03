It was a busy start to the year for M&A in the gold (GLD) sector with several deals done in the first four months of the year, including Endeavour's (OTCQX:EDVMF) acquisition of Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), Wallbridge's (OTCPK:WLBMF) acquisition of Balmoral (OTCQX:BALMF), and Argonaut's (OTCPK:ARNGF) acquisition of Alio Gold (ALO). However, this M&A activity has slowed down considerably in the past two months, with only one deal done despite a relentless bid under gold. However, we received news Tuesday of a new acquisition by intermediate gold producer Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF). The company has announced that it's acquiring Exore Resources (OTCPK:NLIOF), an Australian-listed gold miner hunting for gold deposits in Cote d'Ivoire. Perseus has paid $71.70/oz for the company on Exore's US$38 million enterprise value. This is an exceptional deal for Perseus, especially considering the exploration upside and synergies with their Sissingue Mine, and makes for an even greater bullish case for the company. This article digs into what this deal means for M&A in the sector, given that the price paid per ounce has remained stagnant, despite a rising gold price.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Perseus Mining announced earlier this week that they're acquiring Exore Resources, an exploration-stage company based out of Cote d'Ivoire that's focused on the Bagoe Project, which boasts a 530,000-ounce resource at 2.5 grams per tonne gold. In addition, Exore also has an exploration project with a defined 1.6-kilometer strike length 40 kilometers south of Bagoe, known as the Liberty Project, and a 2000 square kilometer land package. Perseus Mining, using its multi-year high strong share price has managed to pick up the project at a cost of 1 share of Perseus for every 12.8 shares of Exore Resources, or an enterprise value of A$56 million, or US$38 million. This is an absolute steal for the company as Perseus picks up three projects (Bagoe, Liberty, and Tengrela), a 530,000-ounce resource, and benefits from massive synergies in the deal, given that all of Exore's tenements are within 100 kilometers of Perseus's Sissingue Mine. Let's take a closer look at the deal below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we take a look at the map below, we can see that Exore Resources has its projects sitting in elephant country for gold deposits, with Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Tongon Mine to the east, Teranga Gold's (OTCQX:TGCDF) Wahgnion Mine to the northeast, and Resolute Mining's (OTCPK:RMGGF) Syama Mine, boasting an 11-million ounce resource to the north. Exore Resources' main focus is its Bagoe Project, a near-surface deposit that is home to 530,000 ounces of gold resources at a weighted average grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold. This is quite high-grade for an open-pittable deposit, especially when considering that these resources are within 150 meters of surface. The upside to the Bagoe Project is that the Antoinette deposit has only been tested over a 1-kilometer strike length, and the Veronique deposit also sits on a relatively untested 7 kilometer soil anomaly. Therefore, it would not be a leap at all to suggest that there could be 1.0 - 1.2 million ounces at this deposit with further drilling.

(Source: Company Presentation)

However, the reason this deal is so accretive to Perseus is that these deposits lie just 40 kilometers south of the company's Sissingue Mine. Given the close proximity, Perseus has the option to truck ore to Sissingue, or if Bagoe gets bigger in size, build Bagoe out as a stand-alone operation. Assuming 500,000 ounces of gold are converted to reserves, this would add five years of mine life to Sissingue at little to no capital cost, and for just the US$38 million purchase price. I have arrived at this 5-year mine life calculation by dividing a potential 500,000-ounce reserve base by Sissingue's average annual gold production of 85,000 ounces (500,000 / 85,000 = 5.88).

(Source: Exore Resources Company Presentation)

While there's not a ton to say about Tengrela as it's just so early stage, Exore Resources' Liberty Project is also worth mentioning, with a reasonable amount of drilling done on the project and a 1.6-kilometer strike length defined to date. Thus far, it's looking like this project has an average grade of at least 1.30 grams per tonne gold, is relatively near-surface, and a resource here of 450,000 plus ounces would not be surprising in the slightest. Obviously, without a resource estimate in place, this is purely speculation, but there's certainly some promise in this project as well for Perseus. Therefore, Perseus picked up two solid projects, with one in relatively close trucking distance to its mine, and paid just $71/oz, an exceptional price tag. How do I know the $71/oz was a steal? We can come to this conclusion by looking at the chart below.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, the 5-period moving average of enterprise value to ounce paid for junior miners was $74.83/oz before the Perseus acquisition on Tuesday, and Perseus just paid $71.70/oz for Exore. In terms of the past 16 takeovers in the sector, the average paid is $71.14/oz, but the average gold price at the time of these acquisitions was $1,345/oz. Therefore, Perseus just paid a figure that's in line with the 5-period average and the long-term average, despite the gold price being more than 20% higher. This suggests that this is an outstanding deal for the company, especially considering that no value is being given for the Liberty Project in this deal, and most of these acquisitions did not have clear synergies like the Sissingue/Bagoe synergy present here.

(Source: Perseus Mining Company Presentation, Sissingue Gold Mine)

While this deal is undoubtedly great for Perseus' shareholders, assuming that the company can convert at least 500,000 ounces to reserves at Bagoe, it doesn't bode well for those hoping for a substantial premium on their junior miners in takeover scenarios. Unfortunately, even though the gold price is more than 20% higher than it was in 2017, we aren't seeing this translating to a higher price paid per ounce in acquisitions. As the table below shows, the 5-period moving average in May 2017 was $92.64/oz, and in June 2017, it was $94.15/oz. If we fast-forward to 2018 with gold prices still below $1,400/oz, the average price paid was $85.80/oz in January 2018 and $78.96/oz in August 2018. The 5-period moving average following the Exore Resources' deal is sitting at a mere $75.02/oz, below 2017 and 2018 levels. Therefore, despite the significant breakout we saw in gold last year, we have actually seen a decrease in the price paid per ounce for exploration stage gold companies. This suggests that the suitors are the ones winning in most cases, not investors, as suitors are saying less than they should have to, given a rising gold price. However, with no skirmishes over assets and bidding wars, this trend could easily continue.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In summary, while this deal should unlock long-term value for Perseus' shareholders, it's a continuation of the trend of under-bidding for assets by suitors. Logic would suggest that suitors will pay more for assets in a rising gold price environment, but the data is saying something completely different. Until we see a significant deviation from this trend, I believe investors would be wise not to pay more than $75/oz for exploration stage projects, as it's clear that the market is saying that they're not worth much more than this, even in takeover scenarios. Therefore, investors would be wise to focus on the Skeena Resources' (OTCQX:SKREF) and Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) of the sector, trading at barely $40/oz, vs. buying names like Wallbridge Mining above US$0.90 while they trade for nearly $200/oz.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SKREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.