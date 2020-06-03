With a CAPE ratio of 33 at the end of April 2020, Denmark has one of the most expensive stock markets in the world (even more expensive than the United States). And while it is quite difficult to justify such high valuation levels, we have to acknowledge, that Denmark has several great companies and among the 25 stocks listed in the OMX Copenhagen 25 we find a lot of high-quality businesses with a wide moat.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is probably the most famous among these companies - and one I covered frequently here on Seeking Alpha. But there are many more great businesses, which seem to be fameless outside of Denmark, and in the next few days, I will cover three of these companies as part of this series. I will start with Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) - and Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY), as well as Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF), will follow in the next few days. And like with the other companies covered so far in this series, Coloplast is also not a small-cap company (as one might expect). It actually has a market cap of DKK 243 billion (about $36 billion), and in terms of revenue, it is the 9th biggest company in Denmark.

Business Description

Coloplast was founded in 1954 as Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer and his wife Johanne Louis-Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag, after Elise Sørensen, a nurse, conceived the idea of the world's first adhesive ostomy bag as her sister had an operation and was afraid to go out in the public. Since 1983, Coloplast is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and today, it is employing about 11,000 people. According to Forbes, it is also the 33rd most innovative company worldwide.

Simply put, Coloplast's mission is trying to develop products and services to make life easier for people with deeply personal and private medical conditions. Operating in the so-called intimate healthcare space, the company is designing, manufacturing, and marketing ostomy-care systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and wipes. Additionally, Coloplast is present in the urology and wound-care market and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. Coloplast often acts as a direct supplier to its customers.

Coloplast is operating in four business segments:

Ostomy Care : This segment is addressing disease areas like colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, inflammation bowel disease, or diverticulitis. Typical users are people who have had their intestine redirected to an opening in the abdominal wall.

: This segment is addressing disease areas like colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, inflammation bowel disease, or diverticulitis. Typical users are people who have had their intestine redirected to an opening in the abdominal wall. Continence Care : This segment is addressing disease areas like spinal cord injured, Spina Bifida, Multiple Sclerosis, Benign prostatic hyperplasia. Typical users are people in need of bladder or bowel management.

: This segment is addressing disease areas like spinal cord injured, Spina Bifida, Multiple Sclerosis, Benign prostatic hyperplasia. Typical users are people in need of bladder or bowel management. Interventional Urology : This segment is addressing disease areas like urinary incontinence, pelvic organic prolapses, erectile dysfunction, enlarged prostate as well as kidney and urinary stones and typical patients are people with dysfunctional urinary and reproductive systems.

: This segment is addressing disease areas like urinary incontinence, pelvic organic prolapses, erectile dysfunction, enlarged prostate as well as kidney and urinary stones and typical patients are people with dysfunctional urinary and reproductive systems. Wound & Skin Care: Typical users of products from this segment are people with difficult-to-heal wounds, and the segment is, therefore, addressing chronic wounds like leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers or pressure ulcers. In skin care, the disease areas are moisture associated skin damage, incontinence, skin folds, and obesity as well as prevention of skin impairments.

Coloplast generates most of its revenue in the European markets. In 2018/19, these countries were responsible for DKK 10.6 billion in annual sales (59% of total revenue). Other developed markets generated DKK 4.4 billion in sales and emerging markets were responsible for DKK 3.0 billion in revenue. While revenue growth was lowest in Europe, Coloplast could still grow about 6% in the last few years. In 2018/19, revenue growth in the other developed markets was 11% and even 12% in emerging markets.

Great Company, Great Business Model

There are usually several factors contributing to the business model of a company and to the success and profitability of the company as well. Among these factors, high barriers to entry, a company controlled by the founder's family and the power for strong cash generation over years are worth mentioning for Coloplast.

High barriers to entry

And Coloplast has not only in a solid competitive position among its current peers, but it is also rather difficult for new companies to enter the industry. With the research and development that is necessary upfront before a new competitor can enter the market, the barriers to entry are rather high. And in the sectors dealing with healthcare and medicine - like pharmaceutical companies or companies producing and selling medical devices - the barriers are already higher than in other sectors and to get these products approved is more difficult than getting other products approved. And this is making it even more difficult for new competitors to enter the market.

Stable Ownership

A second important aspect is the stable ownership structure of Coloplast. At the end of the last fiscal year, the company had 39,452 shareholders (2,216 fewer than the previous year). Institutional investors based outside Denmark held 34% of Coloplast's shares on September 30, 2019. There are 18 million class A shares, which entitle the holders to ten votes per A share and 198 million class B shares, which entitle the holders to one vote per B share. Niels Peter Louis-Hansen is the son of Aage Louis Hansen and Johanne Louis-Hansen, the founders of Coloplast. He owns 20.7% of the total outstanding shares (class A shares as well as class B shares) and has 41.1% of the voting rights. Additionally, the Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens ApS is holding 11.4% of the outstanding shares and has 15.2% of the voting rights summing up to more than 50% of voting rights and giving them control over the company. Additionally, Benedicte Find is holding 3.7% of shares and has 5.4% of voting rights.

Dividend and Balance Sheet

And finally, we are looking at the company's ability to generate cash. To get a feeling for that, we have to look especially at two different numbers - the company's balance sheet and the distribution of cash to shareholders.

During the last few years, Coloplast never had any debt on its balance sheet, which is worth reporting. On March 31, 2020, Coloplast had DKK 498 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as DKK 302 million in marketable securities. But Coloplast has not only a great balance sheet but it is also distributing money to its shareholders. In 2012, Coloplast started paying a dividend and could increase its dividend every single year. Coloplast has a very high payout ratio and is, therefore, paying out most of its profits as dividend to its investors - in the last few years, the payout ratio was around 85%. Right now, Coloplast has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Growth

Aside from these aspects, future growth potential is also an important aspect when analyzing a business, and Coloplast could not only grow with a very stable pace in the last few decades, but there are also plenty of growth opportunities in the years (and maybe decades) to come. First of all, there are strong underlying trends, that are a tailwind for most healthcare companies. With the demographics changing and the growing elderly population, the customer base for Coloplast's products is also increasing.

Additionally, the healthcare coverage for the population in emerging markets is increasing from year to year and the addressable market for Coloplast's products is also increasing. Coloplast is investing in emerging markets as the company wants to reach the ambitious goal of 15-20% annual growth. Management will especially focus on China, where it already has a leading position and continues to increase its revenue with growth of e-commerce and WeChat enrollments into Coloplast Care for example. Aside from its core market in Europe, Coloplast also has the ambition of 10% annual revenue growth in the United States.

Management has, currently, identified six growth drivers and investing in emerging markets with untapped potential is only one of them. The two most important drivers of growth are "build & shape reimbursement categories" on the one side and "introduce superior innovation and value upgrade" on the other side.

When looking at new innovations by Coloplast, it is worth mentioning, that especially in the last few years, the number of clinical studies executed by Coloplast has increased to about 25 in 2018. The number of patents also increased and was especially high in 2018 with about 50 published patents for Coloplast with patents focused on areas like digital health or skin protecting technology. Coloplast is also moving forward with its digital efforts to use technology and apps to detect leaking for example. So far, results from pilot studies are very positive and have shown encouraging results with the feedback from nurses and users being positive.

And, of course, Coloplast will continue to identify unmet user needs or medical problems trying to understand the burden of illness and the costs to payers to come up with new solutions, products, and services. Users of intermittent catheters still have 2.7 urinary tract infections on average per year and up to 28% of diabetic food wounds may result in amputation. These are only a few of the problems Coloplast could address and maybe come up with a solution.

And aside from management's strategies, the underlying markets are also growing with a healthy pace, which is really important for Coloplast as it means the company can grow without stealing market share from competitors or by increasing profitability due to higher margins or share buybacks. Interventional Urology, for example, is a DKK 12-13 billion market growing at about 3-5% annually. This includes business areas like endourology, men's health, women's health and special interventions, and the growth rate is especially high for women's health with an expected 6% annual growth for the market, which is currently about DKK 3 billion. The advanced wound care (AWC) market also remains a significant value pool and continues to grow across all regions. The current market size is about DKK 22-24 billion and the growth is between 2% and 4%. The drivers of growth in this market are Silicone Foams, which account for DKK 6-8 billion and grow at about 5-7% as well as Gelling Fibers which account for DKK 2-4 billion and grow about 3-5%.

When looking at the different growth opportunities, the growing underlying market and Coloplast's ongoing efforts to stay innovative, we can be pretty confident that Coloplast can grow with a similar pace as it has been in the past.

Wide Economic Moat

First of all, Coloplast is a recession-proof business. The products and services provided by the company are all of high importance to the patients and are relevant for the daily lives. It is, therefore, highly unlikely, that the spending for these products will be cut in times of a recession. The patients simply can't afford to cut the spending for these products as they need it for their daily lives.

Aside from being a recession-proof business, a second aspect is worth mentioning: Coloplast is mostly addressing the chronic care market, which is addressing pre-existing or long-term illness - opposed to acute care - and the chronic care model secures a predictable revenue stream and stable revenue growth. The ostomy care and continence care business are referred to as Chronic Care because, in most cases, the products address chronic disorders. One new patient per year secures about 10-30 years of predictable revenue stream. On average, people with a stoma use stoma pouches for about 10 years and users of intermittent catheter with a chronic condition use a catheter for about 30 years.

And while being recession-proof and addressing the chronic care market are two great qualities for a business operating in the healthcare market, both are not the source of a wide economic moat. Both don't tell us anything about aspects like competition, gaining market share, or keeping customers from switching to a competitor. When thinking about economic moats, a first important aspects is the patents Coloplast has. Patents are making it difficult for new competitors to enter the market with similar products and patents will also ensure a stable revenue flow for a certain amount of years for Coloplast. Patens are blocking competition in a very effective way and can, therefore, be the source of a wide economic moat.

A second - even more important aspect is the switching costs, the patients of Coloplast are facing. Once patients have chosen a certain medical product it is rather unlikely, they will switch to the product of a competitor: these medical devices are often extremely important for the patients in their daily lives and they get accustomed to these products, know how to use them. And to switch to the product of a competitor is rather unlikely. When considering the different types of switching costs, there are learning costs (as the patients often have to learn how to use the medical devices) and maybe some kind of economic risk costs (as one doesn't know if the new product will be as good as the old one and having a mediocre product can be a problem).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

After describing the company from many different angles and talking about many different aspects, we finally are trying to calculate an intrinsic value in order to determine, if Coloplast is a good investment right now.

It is always helpful to look at the performance during times of financial distress or recessions as these times will tell us a lot about the long-term performance and defensibility of a business. Performing well during bull markets and economic expansions is easy, but only great companies with a great business model can also grow during times of credit contraction and decreased spending. We already mentioned above, that Coloplast is a recession-proof business, but when looking at the numbers during the financial crisis, the performance of Coloplast is really impressive. Not only could revenue increase every single year (revenue increased 5.2% in 2007/08 and 4.2% in 2008/09), but the operating profit could also increase every single year (with impressive growth rates like 40.3% in 2008/09 and 32.7% in 2007/08). Free cash flow decreased in 2007/08, but free cash flow is usually fluctuating a little more than the other metrics. Finally, Coloplast could report organic growth between 6% and 10% during these years, which is also an impressive number and underlines how recession-proof the business really is. The performance during the previous recession - in 2002 - was quite similar with revenue and operating income also increasing every single year. Only net profit decreased in 2002/03 but could be increased in all the other years.

When looking at the long-term performance, we have numbers as far back as 1988/89. During the last three decades, revenue could increase 11.28% annually on average, while net income could be increased even 14.66% on average every single year during the same time. When looking at the performance during the last decade, the growth for revenue was a little lower with revenue increasing 7.36% annually on average and profit/net income increasing even 15.93% annually every single year during the same time frame.

Coloplast's own long-term guidance is aiming for about 8% revenue growth, which seems realistic. And in my opinion, about 2% additional growth from margin improvement or maybe share buybacks at some point in the future (unrealistic right now) could lead to about 10% free cash flow growth for the long term. When assuming the recession won't affect Coloplast at all and the company can continue to increase revenue and earnings per share even in 2020 and 2021 and we just assume a stable 10% growth annually (it might be a little lower in 2020 and maybe a little higher in future years) as well as 6% growth for perpetuity (I never take a higher growth rate as we don't know what might happen over the next few decades), we get an intrinsic value of DKK 639.

One can argue, that 10% growth might be too optimistic in 2020 due to the recession, but one can also argue, that 6% growth till perpetuity is too conservative and it could very well be the case, that Coloplast might grow with higher rates. And if you assume that 6% is too conservative you might calculate with 7% growth till perpetuity, which leads to an intrinsic value of DKK 800. If we assume even 8% growth till perpetuity, it would lead to an intrinsic value of DKK 1121 and make the stock fairly valued. But 10% growth over the next ten years and 8% till perpetuity seem pretty close to "priced for perfection".

Conclusion

Coloplast has a great business model, which is not only recession-proof as the demand for its products will stay at a high level no matter what the overall economic conditions are. The company has also a wide economic moat around its business, high barriers to entry and it is also paying out a huge part of its earnings as dividend and is therefore also interesting for dividend investors.

But right now, Coloplast seems to be "priced for perfection" and is probably overvalued at this point. However, when looking at the past performance of the stock during recessions and bear markets, we should not be too optimistic that Coloplast will see a steep drop during this recession. It seems unlikely for the stock to decline so steeply, that it will trade at the calculated intrinsic value in the foreseeable future.

