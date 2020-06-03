I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

It has been a stark divergence in the performance of the factor tilts over the last 3-6 months. Size and Value, which are early recovery stalwarts, but lag when the economy rolls over, have trailed meaningfully. Quality and Momentum, both overweight Tech, have outpaced the market and produced positive total returns through this economic shock in 2020. Low Volatility and Dividend Growth have both surprisingly underperformed. Low Volatility, which screens based on trailing realized volatility, positions better for a slow degradation in fundamentals than a sharp shock. The strategy was overweight REITs and underweight Tech and Healthcare to its detriment in this unique shock.

As we begin to move haltingly towards the other side of this sharp reduction in economic activity aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, it is interesting to see that returns began to bunch in May. Size and Value still lagged, but were within 1-2% of the S&P 500 return. Quality and Momentum still led, but just by a hair. In the ultimate recovery, we should expect beaten down cyclicals and small caps to lead, but what shape will this recovery take? If the recovery is slow and prolonged - L-shaped instead of V-shaped - securities that pay attractive carry, like Dividend Growth and Low Volatility, may outperform.

Let's look deeper at the data. In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the small-cap S&P 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has bested the broad market in at least the last six negative years for the S&P 500, is lagging in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. After April and May's underperformance in the market rebound, Low Volatility is now lagging as well from an absolute return perspective, but has delivered lower volatility as advertised.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

As the markets continue to ride ever higher in this rapid rebound, Momentum outperformed each of the 7 factor tilts and the broad market index in May, producing a 5.87% total return. Including an historically rapid drawdown for stocks at the end of the first quarter, the Momentum ETF referenced in this article has now posted a slightly positive total return on the year. Momentum, which sizes its holdings based on trailing performance, could have been caught wrong-footed by the sharp economic contraction, but its overweight towards Tech has buoyed performance in 2020.

Dividend Growth, which has been a laggard in 2020, bucked the trend in May, returning 5.24% to outpace the broad market by 48bp. The strategy, which includes constituents that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, is naturally underweight Tech. Strong performance in Industrial and Materials sectors drove a rebound in May.

Conversely, Quality continues to ride the Tech trade. The strategy, which focuses on high ROE business with low net debt and a low accruals ratio, has a 38% weight towards the Tech sector.

Coming in just behind the capitalization-weighted index was the equal-weighted version, returning just 1bp less. Megacaps have dominated in 2020, but if the rally continues to gain breadth, we could see equal-weighting outperform, driven by its natural tilt towards smaller capitalization stocks and contrarian rebalancing.

Despite producing a solid +4.4% return, small caps continue to lag in 2020. I still expect gravity to benefit this trade over time. The megacaps are outperforming, but when you have a several hundred billion or trillion-plus market capitalization, it becomes harder to grow at the same rate over time.

Value has edged the broad market since the March lows, but just barely (41% total return versus 37% for the S&P 500). You would expect beaten-down sectors to rise more in an economic recovery. Market participants have re-rated the beaten down Energy, Financials, and Consumer Cyclicals that comprise the Value bet more slowly. The strategy lagged in May after April's strong performance.

Low Volatility has lagged, and become increasingly defensive with names like Clorox (CLX), Spam-maker Hormel (HRL), Costco (COST) and WalMart (WMT) among its top holdings. The strategy lagged in May, and did not deliver the downside protection desired in the shock environment. Minimum Variance portfolios like iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol ETF (USMV) have performed better, a subject for a future article.

As we look forward, we can all agree that stocks have run pretty hard from the bottom ten weeks ago. Momentum feels a little stretched. Markets, supported by extraordinary fiscal and monetary policy support,have priced in an economic recovery that has yet to materialize. That certainly makes some market participants skittish. The base case is that we will see a recovery, a simple reversal from the sharp economic contraction caused by the shut-down. In that scenario, we will still be that broader swathes of the market that have lagged begin to outperform, which supports Small Caps, Value, and Equal-Weighting over time. If we see the time to the ultimate recovery elongate, Low Volatility and Dividend Growth could do well on a relative basis in a sideways market.

