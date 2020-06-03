The Stop-Loss Danger To Levered Funds

Managing risk when investing in levered funds is a way to ensure you don't lose capital while still seeking positive returns.

Do you remember the “And it’s gone” scene from South Park?

Stan goes to a bank to save his money, the banker quickly says some financial gibberish, and he then loses all of Stan’s money in an instant. (The banker then does the same thing to a retiree a second later.)

And it's gone (original)

I remember watching this when it first came out; it inspired deep, cathartic laughter. At the time I was too broke to have any money saved anywhere, having just finished my PhD a few months before, but I had just endured a job seeking experience so horrendous that it ultimately inspired me to save as much money as possible and leave academia within four years.

The experience was so horrendous because university endowments had been near-depleted by the Great Recession, and I could easily imagine provosts and deans nationwide shuffling into their bankers’ offices only to hear the refrain “and it’s gone.” As a result, the academic jobs I’d spent a decade working to obtain disappeared - in order to cut costs due to losing billions in the markets, universities decided to stop hiring young academics like me.

I knew this for a fact, because the universities told me. In late 2008, after receiving my doctorate, I applied to 28 universities; 13 replied with a boilerplate email to announce either a department-wide or university-wide hiring freeze due to then historically unprecedented market losses.

This horror was a life-changing experience for me. After dedicating my life to what I thought was a “higher” pursuit - knowledge for its own sake - I suddenly learned I had unwittingly made myself utterly dependent on a financial system that not only had zero interest in my well-being, but could eradicate that well-being in an instant through recklessness.

The only rational response to this situation, it seemed to me, was to learn more about the hidden forces that had essentially put a stop to the career I had worked so hard to build and, hopefully, gain enough knowledge to stop this from ever happening to me again.

I then spent years studying investing, economics and finance, which had two fortunate outcomes: one, it helped me gain financial independence very swiftly and, two, resulted in me working in the financial industry. While my original plan in becoming financially independent was to retire early and not have to work again, I enjoyed finance so much that I decided to keep working, but on my own terms; that has been my path ever since.

On that path, I have been particularly passionate about risk management and prudent investing. Like many of my generation, the Great Recession was a harsh lesson that left an impermeable scar on my consciousness; I wanted to learn as much as I could about managing risk so as to maintain financial independence and never be wiped out, like those university endowments so long ago.

In so doing, I have kept a watchful eye on particularly worrisome uses of leverage, financial engineering, and the risks those cause. Hence my warnings of Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and the inevitable dividend cut that would someday arrive long before that cut actually happened, as well as my details of worrisome financial engineering at Prospect Capital (PSEC) versus more prudent fundamentals-driven investing at tech-focused TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG).

These analyses are not merely academic, as this chart demonstrates:

Choosing PSEC over TPVG was simply a misallocation of capital. Similarly, any investment in ECC since my warning was just a disaster:

These weren’t the worst investment errors one could’ve made in recent months. For that, we have to go to the world of ETNs.

I’ve written a bit about ETNs in the past (see here and here) - specifically, about how terrible they are - and how they can cause real damage. Several of the ETNs I warned about in 2017 have recently been liquidated after seeing losses exceeding 90%; while the coronavirus was the spark that blew these bombs up, they’d been chock full of explosive charges all the time, and they were pretty easy to see.

Not that everyone saw them - which is the subject of a recent truly heartbreaking story published by the Wall Street Journal. The piece tells the stories of investors who bought ETNs only to see life savings vanish in an instant. It is devastating to read of William Mark, who lost $800,000 in ETNs for the 18% dividend yields.

“I’m 67 years old and I’m basically bankrupt in just two weeks,” Marks told the WSJ.

He wasn’t alone; the WSJ also tells of retired college professor James Zhu and his wife Angela, who lost $700,000 after buying into mREIT funds that went from over $14.00 per share earlier in the year to penny stock territory. When UBS shut down the ETN, the Zhus were given 20.1 cents per share held, for a YTD loss of 98.6%.

“We’re too old to play those games,” Mr. Zhu said.

Financial Engineering and You

Both these investors’ experiences and those who have lost nearly 50% of their invested capital in ECC are the victims of a misunderstanding of a financial complexity that, while disclosed by the issuers of these securities, is sometimes not understood. What I find especially worrisome is that, both before and after their disastrous returns they have been promoted by some writers who downplay the financial engineering behind them.

At the core of these massive losses is a misunderstanding of the limits of leverage. To simplify matters, several financial advisors will simply tell investors to avoid leverage at all costs. This, however, is bad advice.

So, how can you avoid that same mistake?

A simple assertion made by many retail investor-facing financial advisors is to simply avoid leverage at all. This, simply put, is bad advice. Firstly, almost every firm in existence uses leverage, and, secondly, the research shows that prudent use of leverage does not produce higher portfolio risk.

But that prudent use of leverage is extremely complicated to execute, so busy advisors who don’t want the headache of explaining to clients these nuances will guide them away from levered funds. This is unwise, as many levered funds (particularly in option-hedged, IG corporate bond, and municipal bond markets) will significantly outperform their indices thanks to that leverage without measurable extra risk of failure.

We need a new way to think of leverage - one that gets retail investors away from holding ETNs long term and towards buying funds with intelligent and responsive uses of limited leverage. One useful concept may be the stop loss.

Starting At The Stop Loss

Traders are familiar with the stop loss: you tell your broker that, if a stock has fallen to a certain price, the broker should sell the stock for the client. This is meant to limit the total losses an investor can take on the investment.

ETNs have built into them a stop loss - and this was their problem. That stop loss was essentially zero, as the Wall Street Journal explains:

Source: Wall Street Journal

When a bank issues an ETN, in its prospectus is a clause stating that, if the ETN falls below a certain price, the bank has an option to purchase the ETN from investors. Essentially, the banks have put in place a stop loss to limit their own exposure to how low the ETN can go. When it falls too low, the bank has said it won’t play this game anymore, and the ETN will be liquidated.

That’s exactly what ProShares and UBS (ETRACS) did with over a dozen ETNs when the market crashed in 2020, causing Mr. Marks and others to lose a lot of money.

The lesson here? If you’re looking at a leveraged product, look at the stop loss of that product - that is, exactly how far does it have to go until it must be liquidated, and how close is it to that level. That can help you quantify the risk you’re taking on, helping you to decide whether or not it fits your investment style, risk tolerance, and goals.

ETNs Aren’t The Only Problem

The stop-loss analogy doesn’t just work for ETNs; understanding this concept would have helped ECC investors avoid their losses, too.

ECC specializes in holding equity stakes in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which it will hold on to for the cash flow or resell (ideally at a profit). The NAV of ECC’s CLO holdings has been falling for a long time - but the recent COVID-19 crisis obviously made matters much worse:

We know why the pandemic hurt ECC’s portfolio; what interests me more is the decline seen beforehand.

That is the result of a phenomenon that was reported on long before the novel coronavirus even existed; a large number of CLO refinancings over several years at lower yields, resulting in less profitable CLOs for the funds that hold them. Additionally, there was a concentration risk as many CLO funds pounded into the same limited pool of assets.

This created a sellers' market where the seller (here the loan issuer) could call on the loan by refinancing it at a lower rate (essentially a stop loss on the amount of cash they're paying on the loan), and high demand from buyers forced a push into riskier and riskier assets.

To make matters worse, these problems were hitting the top of the CLO capital structure, whereas ECC invests in the bottom. “Eagle Point believes CLO equity provides an attractive way to obtain exposure to senior secured loans,” they say on their website, noting also that “only 4%” of US CLOs issued between 2002 and 2011 returned “less than the original invested capital.”

Be that as it may, the increasingly crowded CLO market and the lower rates loan issuers had to pay thanks to that crowded market resulted in a push towards riskier and riskier assets that caused the entire CLO market to struggle before the coronavirus became a thing.

While CLO investing and CLO equity investing have merits when conditions are right, a failure to analyze the risks of the underlying loan issuers’ ability to exercise a stop loss resulted in investors losing money.

Not Just For These Investments

The principles discussed here are not limited to these two kinds of investments. Understanding the limits of leverage and the risk of your counterparty enacting a stop loss are also relevant for mREITs, BDCs (some of whom invest in CLOs), royalty funds, and leveraged ETFs. Obviously, the stop loss is most detrimental to ETNs because they are structured to give banks an opportunity to get out when they’ve reached a value near zero. That risk isn’t so prominent in other high risk, high yield investments, but a similar risk is prominent throughout.

A prudent investor knows that leverage can - and should - be used judiciously. After all, every single publicly traded company has used leverage to get as big as they are. Stocks themselves are a form of leverage (being forms of equity ownership that are sold by companies to leverage their business models and expand). But investors need to understand what is being levered and how before investing - and if the game of leverage for one asset is too complicated to learn, then it’s probably best to avoid playing altogether.

