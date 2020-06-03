How Stock Prices Can Rally When The Economy And Corporate Earnings Aren't

Do you think it odd that stock prices have been rising recently, given all the terrible corporate, economic and social news that you've been reading about? I do, but here is my personal explanation of what might be going on.

Imagine that I would like to earn money for about one year without risking capital losses. I have two basic choices. Choice number one: buy and hold a one-year US Treasury and earn .167% in interest per year.

Choice number two is a bit more involved: purchase a stock that pays a dividend, and then purchase a put option and write a call option on that same stock where the strike price (the price at which the option holder can buy or sell the underlying stock) is the same as the price the stock is trading at right now. That way, if the stock price falls in the future, the price of the put option rises by the same amount and my net loss is zero. If the stock price rises, then whoever bought the call option that I wrote will exercise that option and I'll earn no benefit from the rising stock price. In this trade I have no upside and no downside risk to my capital if stock prices change - only a right to earn dividends. If the amount I stand to earn in dividends (reduced by my cost for setting up the trade) is greater than the .167% yield I could earn if I bought a one-year Treasury, then I might end up doing better by owning stocks and options as opposed to bonds. And vice versa.

In fact, if that extra dividend yield on stocks is high enough and certain enough, both I and other traders will probably be willing to borrow bonds, sell the bonds short, and use the sales proceeds to buy stock, buy put options and sell call options. That way, we can earn a yield arbitrage using someone else's money without the risk of capital losses. If enough of us place that trade, then the net effect will be either falling bond prices, rising stock prices or both. And we will keep hitting that trade UNTIL stock prices rise (or bond prices fall) to a level where the expected dividend yield on the stock/options strategy isn't appreciably higher than the yield on risk-free US bonds.

Let's do a simplified hypothetical example.

Suppose that shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) trade at $308.89.

According to Marketwatch.com, the price for a long-term call option that gives the owner of that call option a right to buy one share of SPY for $308.08 any time until June 18th of next year costs somewhere between $27.72 and $25.39. For illustration's sake, I'll use the ask price of $28.86 as the price I'll get if I write a call option in this example. The price for a put option that gives the owner a right to sell one share of SPY for $308.08 anytime until June 18th of next year (even if the price for SPY crashes) is between $29.99 and $31.69 - I will use the bid price of $31.20 as the price I will pay to buy a put option in this example.

Overall, I will spend $308.89 to buy a share of SPY, earn $28.86 for selling a call, and spend $31.20 to buy the put. My total outlay is $311.23. No matter what the price for SPY does between now and next year cannot affect my capital - I am guaranteed to own $308.89 worth of capital as of June 18th, 2021 (minus transaction costs).

Since I am spending $311.23 now and will definitely have $308.89 next year, I will certainly lose $2.34 with my stock/option strategy. I'll also lose the opportunity to earn risk-free interest on my $311.23 (which is about 52 cents if you assume I could earn .167% on a $311 investment in one-year Treasuries). That means I will only place that trade if I am highly confident that I can earn at least $2.86 in dividends on SPY.

Now assume that the annual dividend yield for SPY is 1.88%. That means that if I bought a share of SPY and held the stock for about one year until June 18th of 2021, I'd stand to earn or accrue dividends worth about $5.76. That's quite a bit higher than my $2.86 outlay and opportunity cost to set up my stock/option trade. This is why you see that my ears are now perked up, eyes black and shiny, tail puffy.

Ah, alas, but if only I was 100% certain that SPY would pay me $5.76 in dividends for if I were, then it would be a no-brainer. I might borrow US Treasuries, short sell them and use the proceeds to buy SPY, buy a one-year put option and sell a one-year call option on SPY, and then insure myself against the risk of interest rate changes by entering an interest rate futures contract (that's to make sure I don't lose money when I have to buy back treasuries to cover my short position). If the total costs of the trade are low enough compared to the extra yield, I might have an arbitrage opportunity. Greedy little man that I am, I can assure you that I'd keep doing that trade until the price of SPY rises to a level (or interest rates or options premiums rise to a level) where I'd only be able to break even.

But what if I thought that it was 50% likely that SPY would cut the dividend by 50%? In other words, I don't expect $5.76 in dividends. I expect $4.32 in dividends. That's still higher than the $2.86 outlay and opportunity cost for this trade. Both I and other traders who share my projections for dividend cuts on the S&P 500 would still clamor to borrow Treasuries, short sell those Treasuries and use the proceeds to buy SPY, buy put options on SPY and sell call options on SPY and insure against interest rate risk using futures contracts (as long as the transactions costs don't dissolve our incentives to do so). And again, if enough traders did that, then you'd expect bond prices to fall, stock prices to rally, or both.

But here's the rub. What if the Federal Reserve is supporting bond prices through a quantitative easing program? In that case, every dollar that the Fed spends to buy bonds ends up in the hands of anyone who is selling US Treasuries... including me and my ilk. So long as stock prices and options premiums are low enough to offer a sufficiently enticing bit of extra yield, traders will take those dollars to buy stocks and both write and buy stock options until the price for said stocks and stock options has risen to a level somewhere in line with interest rates. Accordingly, when the Fed prevents bond prices from falling as traders sell Treasuries, then stock prices and/or stock options premiums MUST move higher.

'Tis thus that much and many of the dollars that the Fed is pumping into the bond market push stock prices and/or options premiums ever higher, sometimes baffling those of us who are watching unemployment figures spiral skyward, lethal viral infections spreading around the globe accompanied by civil unrest, falling corporate profits and a seemingly unending parade of horrible terrible terribles.

So where does that leave us today? My relatively uninformed guess is that many companies in the S&P 500 will cut dividends this year. If you asked me (and I don't really know any better than you do), I'd say that a total dividend cut of about 40% for the S&P 500 seems like a very plausible baseline to work from. That means that if I bought a share of SPY, I wouldn't expect $5.76 in dividends. I would expect about $3.50, maybe. An extra sixty-four big shiny pennies is what I would expect to earn in a year if I bought a share of SPY at today's prices and then trussed it up like a Thanksgiving turkey garnished with put and call options (assuming a total cost and opportunity cost of $2.86). In fact, the price for SPY could rise another few percentage points before my incentive to place this trade starts to evaporate. And when you stop to think about it, the fact that the price on the S&P 500 is where it is today relative to interest rates and options premiums actually suggests that overall, the overall market itself seems to be forecasting something a bit worse than a 40% overall dividend cut over the next year. If the actual dividend cuts come in less than that, and if interest rates and options prices remain constant (which they never do), stock prices could (and from the standpoint of this exercise, SHOULD) march higher... irrespective of whatever fire and brimstone you read in the news each morning. And if actual dividend cuts this year meaningfully exceed 40%? Maybe not going to be such a pretty sight on Wall Street.

How does all of this impact the way that I personally choose to invest my own money (which I point out is irrelevant as far as how you might choose to invest your own money)? Easy: I aspire to own stocks in companies that I think are particularly unlikely to cut dividends. Companies with investment grade credit ratings, high profit margins, enduring products and services and competitive advantages that have stood and can continue to stand the test of time. Nor do I mind sharing the list of companies that I own (which I think is actually best practices since it discloses this particular author's conscious and unconscious biases which, no doubt, are legion). Plus, sometimes you see what other people are doing and it might give you ideas about what you might want (or not want) to do in terms of your own investments:

Portfolio performance relative to the S&P 500 over the last five years according to PortfolioVisualizer.com? Better - mostly due to lower losses during the Coronavirus-induced stampede that trampled stock prices earlier this year.

Annualized Alpha for the last five years according to PortfolioVisualizer.com (which is, after all, what we're all really talking about here at SeekingAlpha.com)? 3.49%.

How many companies in my portfolio (some of which I have since sold) have cut dividends since April? At last count, just under 6% so far.

How does that result work in terms of my goal to invest in companies that are less prone to dividend cuts than the average company on the S&P 500? Barron's recently reported that there are 58 companies in the S&P 500 that have either cut dividends or announced dividend cuts. Of the 423 dividend paying companies in 2019 (reported by StreetInsider.com), that comes to something like a 14% dividend cut rate for the S&P 500 so far this year. As long as my portfolio dividend survivor rate holds up better than the dividend survivor rate for the S&P 500, I'll keep doing what I've been doing until it stops working... at which point I will do something different.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and nothing in this article can be relied upon as investment advice. I do not guarantee the accuracy of one single thing written here, other than the list of stocks I own and the percentage of my portfolio each of those stocks constitutes. There is no reason to assume that I know anything more or better than you do. I don't. And yes, I am long every position listed in the attached chart and have no other financial positions besides those.